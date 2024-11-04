87
  1. Pegboy
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Really want Mbeumo, but the sensible thing is to probably save a FT, right?

    Flekken (Fabianski)
    TAA Aina RAN (V.D. Berg Greaves)
    Salah Palmer Semenyo Rogers (Buonanotte)
    Haaland Jackson Raul

    2FT & 0.1m

    A) Save FT
    B) TAA & Buonanotte > Hall & Mbeumo.
    C) TAA & Rogers > Mazraoui & Mbeumo

    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Yeah save 1 more week but up to this point Mbuemo is bordering on an essential and even more so than a number of the big hitters given his price and value.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      You've kind of missed the boat. But I guess better late than never.

      I'd do B.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I keep doing the same thing with wood, and I wish Raya was out otherwise it would have gone to Sels on GW6 oh well

  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Which combo please ?

    A) RAN
    B) Utd def

    1) Garnacho
    2) Kulu

    1. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Close calls that could go both ways. Ait Nouri and Garnacho for me.

      • Tcheco
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Who's ran?

        1. Captain Mal
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Ait Nouri

            1. Tcheco
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Ah. Him then. Not a fan of either of the other 2

      • SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Only dilemma this gw, better option?

        A. Soucek > semenyo ft, bench rogers
        B. Start rogers, save ft

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          A, but bare in mind he is on 4 yellows, how much do you have to spend?

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            2.2m

        2. Captain Mal
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Soucek must go at some point, better do it now, Semenyo is the man.

            1. SpaceCadet
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Yea dying to get rid of him but always some other issues to handle first. Seems like the best gw if no other injuries crop up. Cheers

        3. Captain Mal
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Sels
            Konate Gabriel Porro
            Saka Mbeumo Palmer Smith Rowe
            Haaland Welbeck Cunha

            Slicker Rogers L Davis Harwood Bellis

            1 free transfer
            0m in the bank

            I'm rolling this week barring any injuries of course. My problem is the WC. GW12 had looked like a good time from afar, but I like my team. Anyone else struggling to find the right time to play it?

            1. Debauchy
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              You're in a better position than most with your current lot , that said no Salah is a concern.
              Look at your preferred Captaincy options over the nex 5 weeks and act accordingly.

            2. Haa-lala-land
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              GW16 triple Chelsea attack, Newcastle, at a quick glance
              Probably worth remembering (I've always ignored this) that using WC doesn't mean having to swap out all 15, you can just use WC to swap out 3 or 4 and be just as effective.

          • Shark Team
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Im opting at this team with 2 FTS in next 2 gws, do you like it?
            I know the defence is not worth its value but I prefer getting Palmer and Cunha/Wissa rn instead of doing def transfers.

            Raya
            TAA Gabriel Lewis (VdB)
            Salah Saka Palmer Mbeumo
            Wood Raul Cunha/Wissa

            I'd love to have Bruno there for the next 3.

          • Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            1 FT and 0 ITB

            A - Wood > Strand Larsen
            B - Haaland > Cunha
            C - Roll

            Henderson
            Gvardiol - RAN - Myko
            Salah (c) - Palmer - BJ - Mbeumo
            Haaland - Wood - Raul

            Valdi - Konsa - Winks - Mosquero

          • Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            If money was no issue who’d you buy for 3 games?

            A. Garnacho
            B. Bruno
            C. BJ

            1. ButterB
              • 4 Years
              55 mins ago

              Garnacho is taking that many shots..I'm going to get him just for the three games coming up

            2. Warby84
              • 9 Years
              49 mins ago

              B

            3. iFash@FPL
                40 mins ago

                B. Every ManU attack revolves around him, and he seems to have regained his mojo.

              • I like to party
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Garnacho is w@@k

            4. the thinking one
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Kadioglu nailed?

              1. iFash@FPL
                  just now

                  He seems to be playing OOP. Not sure of his nailedness though.

              2. Mr. O'Connell
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Weeks 12-15 only. Who are your essentials? Set and forget. No transfers allowed during this time.

                Other than Villa, can't see a team with 3+ standout fixtures over this period.

                Really not sure what to make of Arsenal atm. I've got Saka, but reckon that might be enough.

                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Chelsea.

