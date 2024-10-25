Gameweek 9 saw the Triple Captain chip widely used – but it was still not the most popular window of 2024/25 so far.

In this article, we look at Fantasy Premier League (FPL) chip usage this season and make a long-overdue check-in with LiveFPL.

HOW MANY MANAGERS USED THE TRIPLE CAPTAIN CHIP IN GAMEWEEK 9?

There were 330,035 Triple Captain chips deployed in Gameweek 9.

Erling Haaland (£15.4m) made up the bulk of that number:

Name Team Total Haaland MCI 308,746 Palmer CHE 5,144 Salah LIV 3,022 Mbeumo BRE 2,962 Watkins AVL 2,529

MOST POPULAR TRIPLE CAPTAINS OF 2024/25 SO FAR

Gameweek 2 remains the most popular Triple Captain window of 2024/25 to date, when not far off 500k managers handed Haaland the responsibility.

The ‘single Gameweek’ approach has found great success so far, with double-digit hauls in the three most popular windows before Gameweek 9:

Name Gameweek Total Score Haaland GW2 477,386 17 Haaland GW9 308,746 ? Haaland GW4 113,379 13 Haaland GW3 95,891 17 Haaland GW8 87,632 2

Most Triple-Captained players of all time

Gameweek 2 was, in fact, the fifth-most-popular Triple Captain window of all time:

Season Gameweek Player Total Score 2023/24 GW25 Haaland 1,332,615 10 2021/22 GW26 Salah 1,013,162 28 2022/23 GW34 Haaland 717,593 16 2022/23 GW22 Rashford 557,362 20 2024/25 GW2 Haaland 477,386 17

CHIP USAGE: OVERALL V TOP 10K

The top 10k is often a more reliable gauge of ‘active’ FPL managers, with the overall figure skewed by long-deserted ghost teams – even at this early stage of 2024/25.

Triple Captain usage is not far off 50% in the top 10,000, compared to 18.1% overall.

Almost three-quarters of the top 10k have used their Wildcard.

WHAT IS HAALAND’S EFFECTIVE OWNERSHIP IN GAMEWEEK 9?

Haaland’s Gameweek 9 effective ownership figure (EO) is over 150% in all of the below rank tiers:

No other player’s Gameweek 9 EO is higher than 100% at any rank tier. If you captained Haaland this week, you can safely cheer on your other players as well as the big Norwegian…

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

