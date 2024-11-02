74
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    I've got wood

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      I've just splinters left over from transfer out WC3.

    2. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'm gonna have Wood shortly. She's agreed to have a shower with me

  2. tbos83
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    If there's a lesson to be learned so far this season, it's do not bother to invest in defence.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      I'm loaded up with cheapies now:

      Myko - Aina - Ait - Hall - Greaves

    2. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      100 percent agree.....Sels who is a 4.5 GK has outscored my double ARS defense thrice in the last 3 weeks.... regretting going for double ARS on my GW6 WC

    3. estheblessed
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gvardiola? He's raked in the points for me

  3. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    My ML rival is 50 points ahead of me and no Haaland.....guess I'll have to keep Haaland throughout and hope he can cover up those 50 points.....no point selling Haaland in my case and get the same premium as his

  4. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    I was so close buying Cunha but I went Raul instead...
    Im going to bed disappointed tonight

    1. estheblessed
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Raul hasn't played yet? I got Cunha and he played well should have had two assists tho.

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      I’d blame your wife for that last bit!

      1. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Hehe

    3. snow pea in repose
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I did the same, confident Raul gets at least an assist on Monday

  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anyone in the unfortunate position of owning all of these

    Flekken
    Trent, Lewis
    Solanke, DCL

    1. estheblessed
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      I have no idea why anyone would have Solanke OR DCL at this stage?

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I got them on WC6 and had more urgent transfers since then (selling Saliba, Saka and Diaz)

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      I own none of them and I’m still doing badly.

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Me 🙂

    4. Nightf0x
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Konate lewis konsa robinson diaz foden here

  6. GE
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Should have transfered in Salah and Cunha then…
    Be patient with Haaland?

    1. MBK 42
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      If you’ve held Haaland this long, might as well keep now. He’ll score big again soon.

    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Haaland scores a hat trick next week as I am moving the captaincy away from him after five weeks.

      Unless you need him not to score then happy to keep him captain for a small fee.

    3. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      just now

      KDB back soon, Haaland will feast

  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Maybe Sa is the #1 over Johnstone...not like folks would want to go there anyway but the question was asked a few times this week

    https://x.com/LiamKeen_Star/status/1852805763930132788?t=hMN-78UWJRAV39fko4vVqA&s=19

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Tweet was deleted and replaced with same info

      https://x.com/LiamKeen_Star/status/1852805904435167490?t=rkpWLAKKfIb5wZaKiHgl_Q&s=19

  8. Total Slotball
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Come on you redsssss

  9. Total Foot 5
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Best move pls, thx
    1 ft havertz > cunha
    2 ft havertz to wood
    3 -4 havertz,raul to cunha, wood

    1. MBK 42
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Prefer 1, Forest fixtures are trickier now.

  10. luqies
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    pleas help...I just used 2 free transfers...i still have 1 more left...if i activate wild card now will i get those 2 free transfers back?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes I think so

      1. luqies
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Do all transfers have to be made at the same time when using my wildcard?

        No. Once you have played your wildcard, any transfers you make within that Gameweek are free, including any you made before playing your wildcard, up until the next deadline.

        i think im fine then,..thanks

    2. Indpush
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes

  11. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Goddamn lost, thinking save FT or some move in def?

    Fab
    TAA/Gab/Lewis
    Salah/Mbeumo/Johnson/Semenyo
    Haaland/Cunha/Wood

    Flekken/Rogers/Myko/Graves

    1. luqies
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      solid team...save FT

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      TAA to Gvardiol is tempting here

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Just means Haaland to Palmer for a hit next week

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          So you're not lost then...

  12. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bournemouth... 6 big chances against City. Wow.

    1. pundit of punts
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Can’t wait to buy Semenyo next gw

      1. luqies
        • 13 Years
        just now

        his my next buy after he gets his price drop...hopefully it goes thru

  13. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Saving transfer for ib is tempting but so is foden to son (c)

    Thoughts?

    Fedden (fab)
    Tas Gabriel Lewis (Konate Greaves)
    Salah foden Palmer mbeumo (Dibling)
    Raul Jimmy Cunha

    1ft 2.4 itb

    Cheers and gl

  14. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    DCL to....?

