99
99 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    wtf was that. chalobah manages to stop 2 goals for palace

    Open Controls
  2. R.C.
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    EtH with two trophies or Arteta?

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      ETH. Would take trophies over second place finish any day.

      Open Controls
  3. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Stop this now Palace, you’re going to hurt my RAN cleanie

    Open Controls
  4. fedolefan
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    This clean is locked after that.

    Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Cunha laying off some sweet balls but Wolves not clicking yet

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not sure I’ll call those sweet. They haven’t been accurate imo.

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I laughed at “laying off some sweet balls”
      I’m childish

      Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Getting Wolves players was a bad idea

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      They’re getting closer.

      Open Controls
  7. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wolves starting to motor a bit more now.

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Motorboat

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Saucy

        Open Controls
  8. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    That’s just some schoolboy defending going on from Wolves.

    Open Controls
  9. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Not that impressed by Wolves.

    Open Controls
  10. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    munoz big chance missed

    Open Controls
  11. Etihader
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cunha is really bad today. Poor decisions, very unlike him. He plays LW while Ait Nouri plays CAM. What are they thinking?

    Wolves are very poor defensively, Palaca should have scored 2 or 3. Wolves also should have scored of course.

    Open Controls
  12. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Chalobad

    https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1852774198210441685

    Open Controls
  13. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Cunha not passing the eye test

    Open Controls
  14. NejiHyuuga01
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Benched Henderson for Fabianski. Ait Nouri wipe that CS!

    Open Controls
  15. Sir T. From Ultracrepidate
      just now

      Chalobah probably has Sa on his FPL team.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.