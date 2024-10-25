Gameweek 9 saw the Triple Captain chip widely used – but it was still not the most popular window of 2024/25 so far.
In this article, we look at Fantasy Premier League (FPL) chip usage this season and make a long-overdue check-in with LiveFPL.
HOW MANY MANAGERS USED THE TRIPLE CAPTAIN CHIP IN GAMEWEEK 9?
There were 330,035 Triple Captain chips deployed in Gameweek 9.
Erling Haaland (£15.4m) made up the bulk of that number:
|Name
|Team
|Total
|Haaland
|MCI
|308,746
|Palmer
|CHE
|5,144
|Salah
|LIV
|3,022
|Mbeumo
|BRE
|2,962
|Watkins
|AVL
|2,529
MOST POPULAR TRIPLE CAPTAINS OF 2024/25 SO FAR
Gameweek 2 remains the most popular Triple Captain window of 2024/25 to date, when not far off 500k managers handed Haaland the responsibility.
The ‘single Gameweek’ approach has found great success so far, with double-digit hauls in the three most popular windows before Gameweek 9:
|Name
|Gameweek
|Total
|Score
|Haaland
|GW2
|477,386
|17
|Haaland
|GW9
|308,746
|?
|Haaland
|GW4
|113,379
|13
|Haaland
|GW3
|95,891
|17
|Haaland
|GW8
|87,632
|2
Most Triple-Captained players of all time
Gameweek 2 was, in fact, the fifth-most-popular Triple Captain window of all time:
|Season
|Gameweek
|Player
|Total
|Score
|2023/24
|GW25
|Haaland
|1,332,615
|10
|2021/22
|GW26
|Salah
|1,013,162
|28
|2022/23
|GW34
|Haaland
|717,593
|16
|2022/23
|GW22
|Rashford
|557,362
|20
|2024/25
|GW2
|Haaland
|477,386
|17
CHIP USAGE: OVERALL V TOP 10K
The top 10k is often a more reliable gauge of ‘active’ FPL managers, with the overall figure skewed by long-deserted ghost teams – even at this early stage of 2024/25.
Triple Captain usage is not far off 50% in the top 10,000, compared to 18.1% overall.
Almost three-quarters of the top 10k have used their Wildcard.
WHAT IS HAALAND’S EFFECTIVE OWNERSHIP IN GAMEWEEK 9?
Haaland’s Gameweek 9 effective ownership figure (EO) is over 150% in all of the below rank tiers:
No other player’s Gameweek 9 EO is higher than 100% at any rank tier. If you captained Haaland this week, you can safely cheer on your other players as well as the big Norwegian…
