  1. Jonesfromthere
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    The plum fixture has now been and gone. People keeping Haaland or moving off.

    I think with the budget forwards proving talismanic I’m going to pick 3 and go heavy in midfield.

    Wood looks a season keeper. Cunha/Strand easy holds until the new year. Welbeck/Raul/Wissa as the third.

    Then a midfield of Palmer, Saka, Salah, Mbuemo.

    Tempting

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      *until the robot bangs another hattie out of nowhere

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      You can throw in a Watkins or a Havertz up front as well. It's crazy what you can do with a no Haaland team. I'm definitely working towards that, just need to save a few FTs.

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      I've Haaland, Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, and a couple of sub £6m forwards that can hokey cokey with fixtures (FTs permitting). The main 4 can stay put while fit.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Comparisons for me:

        Haaland (50% captain) , Rogers, Robinson
        vs
        Wood, Saka, Gvardiol

    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      I can get Palmer Foden Mbuemo with Haaland, so it doesnt feel that improved to have Salah instead. It doesnt feel like a big upgrade to me. Just different new and shiny

    5. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      So still a 3 premium set up

    6. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      So you have Salah, Palmer, Saka and you are happy and content once you see your team set up. All it takes is a frustrating or low output GW from one of them and a Haaland haul and you are questioning it again.

      I say one of them (the three premium mids) because you can comfortably own two and have Haaland.

      Also, (h) to Southampton is one of the best fixtures on paper for City this season but there are no guarantees in a single match. You would comfortably back Haaland to continue to score big over the course of the season and I don’t think 3-4 poor weeks is indicative of things to come.

    7. chilli con kone
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      With Wissa and Cunha you can still get Palmer, Salah, Mbuemo and still keep Haaland

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        No TAA I assume?

        1. chilli con kone
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah thats too far in imo can’t have them all. I have Raya and Gabriel though in that set up

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            just now

            That's good because I can't quite fit Cunha with all the others you mention - settled for Raul instead.

      2. Esraj
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Exactly.

    8. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm planning on selling Haaland but not a fan of the budget triple up idea. I'd be very surprised if the likes of Watkins, Havertz, Solanke, Isak don't easily outscore them by the season end and we're just going through a spell of variance where the budget ones are scoring and they aren't. Also in terms of structure you'd have to sell one of the premium mids to upgrade any of those forwards.

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        One group will be using his FTs on Saka to Son and back, Havertz to Watkins and back. The other Cunha to Wissa to Raul...

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          *their

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Was about to cap Mbeumo, but the dog took my phone right before deadline. Unlucky.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Hate it when that happens

    2. Esraj
      • 8 Years
      just now

      U doggie

  3. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Time to accept Mbuemo is not the player I remember who could only hit the post. Repeatedly.

    I didnt want whilst Wissa was put. Time to buy.

    Do I sell Smith Rowe or McNeil? Either is very clearly an upgrade but thats largely because I have 2.4 itb

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      McNeil

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      McNeil

    3. chilli con kone
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      He was a little bit fortunate to get 2 yesterday but so many routes to points

      1. chilli con kone
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I’d sell McNeil too

    4. Esraj
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He improved a lot when toney was banned. Next season he'll probably be 8m which is an awkward price range.

  4. chilli con kone
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    What’s the best site for price change predictions?

    FPL Statistics had Cunha up close to 100% now he’s down in the 40s

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      All owned by the cartel and not to be trusted.

    2. Esraj
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I don't see any now.

