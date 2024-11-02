There’s another bottom-six clash to come this evening: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace at Molineux.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

The winless hosts dropped to 20th after the mid-afternoon games following Southampton’s victory over Everton.

Palace, meanwhile, lie in 17th, a point above the drop zone. They were all set to be in the bottom three before Leicester City’s late leveller at Portman Road.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil makes just one change to the side that drew with Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

Maria Lemina is only fit enough for the bench after going off with a calf injury in Gameweek 9.

Pablo Sarabia gets a promotion to the starting line-up.

Jose Sa keeps his place between the sticks, with Sam Johnstone again absent from the squad.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, the most-bought defender of Gameweek 10, starts down the left.

All three of Oliver Glasner’s changes are enforced.

Adam Wharton, Eberechi Eze and Jefferson Lerma are out until after the international break, souring those back-to-back wins for the Eagles in league and cup.

Will Hughes, Eddie Nketiah and Daichi Kamada come into the starting XI.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, T Gomes, Dawson, Bueno, Ait-Nouri, Doyle, J Gomes, Semedo, Cunha, Sarabia, Larsen.

Subs: Bellegarde, Bentley, Doherty, Forbes, Guedes, Gomes, Lemina, Pond, Andre.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Guehi, Lacroix, Chalobah, Mitchell, Hughes, Kamada, Munoz, Sarr, Nketiah, Mateta.

Subs: Clyne, Devenny, Doucoure, Matthews, Kporha, Agbinone, Schlupp, Turner, Umeh.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

