113
113 Comments
  1. Minion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    I owned DCL going into GW10. An hour ago I made some calculated rage transfers for a -4. I still own DCL.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Just answer the question below please.

      1. Minion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        My answer would be much better than an hour ago. I no longer need to play him and I could afford the drop. He shall become literally anyone else in 12.

  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    How are DCL owners feeling?

    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Guessing peachy

    2. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Condolences to 512985 of them

    3. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      About the same as the Haaland captainers 🙂

  3. cruzex
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Haaland + Johnson out.... Isak +Salah in

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      38 mins ago

      Johnson out before Ipswich?

      1. cruzex
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yes.. I have porro + solanke too

    2. cruzex
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Porro mykolenko gvardiol
      Salah mbeumo garnacho palmer foden
      Isak solanke

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    42 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1051 teams)

    Current safety score = 14
    Top score = 56

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone looking at Kerkez
    Impressive today and nice fixtures

  6. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    So haaland owners are u still gonna give him one more chance vs brighton?
    Still gonna capt him?

  7. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Need haul from son porro and palmer tonight

  8. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Need Son, Porro and Palmer to fail tonight!

