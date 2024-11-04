Jackson, Keane, Ait-Nouri: Players nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 11

There are 24 Premier League players on the brink of a one-match ban heading into Gameweek 11 – including three with double-digit ownerships.

Meanwhile, four players are suspended in the upcoming Gameweek.

All you need to know about the disciplinary situation in the English top flight is in this Suspension Tightrope article.

We’ll update this article again after Fulham v Brentford on Monday night.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

We have taken the table above from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 11?

Just one player reached the dreaded five-caution mark at the weekend: Crystal Palace’s Will Hughes (£4.9m).

Edson Alvarez (£5.0m) and Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) were meanwhile dismissed for two bookable offences on Saturday.

All three of those players will sit out Gameweek 11, returning immediately after the international break.

Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m), sent off for violent conduct in Gameweek 8, also remains out. This will be the third fixture of a three-game suspension.

The West Ham United winger may yet be hit with further punishment. Either way, we won’t see him before the November break.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 11?

Just one player returns from suspension this week.

That’s Ipswich Town’s Harry Clarke (£4.0m), who was dismissed for two bookable offences in the seven-goal thriller at Brentford.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Ten players were booked for the fourth time this season over the weekend. A further 14 were already on the precipice but avoided a yellow card in Gameweek 10.

Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m) and Michael Keane (£4.3m), owned by 17.7% and 11.4% of FPL managers respectively, are among the new names on the list.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.7m), the most-bought defender of Gameweek 10 with over 600,000 transfers in and the third name with double-digit ownership, was already on four bookings but avoided a fifth against Crystal Palace.

So too did Dan Burn (£4.4m) and Antoine Semenyo (£5.6m), owned by 9% and 8% of managers respectively, in their Gameweek 10 fixtures.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 40 other players on three bookings.

Sitting in more than one in two FPL squads, Cole Palmer (£11.0m) is by some distance the most significant name on the list. The England international’s three cautions have all been for offences other than fouls, ie dissent.

Ibrahima Konate (£5.3m), Harry Winks (£4.5m), Jamie Vardy (£5.7m), Diogo Dalot (£5.1m) and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.1m) also have double-digit ownerships.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