    A. Welbeck
    B. Cunha

    Thanks

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

  15. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    6 goal attempts and 3 big chances for Haaland. Easy hold.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why isn't he finishing them?

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        He’s human. Going through what every player goes through at some point. He’ll come good again but you have to wonder if he’s worth the money on a points per million basis.

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        It will come.

    2. pundit of punts
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Monster haul incoming

      KDB and the whole band back soon

    3. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      They said that about Calvert Lewin.

      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Are you really comparing the two?

  16. Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Guaranteed everyone no goals for Haaland today and one for Salah.

    Lot of pressure on me knowing I can make Haaland or Salah not score again this season or be outscored by the other just by making one captain and the other vice.

    All 9 weeks this season, 33 weeks last season. 14 weeks ina row, between. Salah and Ronaldo the season before

  17. mikeyboss33
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Trent is a complete waste of funds at this point right?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yep

    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Every defender is. Just set a 4.5 limit.

      You could get by with Lewis, Konsa, Ait Nouri and Faes and not lose much at all.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        So this

  18. GoonerByron
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Better moves here for next week?

    A) Foden, DCL -> Son, Larsen + 0.5 itb (Have to start Rogers)

    B) Haaland, Sanagre, DCL -> Cunha, Son, Isak + 1.5 itb (-4) (Rogers 1st sub)

  19. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    33 with Sanchez, Palmer, Mbeumo, BJ, Rogers and Raul, hoping for a good week, but it's the hope that kills you

  20. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who is best dcl replacement out of these?

    A....Welbeck (city next)

    B....Strand larsen

    C....Wissa (Brentford double up and fixtures stiffen soon)

    Thanks

    1. pundit of punts
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Welbeck

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Is he nailed with pedro returning soon?

        1. steezeless
            3 mins ago

            Rutter is gonna be affected not welbeck

            1. Flynny
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Thanks

    2. pundit of punts
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Can’t wait to roll out this bad boy after the IB 😎

      Fabianski
      Lewis - Colwil - Moreno
      Salah - Palmer - Saka - Mbuemo - Semenyo
      Haaland - Larsen

      Valdimarsson - Harwood Bellis - Burgess - Wheatley

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Id always go with Rogers on a WC

      2. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not going to be pretty with that bench when rotation and injuries strike over Christmas period.

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Flekken
      TAA, RAN, Lewis
      ESR, Salah, Johnson, Mbeumo
      DCL, Haaland, Solanke

      Fabianski, Gabriel, Dibling, Greaves

      0.3 itb 2FT

      Would love to sell DCL but I think I need to give him 2 more weeks in order to make these moves in GW12:

      Haaland, Solanke, Johnson > Jackson, Cunha, Palmer with 3FT

      Alternatively,

      DCL > Strand Larsen this week and Haaland + Dibling > Jackson + Palmer next week (would have to play one of Solanke or Johnson vs MCI)

    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who goes first?

      A Raya or Gabriel

      B Trent

      C Haaland

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think B.
        Pool will get cs and Trent will get attacking returns, but over a long period, just not enough to justify his price tag

      2. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Trent needs to be kept till gw12 imo, Raya or Gabriel can go first as both of them is 2 much, Haaland vs Bha(away) suits him imo and then has Spurs home

    5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Would you prefer Son in a 3-5-2 or a mid price forward like Jackson or Isak or Watkins in a 3-4-3?????

    6. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      If even Leicester can get a xG of almost 2 and get 20 shots in, Son (C) is a no-brainer next week

      1. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ipswich were very good till they got the RC

    7. putana
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      anyone else going cunha captain next week? Only other decent option is salah against Villa

    8. ididnt
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Any chance that Rogers doesn’t play tomorrow? Could really use those 10 Semenyo points on my bench

    9. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      2FT 0.2m ITB

      Flekken
      TAA Gvardiol Gabriel (Faes Greaves*)
      Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Semenyo (Rogers)
      Haaland Solanke Wood

      One of the premium defenders has to go right? TAA first given his price tag?

    10. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Play WC or hold till next GW?

      Current team:
      2FTs & 1.8itb
      Henderson Fabianski
      TAA VVD Saliba Robinson Barco
      Palmer Johnson Mbuemo ESR Rogers
      Haaland Wissa DCL