                  I'd go Jackson, Palmer.

                  1. Haa-lala-land
                    • 3 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Jackson's nailed on to get his 5th YC against the Arsenal

                    1. Mr. O'Connell
                      • 12 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Jackson on the watchlist for sure. I'm def holding Watkins and Jiminez likely to stay as 1st sub (good cover when Jackson does get that yellow).

                      Been really impressed with Chelsea in general this season.

                      Have had Salah, Palmer, Saka all season and won't ever touch those 3 unless injury forces my hand.

                2. Pep's Money Laundry
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Liverpool, Brentford & Brighton from an attacking perspective have good fixtures. You could possibly add Newcastle to that list

                3. Deulofail
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  No one essential but some decent pick-outs think would be Saka, Havertz, Mbeumo, Wissa, Watkins, Jackson, Palmer, Welbeck, Cunha, Semenyo, Gabriel.

                  Personally planning to get Havertz in in GW12, but that could change, along with Palmer, Saka, Jackson and maybe an Arsenal defender. So Arsenal are very much in my preliminary plans for that time. (Coming from someone who normally does badly due to owning too many Arsenal players but is doing very well this season having not owned any Arsenal players yet)

                  1. Shark Team
                    • 7 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Can you explain me why Welbeck is so underrated? None has answered this so far

                  2. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Funny i held Havertz for way too long and dont know whether to get rid for Wissa and get back GW13. All depends on Odegards difference I guess. he been awful. Was going to do it last week but was unsure of Wiss'a minutes and Newcastle/Fulham away was 50/50 anyway

                4. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Chelsea, Brighton, Bournemouth and Wolves have good fixtures to set and forget in 12-15 imo

                5. Haa-lala-land
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Three Brighton between 12 and 15 would be great. Kadioglu, Welbeck plus one other

                  1. Mr. O'Connell
                    • 12 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    3 Brighton is wild. I've got a rule that says 1 is too many.

                    1. Deulofail
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      I have his rule for pigeons rather than seagulls

                6. iFash@FPL
                    58 mins ago

                    Manchester United are also a good shout.

                    1. iFash@FPL
                        2 mins ago

                        Weighing the option of drafting BF & AG.

                  • tbos83
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    Would you do anything here?
                    1ft, 0itb.

                    Flekken
                    RAN Keane Lewis
                    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo
                    Haaland Wood

                    Muric DCL Colwill Greaves

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Consider selling DCL and bench Rogers

                    2. LC1
                      • 9 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      DCL out for sure. He's awful.

                      1. iFash@FPL
                          5 mins ago

                          What a shame! And they’ve got a great run o games.
                          Is McNeil a genuine shout to cover Everton’s attack??

                          1. LC1
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            I had him for 6 GWs of which he played;

                            lei, CRY, NEW, ips, FUL & sou.

                            0 goals, 0 assists.

                            Get rid sharpish.

                          2. Pep's Money Laundry
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            There is such thing as Everton having a great run games

                    3. iFash@FPL
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        Thoughts on Bruno & Garnacho/McNeil for Diaz & Martinelli…

                        1. Deulofail
                          • 8 Years
                          40 mins ago

                          Martinelli couldn't hit a barn door with a banjo. He is possibly a worse finisher than Jesus. Yes, I know. Really. And when Odegaard is back (soonish), he'll be competing with Trossard again.

                          1. iFash@FPL
                              14 mins ago

                              So who would you replace him with?
                              McNeil or Garnacho?

                            • Deulofail
                              • 8 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              I see now that perhaps you are hoping to sell Martinelli, and as such, you are probably aware of Martinelli's wet feet. I wouldn't get Fernandes at this early stage, personally. He scored one goal this season and it was a penalty, United's only penalty this season. Garnacho is cheaper so the risk is lower, but I think you can probably do better than both. If I had to chose now, I would go for McNeil and Garnacho to leave yourself money to be flexible when you are unsatisfied with the result!

                              1. iFash@FPL
                                  1 min ago

                                  Thanks for your insight!

                            • Stimps
                              • 11 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Don't go near McNeil. I'm looking to sell

                          2. jack88
                            • 3 Years
                            43 mins ago

                            For long term

                            1. Jackson or cunha
                            2. Bruno or saka

                            1. g40steve
                              • 6 Years
                              17 mins ago

                              Huge price difference?

