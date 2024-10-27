46
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I voted for Mbeumo© this week - but of course I went Haaland© and MbeumoⓋ. I don't like thinking about how many more points my vice captain has outscored Haaland© these past four weeks. Gone from OR 20k+ -> 200k+ instead of to top 1k if switched that captaincy around.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      *make that top 10k.

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      This is what having Haaland limits what we do. At that price we are almost locked in every time and obligated to captain him (otherwise what’s the point in owning), and blinds us from being able to take that captaincy to someone else.

      Actually looking forward to going without, so many options to choose from, it’s also more exciting!

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Going forward I have Haaland, Son, Palmer & Mbeumo so captaincy choice will favour the one with the easiest home fixture.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Which means I still would have captained Haaland this week.

        2. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          just now

          *Salah, not Son. So many posting errors think I'll log off 😉

    3. stooshermadness
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      Case in point. I brought in Haaland in GW6 and captained him. 3 blanks. My VC hit for 10(Salah), 8(Havertz), and 12(Salah) x 2. 60 points. That doesn't include the assets I couldn't afford (hello Cold Palmer) because I bought Haaland.

    4. Sir T. From Ultracrepidate
        5 mins ago

        Ugh……. You really DESERVE those points for voting Mbeumo C this week. I will reach out to FPL Towers and get that amended for you asap.

      • Zinedine Kilbane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        You went for mbeumo in a risk free meaningless poll, you were never going to go for him in the game so I wouldn't waste time thinking about it

      • Hotdogs for Tea
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I didn’t own him until last week and when he hauled in GW3 & 4 and my captain blanked I dropped close to two million places each week … you are getting off lightly

      • Sir T. From Ultracrepidate
          just now

          Next time, stop making excuses, own up to your decision making and move forward.

      • Feanor
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Pinnock was atrocious today. Made mistake after mistake, and was also lazy getting back.

      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        2 FT. 2.5m ITB

        Flekken
        Gabriel Porro Lewis
        Palmer Saka Mbuemo Rogers
        Haaland Raul DCL
        Fabianski // Semenyo Mykolenko Greaves

        Was looking at doing something like:
        Saka/Lewis > Salah/Ait Nouri

        But obviously the likes of Flekken, DCL and Semenyo are stinking up the joint. DCL with a good next (three!!) fixture(s) but still been pants.

        Alternatively:
        Haaland/Semenyo > Cunha/Salah
        (GW11: Saka>Johnson / DCL>Solanke)

        What would you do?
        (Semenyo & RAN on 4 YCs too!)

        1. Feanor
          • 15 Years
          18 mins ago

          I was set on getting Ait Nouri in for Dunk till you said he had 4 yellows

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Could go on to do a Diego Costa

            1. Feanor
              • 15 Years
              6 mins ago

              Tbh, a 4.5m defender that doesn't play due to suspension only gets 1 or 2 points fewer than most of my 4.5 defenders get when they do play

              1. RICICLE
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                This is true haha! Worth keeping through a one game suspension surely

      • TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        57 mins ago

        Last Man Standing Update (1154 teams)

        Current safety score = 32
        Top score = 72

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        55 mins ago

        Come on guys. Would Hub seriously be posting an article of this quality in the early hours of a Saturday morning? Let's put a pin in the RMTs for 2 seconds and give the Editor the respect he deserves.

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          No1 fan!

        2. C0YS
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          Meat is murder brother ✊

        3. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          just now

          You are right

          I actually signed up to the free FFH the other day for the price changes comparison to Fix and FPLstats. It’s obnoxious. You can’t navigate anything without popups about being a full member and had to unsubscribe from the daily emails which were just ads.

      • Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        I really want a Big Cunha Burger

        1. La Roja
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Ledge line that is

        2. FPL GREG
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          fpl stats scared me into Watkins to Cunha early, doesn't look like rising tonight ha.

      • C0YS
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        Best move for this backline?

        Pope (Turner)
        Konate Robinson Faes (Van den Berg Greaves)

        A) Pope -> 5.0 or less keeper (who?)
        B) Greaves -> RAN/Lewis/Dalot
        C) None

        Initial plan was Pope to Pickford, but it’s not like anyone is keeping cleans. On the other hand all 4 of my healthy defenders have decent fixtures.

        Is this a hold or is there a good transfer to be made here?

        Open Controls
          • 14 Years
          just now

          B to RAN, the guy at wingback is well worth the 4.5m with those 8 fixtures.

          Open Controls
        • 12 Years
        43 mins ago

        50’pts

        Palmer(c), Salah and Havertz to go.

        Would be happy with a ton lol

        Open Controls
        1. FPL GREG
          • 14 Years
          14 mins ago

          well played not capping Haaland

        2. C0YS
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Possible, but I’d expect it to be about 80 all out

        3. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          That’s an incredible position to be in this GW

        4. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Well done for going against the herd!

      • Price Changes
        rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Price Changes 27th October

        Rises: Mbeumo (7.7), Harwood-Bellis (4.1)

        Falls: Gordon (7.2), Raya (5.6), Onana (5.0), Downes (4.8), Coufal (4.3)

        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          Cheers rainy

        2. fedolefan
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Gordon on a mission to wipe away 0.5m from my TV. Probably keep him for the season after this latest effort

        3. chocolove
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          Raya to Sels. What a transfer.
          Bank 0.1 m profit, get Sels at 4.5 m

          1. Andy_Social
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Wahay, 1-0 at last.
            Cheers, Rainy

      • Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Gonna call it - I think Cunha is a bad choice

        His team has 2pts from 9, and they were lucky to get the 2nd one last night.

        He costs more than all the other options in the price range that are playing for better teams.

        But the fixtures! DCL had the fixtures. Let’s pay 0.6 more for new exciting fixtures!

        I’m ok with getting RAN because he’s cheap and playing OOP but there are so many better options than Cunha. Not even sure he’s worth the 1m extra over his own strike partner

        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          I’ve similar thoughts. Have been telling myself this, but he’s hardly more expensive than Wood. Yes- he’s .8 million more than the likes of Raul/Wissa but we’re talking less than a million. Certainly not a Haaland-esque price difference from his peers.

        2. Boberella
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Regardless of fixtures (even though Cunha has had the harder ones)…
          Last 5 games:
          Cunha = 30 pts
          DCL = 9 pts

          Irrelevant to me how many PL points wolves have got. If cunha is averaging 6 ppg then I’m happy to have him at 6.5m.

        3. chocolove
          • 13 Years
          just now

          9 gw, Wolves always score. Cant say they are really bad.
          A lot of team cant score as many as them.
          That why Ait-Nouri and a striker will suit their blue fixture

      • A Moon Shaped Pool
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Come on. Stop it already with the DCL punt. Its not going to work.

        1. chocolove
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          5 gw to go

      • SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        So close to a konsa cs. Konsa > ran the obvious move?

        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Konsa was on for an 8-9 pointer. I like the RAN move but feel it’s still a punt. Wouldn’t be surprised with a string of 1 and 2 pointers

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yea man, 7 point loss with that last sec goal.

