There’s lots to interest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in the 3pm GMT kick-offs.

The top two can maintain their positions with wins against south-coast clubs. Nottingham Forest will join then them in the top four – for one day at least – with a win over West Ham United.

Then there are two scraps at the bottom of the table. Ipswich Town host Leicester City, while the other newly promoted club, Southampton, entertain Everton.

Saturday’s 3pm kick-offs

Pep Guardiola has outdone himself this week, with two of the players he ruled out, Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne, making the squad. Another one, Jeremy Doku, was meant to be out for “longer” than the absent Jack Grealish – and the Belgian winger is another City player to make a swift recovery.

To top it off, the player he said he “cannot rest” right now, Rico Lewis, is on the bench.

Walker replaces Lewis in one of three changes from Gameweek 9.

The others are enforced to an extent, with Ruben Dias injured and Savinho only among the substitutes after his midweek knock. Nathan Ake and Ilkay Gundogan replace them.

Josko Gvardiol starts for City, however, after his own midweek scare.

Dias and John Stones now look to be out for some time, if we believe Guardiola…

Guardiola has said that Dias and Stones are out for ‘a little bit of a long time’ so please do make of that what you will — Simon Bajkowski (@spbajko) November 2, 2024

As for Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola makes three changes from last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

Julian Araujo and Enes Unal drop to the bench, while Dango Ouattara misses out due to injury.

Marcus Tavernier, Adam Smith and Evanilson all come into the side.

At Anfield, the expected changes have occurred as Kostas Tsimikas and Cody Gakpo replace Andrew Robertson and Luis Diaz.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s only alteration sees Jack Hinshelwood oust Carlos Baleba.

Joao Pedro doesn’t make the bench, despite his return to training.

Chris Wood is fit to start for Nottingham Forest, as is Morgan Gibbs-White. The latter replaces Elliot Anderson in the hosts’ only change.

As for West Ham United, Jean-Clair Todibo and Crysencio Summerville come in for Carlos Soler and Michail Antonio.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

In the relegation six-pointer (too early?) at St Mary’s, Southampton manager Russell Martin makes only one change – and it’s a notable one.

Tyler Dibling drops to the bench, with Adam Armstrong coming into the starting XI.

Dwight McNeil is fit to start for Everton, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane retain their places despite pressure from positional rivals.

Jesper Lindstrom and Orel Mangala both get recalls to Sean Dyche’s line-up as Jack Harrison moves to the bench and Abdoulaye Doucoure misses out.

In the other basement clash in Suffolk, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna makes four changes – two of which are enforced due to the unavailability of Harry Clarke and Chiedozie Ogbene.

Omari Hutchinson, Sam Morsy, Ben Johnson and Liam Delap all come back in as Jens Cajuste and George Hirst are benched.

Leicester City’s Steve Cooper recalls Jannik Vestergaard and Victor Kristiansen for Caleb Okoli and James Justin. Both of those are substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Huijsen, Araujo, Hill, Aarons, Brooks, Adams, Billing, Ünal.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, Foden, Nunes, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Doku, De Bruyne, Savinho, Wright, Simpson-Pusey, O’Reilly, Lewis, McAtee.

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Johnson, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Phillips, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Szmodics, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Townsend, Cajuste, Luongo, Burns, Hirst, Broadhead, J Clarke.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Pereira, Vestergaard, Faes, Kristiansen, Winks, Ndidi, Fatawu, Buonanotte, Mavididi, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Justin, Coady, Okoli, El Khannous, Skipp, Soumaré, McAteer, Ayew.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.

Subs: Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Jones, Robertson, Quansah, Morton, Bradley.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Igor, Estupiñán, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Kadıoğlu, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Moder, Baleba, Wieffer, Gruda, Enciso, Adingra, Ferguson.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Moreno, Yates, Domínguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Williams, Toffolo, da Silva Moreira, Boly, Anderson, Awoniyi, Silva, Sosa.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Todibo, Mavropanos, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Álvarez, Rodríguez, Emerson, Paquetá, Summerville, Bowen.

Subs: Foderingham, Cresswell, Coufal, Casey, Soler, Guilherme, Irving, Antonio, Ings.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Downes, Lallana, Fernandes, Armstrong, Archer.

Subs: McCarthy, Bree, Sugawara, Aribo, Ugochukwu, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling, Brereton Díaz, Onuachu.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Ndiaye, Lindstrøm, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virgínia, Begović, Patterson, O’Brien, Coleman, Branthwaite, Harrison, Armstrong, Beto.



