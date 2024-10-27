589
589 Comments
  1. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    What a joke! Chelsea much more a penalty than manu!

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Neither pens

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Maybe but comparatively chelsea more of a penalty than west ham got. Bottom line is refs never ever stick to their original decision

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          That’s like saying “more pregnant” though.

          And the ref literally changed his mind for West Ham?

          1. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            Thats what i said. They never stick to their original decision. Always change mind after var

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              14 mins ago

              Misread sorry. The whole start of the season people were complaining about VAR not intervening so that’s not true at all.

    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Haven't had one today

  2. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    No pen

  3. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    At least VAR is working at one of the games

    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 12 Years
      just now

      This. Unlike at our game.

  4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    \o/

  5. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    What a joke

  6. La Roja
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Correct decision

  7. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    26 mins ago

    Eddie Howe has flatlined at Newcastle. Money he has they should be top 4 now.

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wasn't Emery linked with Newcastle job before he got Villa?

    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      It's his MO

    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Was good at Bournemouth, when there was no pressure to do well. Once established and looking upwards, not so much

  8. Dr. Ocular
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hold on palace!

  9. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thats not a foul by nkunku! Would have been 3-1 probably.. horrendous refereeing everywhere!

  10. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Crowd singing you don’t know what your doing

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Same as your English teacher 😛

  11. Tasty Jerk
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    YES

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      - Man from Del Monte

  12. Tasty Jerk
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    We so deserved that, Lacroix what a player.

  13. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Spurs and United are the biggest jokes right now. One doesn’t know defending football, the other is oblivious to attacking football.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      There’s a team in the league with a single point btw

  14. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    How was Solanke today?

    Time to get rid even for a hit?

    1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      100%

  15. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hendo laughing at me from the bench.

  16. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Reece almost with a spectacular own goal

  17. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    United beat United

  18. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Come on Salah get me to the SGW tonne!

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      jeez is there anyone you dont own

  19. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Need that TAA haul everyone has been talking about

  20. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    76 all out. Hoping for a 1-1 draw next with merino and Gravenberch goals

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      74 with Raya to go. Might pip you!

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        69 with Trent, Saka, Salah and Havertz to play.

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          11 mins ago

          There’s always one 😀

          100 pointer GW incoming!

          1. gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            I think 100 would be a bit ambitious!

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Well played

    3. Slurpy
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      74 with Raya and Salah to go

  21. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Man Utd are 14th

    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Just lovely !!!!

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      They were lower under SAF before it all clicked

  22. Twisted Saltergater
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Non Palmer owners got away with one

    1. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      10 pointer still hurts them, though

  23. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    a) Larsen
    b) Raul

    Will be rotating with Rogers, McNeill, Wood.

    1. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B.
      Although Wood is unbenchable at this moment, and McNeil, have to start him next three

  24. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    How many more chances will ETH get? Not saying another manager will turn this bog standard club around.

