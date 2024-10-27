Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with a trio of Sunday 2pm kick-offs, so here’s the team news.

As one North London manager is a bit more straightforward with team news than the other, we were already aware that Son Heung-min (£9.9m) would be unlikely to play. As a precaution, he’s not in their squad at all, with 17-year-old Mikey Moore (£4.5m) stepping in to make his first Premier League start.

Despite being withdrawn at half-time against West Ham United, James Maddison (£7.6m) remains in the line-up.

In the same Gameweek 8 encounter, Alphonse Areola (£4.4m) scored an own goal. 17.1% of FPL managers will be delighted to see cheap backup Lukasz Fabianski (£4.0m) replace him between the sticks. It’s one of four Hammers changes, with Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m) beginning his three-match ban.

Meanwhile, the other notable news is that Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) misses out entirely with a slight groin issue. Both he and Jacob Murphy (£5.1m) make way for Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.6m). The Magpies have also named two goalkeepers on the bench.

Hosts Chelsea welcome back Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) and Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) from suspension, though the latter doesn’t start. Instead, Reece James (£4.9m) begins his second successive league game. Enzo Maresca also opts for Pedro Neto (£6.2m) over Jadon Sancho (£6.4m).

Elsewhere, Manchester United’s sole alteration starts Noussair Mazraoui (£4.6m) over Jonny Evans (£4.4m), whilst winless Crystal Palace make three swaps from Monday night. One of them has Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.3m) replacing Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m).

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Veiga, Cucurella, Enzo, Mudryk, Sancho, Joao Felix, Nkunku

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Barnes

Subs: Odysseas, Ruddy, Krafth, Kelly, Longstaff, Miley, Murphy, Willock, Osula

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta

Subs: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Schlupp, Hughes, Kporha, Agbinone, Kamada, Nketiah

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bissouma, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Moore

Subs: Forster, Davies, Dragusin, Gray, Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall, Werner, Richarlison

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soler; Bowen, Antonio, Paqueta

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Todibo, Summerville, Soucek, Guilherme, Irving, Ings

Man United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Evans, Lindelof, Fletcher, Ugarte, Amad, Wheatley, Zirkzee



