  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Sorry, but who is RAN?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Ryan Aït-Nouri

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lol cheers.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Rayan

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          The player I benched for Robinson/Gabriel today... 🙁

    2. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Ait-Nouri

    3. Slurpy
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Avi Ran former Israeli goalkeeper

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        ?

    4. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Rayan Ait Nouri. Wolves LB but mostly plays upfront.

    5. JBG
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      A Flock of Seagulls

    6. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cheers all 🙂

    7. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ruud Anne-Nistelrooy

  2. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who are people getting off the bench if Saka miss out? Sold for Palmer myself

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      https://x.com/SamC_reports/status/1850263878568919250

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Impact sub

    2. Superflymonk
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Havertz, but without Saka and Odegaard vs one of the best defences, it's a 2-pointer.

    3. snow pea in repose
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Delap

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Not bad

    4. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sold him for Palmer too! Hope he misses out.

    5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cunha here so hoping Saka fails a late fitness test haha

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    The Mykolenko v Ait Nouri benching dilemma was ridiculous!

    Ait Nouri was on for 0 points due to YC and 2 goals conceded until 88th min where he scored with his only SoT AND only touch inside the box!

    4 points swing...

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Tbf people picked the GTA Vice City song for his attacking returns

    2. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I played both and benched Konsa. At one point Konsa was on for 9 points until BOU equalised.

  4. dshv
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Mbeumo(c) here. 4 weeks in a row killing haaland squads! From 1m into 10k 6 to play 47 points.

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      High risk high reward

      1. dshv
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Actually in those cases love to see my well balanced team from gw1 withouh Haaland, even his hauls with hattrick don't hurt that much..

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Non-Haaland has gone pretty well for me thus far. Got hammered by all the other high-owned players this week, though. 800% red arrow.

  5. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Shameless brag incoming:

    I picked some absolute duds on WC6 but I bought Aït-Nouri when pretty much nobody had him, and nobody talked about him. Unfortunately I benched him for his 9 points vs Liverpool, but I played him for his 9 vs Brentford, aswell as his 6 this week, relegating Gabriel to the bench (an unpopular decision from many)

    Now with great fixtures until 17, he looks like the best cheap defender on the game

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good option but has to avoid yellow until week 19 to avoid 1 match ban only thing to be aware of

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yea those yellow cards are annoying. You know he isn't going to avoid it. Probably gonna mis Saints :l

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lucas Digne up there too, been great for me.

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I didn't think Digne could be anything other than a troll, but he's done well this year. Fair play

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        D-1gne is no longer?

  6. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Konsa > RAN done early to avoid being priced out. Barring no injuries, how does this look for next week?

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Lewis, RAN
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, McNeil, Rogers
    Haaland, Solanke

    (Fabianski, VdV, Faes, Jebb*)

  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Rogers, Haaland to Salah (C), Cunha for -4?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Not for hit- no from me

    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Tempting but I also wouldn’t for a hit.

