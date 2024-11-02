170
  1. Slurpy
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    I'm actually playing Semenyo lmao

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Genius 😉

      Got a channel for tips 🙂

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Me too, ahead of Rogers.

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      The perks of blackout drinking.

  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    liverpool and city lost their cs before Davis 😯

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      so did arsenal )

  3. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Raya, Trent, Lewis, Gabriel think the clearout starts next week

    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      just now

      lol are you referring to my team

  4. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Semenyo was always gonna be on my bench until fixtures turn next week

    1. oi no professionals
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Whatever helps you sleep at night buddy

  5. JBG
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ferdi OOP G

    And defenders keep on giving in this game... specially "premium" ones.

  6. SamH123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    I expect I'll get Kadioglu soon

  7. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Guys remember Liverpool are the best cuz they beat a bunch of crap teams

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sour grapes

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        We have something in common then

        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Just remember, even if Liverpool lose they're still 4 points ahead of Assnal

  8. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Welbeck get in!!

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Whoop whoop

  9. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    He is OOP too I think

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      He's either playing as a RWB or a RM, hard to tell with Brighton setup. They do have 3 CBs back there.

  10. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Welbeck has been amazing for me.

  11. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kadioglu was the defender to get this GW.

  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kadioglu 4.5m and OOP... an option for GW12 onwards?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      cant imagine it stays that way vs easier teams? minteh/adingra etc will come in no?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No idea - one to keep an eye on

  13. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    kadioglu was the real oop to get this week, RAN just a pretender

  14. oi no professionals
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Clean sheets going well then

  15. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    TAA > Kadioglu done! 😛

  16. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    VvD knocked Tsimikas out. Tsimi at fault for conceding the goal(?)

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      VVDs aura knocked him out

  17. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    I'm sure Pep is now used to going behind early in games. If he does have a weakness (apart from speaking with forked tongue) it's the inability to set up a credible defence this season which means it's remarkable they're in the league position they're in so far. Top fella for City, just bad news for an fpl punter.

  18. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Welb

  19. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Semenyo sitting pretty 1st on my bench. Lovely.

