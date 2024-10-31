FPL Gameweek 10 live team news: McNeil, Wood + more injury updates

With yellow flags littering the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) landscape, the pre-Gameweek 10 press conferences are going to be an important listen.

Not that the managers are always helpful on the team news front…

Seven pressers are scheduled to take place on Thursday. Interim Manchester United boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is among the names we’re expecting to hear from.

We’ll have the headline updates from these media gatherings in the article below. We will gradually add more quotes as and when the press conferences become available to watch in full.

We expect the other 13 top-flight managers to hold pressers on Friday.

GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

EVERTON

Dwight McNeil has “got a chance” of featuring against Southampton this weekend, although his current involvement in training is with the physios and not the rest of the squad.

The in-form winger limped out of the draw with Fulham last weekend after taking a knock to the knee.

“Dwight’s got a chance. We’re hopeful, he’s done a bit of work with the physio team today. We’re hopeful on him.” – Sean Dyche

Abdoulaye Doucoure is in a similar boat.

“Douc, as well, had a situation but he’s been out on the grass today, so we’ll see how that reacts tomorrow.” – Sean Dyche

Youssef Chermiti (foot), Armando Broja (foot), James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain out for the Toffees.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Loanee James Ward-Prowse is ineligible this weekend, as he can’t face his parent club.

Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) meanwhile are thought to remain sidelined.

Elsewhere, Morgan Gibbs-White (ankle) and Chris Wood (foot) were flagged going into Nuno Espirito Santo’s press conference.

The Forest boss, as ever, was keeping his cards close to his chest – and even added Elliot Anderson and Jota to his list of potential doubts.

“Yeah, we have some issues. Still assessing, still one day to go. It is always the same after a period of the season and some matches, hard ones. Players get knocks and all these things, injuries. Players coming back, we have to assess them tomorrow. “[Morgan Gibbs-White] is one of the players inside that group that we have to assess and see how he is. “[Chris Wood] also, and Elliot [Anderson], and Jota. People who have knocks.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

The subterfuge is slightly undermined by Tuesday’s opening training session. Gibbs-White and Anderson were the only notable absentees, with the latter said to be doing a recovery session.

Nuno even perhaps gave the game away later in the presser, naming only those two.

“James is not available, Danilo is out, Ibrahim Sangare is out also. So, we are short on numbers. We have Elliot and Morgan to assess and decide. Important players for us. Problems that we have to find solutions [for].” – Nuno Espirito Santo

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Joao Pedro (ankle) and, sooner than expected, Matt O’Riley (ankle) are back in training and could feature at Anfield.

Pedro hasn’t been involved since Gameweek 5, while O’Riley was injured just nine minutes into his debut in the EFL Cup second round.

Fabian Hurzeler is also hopeful that Ferdi Kadioglu will recover from the issue that forced him off in midweek.

“We have to see also Matt O’Riley, he’s back in training, when he will be ready potentially to be in the squad. Also Joao Pedro will be back in training. “Some players will be back on the pitch and I think with Ferdi it’s not that bad. Hopefully he will be also option for Saturday. “We have to see now how Joao’s coming back after a long injury if he will be an option but he’s back in training.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Lewis Dunk (calf) meanwhile continues to be assessed. Media reports suggest he’s out for weeks but Hurzeler hasn’t confirmed that timeline to date.

“We have to see how Lewis [Dunk] is today.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Yankuba Minteh (muscle) is reportedly close to a return but we didn’t get an update on him on Thursday.

Adam Webster (hamstring) and James Milner (hamstring) do remain out, while Solly March (knee) is injury-free but being handled carefully after such a lengthy lay-off.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank says that Kristoffer Ajer could make a swift return for Monday night’s derby against Fulham.

The defender missed the Bees’ last two games in all competitions with a minor foot injury but has already returned to training.

“Kristoffer Ajer is progressing well. He has a big chance and he has been in training.” – Thomas Frank

Frank also confirmed that Christian Nørgaard is available for selection. The Dane was merely rested for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday.

Rico Henry (knee), Igor Thiago (knee) and Gustavo Nunes (back) are nearing returns but remain sidelined.

Aaron Hickey (hamstring) and Josh Dasilva (knee) are longer-term absentees.

WEST HAM UNITED

Julen Lopetegui confirmed on Friday that Niclas Fullkrug (Achilles) remains on the injury list.

“No, unfortunately, Fullkrug is not ready to play. He’s working his recovery. We don’t have, to be clear, one date for his recovery. He’s trying to do medical stuff too so let’s see what’s going to happen but he’s out – definitely.” – Julen Lopetegui

Mohammed Kudus is still serving a three-match ban following his Gameweek 8 red card.

There were no further questions asked of Lopetegui regarding his goalkeeper selection. Lukasz Fabianski, priced at £4.0m in FPL, got the nod last weekend.

The West Ham boss was, however, quizzed about his half-time formation and personnel changes in Gameweek 9. There wasn’t much to take from his response.

“Each match is different. In this match, we decided this because we were thinking that it was better for us. But each match is different, so let’s see what we are going to do in the next match.

“I am not going to talk about individual players or the line-up for the next match.” – Julen Lopetegui

LEICESTER CITY

Abdul Fatawu is a doubt for the weekend’s clash with Ipswich Town. Steve Cooper clarified that the winger was unavailable for the cup tie against Manchester United in midweek due to a groin issue.

The Foxes are waiting on the results of a scan.

Elsewhere, Patson Daka (ankle) is back in training after months on the sidelines. Hamza Choudhury (shoulder) was likewise back on the grass earlier this week.

Victor Kristiansen has also shaken off the groin injury that led to his no-show in Gameweek 9.

With Jannik Vestergaard (ankle) coming through his cup comeback unscathed, Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) is the only confirmed absentee.



