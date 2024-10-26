At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 9 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

All eyes were on Erling Haaland (£15.4m) on Saturday – but owners had to make do with a six-point return from the plum home fixture against Southampton.

Over 300,000 Triple Captain chips were used on the Norwegian this week. The ignominy of a blank was spared thanks to a fifth-minute opener but that was as good as it got, with seven other shots (three of them big chances) going begging.

At least he returned: Phil Foden (£9.3m) blanked after a late surge in transfers ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The most-bought player of Gameweek 9, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.6m), did deliver the goods. Goals seven and eight of the season arrived in a 4-3 win over Ipswich Town; only Haaland has more.

Yoane Wissa (£5.9m) also hit double digits in that match on his first start after injury.

Danny Welbeck (£5.9m) returned from a much shorter-term issue to net his sixth goal of 2024/25 but Brighton and Hove Albion were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.5m) again chipping in with a goal. He’s now got more attacking returns (five) than any other FPL defender this season.

Everton and Bournemouth picked up scarcely deserved draws with stoppage-time levellers, meanwhile. Morgan Rogers (£5.4m), Ollie Watkins (£9.1m), Antoine Semenyo (£5.6m), Raul Jimenez (£5.7m) and, almost inevitably, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) all drew blanks in two frustrating encounters for most FPL owners. Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m) at least chipped in with an assist.

Beto‘s (£5.0m) late equaliser meant that Manchester City were the keepers of the day’s only clean sheet. Josko Gvardiol (£6.1m) is on course for maximum bonus, which will lift him to second in the FPL defenders’ points table.

GAMEWEEK 9: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 9: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

