At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 10 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

While there were some shock results, Saturday was a ‘more of the same’ kind of day in FPL.

Another xG-defying blank for Erling Haaland (£15.4m), his fourth in five matches. And another Gameweek in which Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) bettered the Manchester City striker, the Egyptian scoring the winner in top-of-the-table Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Another goal for Chris Wood (£6.4m), too, his eighth of the season. Only Haaland has more. Wood’s strike helped Nottingham Forest to a 3-0 win over West Ham United, the Tricky Trees keeping yet another clean sheet. That’s four for the season for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, a tally only Liverpool can better.

More attacking returns for the budget-friendly Matheus Cunha (£6.6m), Jamie Vardy (£5.7m), Danny Welbeck (£5.9m) and Antoine Semenyo (£5.6m). And, inevitably, another blank for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m), who barely lasted an hour in Everton’s dismal defeat to Southampton.

Another goal for Josko Gvardiol (£6.2m), too, his third in five Gameweeks. And more cunning from Pep Guardiola, who called upon players he’d ruled out on Friday and benched the player he couldn’t afford to bench.

City’s loss at Bournemouth was the second upset of the day, with Arsenal falling to their third defeat on Tyneside in four years. Alexander Isak (£8.3m) did the damage, condemning the Gunners to a sixth straight match without a clean sheet. More misery for those who doubled up on the Arsenal backline on a Gameweek 6 Wildcard.

GAMEWEEK 10: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 10: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