                              Currently on 1

                              1. jack88
                                • 3 Years
                                just now

                                I have the money

                            2. Stimps
                              • 11 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Cunha
                              Bruno for the next 3, then Saka

                          3. Deulofail
                            • 8 Years
                            41 mins ago

                            I cooked with MSG for the first time yesterday. Wopped it in a soup. Tastes great except for the overbearing parsnip and celery I insist in putting in my soups for no good reason.

                            1. Tazah
                              • 6 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Wrong forum

                            2. Make FPL Casual Again
                              • 6 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Should really have a word with this "I" doing the insisting....

                            3. Stimps
                              • 11 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              I read that as MGW

                          4. Dynamic Duos
                            • 11 Years
                            38 mins ago

                            Rogers to Nacho or Chiwome to Larsen?

                            1. g40steve
                              • 6 Years
                              22 mins ago

                              Garnashers don’t observe the lines & always offside

                              1. el polako
                                • 7 Years
                                just now

                                His eyebrows are reason enough not to own him.

                            2. Shark Team
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              larsen

                          5. g40steve
                            • 6 Years
                            37 mins ago

                            What’s my best move here, need to free up funds?

                            A Remove Raya or Gabs > Sels/Pope or Milenko/Hall

                            B Trent to Konate

                            C Haaland & ESR > Salah & Solanke/Wood/Welbz

                            D anything you recommend?

                            Raya
                            TAA, Lewis, Ran
                            Palmer, Mbeumo, Johnson, ESR
                            Haaland, Cunha, Jackson

                            Fabs, Rogers, Gabriel, Greaves

                            .4

                            1. Captain Mal
                                just now

                                The first thing you have to do is decide if you want Salah or Haaland.

                            2. Ninjaa
                              • 13 Years
                              28 mins ago

                              Currently

                              Raya 4m
                              Gvardiol VvD Robinson Konsa Alt Nouri
                              Salah Mbuemo Kulusevski ESR Rogers
                              Haaland Wood Vardy

                              Got 2 fts and the exact money itb to do Vardy and Raya to Solanke and Sanchez. Thoughts ?? 1st Wildcard still intact too

                              1. Captain Mal
                                  9 mins ago

                                  I wouldn't do it, you spend 2 transfers just to target Ipswich.

                                  1. Make FPL Casual Again
                                    • 6 Years
                                    8 mins ago

                                    Could be well worth targeting though...

                                    1. Captain Mal
                                        5 mins ago

                                        If you are chasing and need to make up lots of ground it might be worth the risk. Otherwise I think it's unreasonably aggressive.

                                        1. Make FPL Casual Again
                                          • 6 Years
                                          2 mins ago

                                          Be aggressive..be be aggressive

                                          1. Dr Funk
                                            • 12 Years
                                            just now

                                            B
                                            E
                                            A-G-G
                                            R-E-S-S-I-V-E

                                • Make FPL Casual Again
                                  • 6 Years
                                  27 mins ago

                                  Is The New Look Solanke essential (again) ? Told to get in the box and take shots, or horses for courses and likely to revert to Defensive Forward again....?

                                  1. Captain Mal
                                      4 mins ago

                                      If you got him, you keep him for Ipswich and reassess after.
                                      If you don't own him, I definitely wouldn't buy.

                                      1. Make FPL Casual Again
                                        • 6 Years
                                        3 mins ago

                                        But but but he could haul playing for best attack vs worst defence in league

                                        1. Captain Mal
                                            1 min ago

                                            If you buy anyone who plays Ipswich you will run out of transfers pretty soon.

                                            1. Make FPL Casual Again
                                              • 6 Years
                                              just now

                                              Say hello to hits my little friend...

                                      2. Tazah
                                        • 6 Years
                                        3 mins ago

                                        Mini league rival had him since start of season and sold him before his brace...I would be fuming, he also bought Haaland as soon as he started blanking

                                    • Jet5605
                                      • 10 Years
                                      24 mins ago

                                      1 FT and 0 ITB

                                      A - Wood > Strand Larrsen
                                      B - Haaland > Cunha
                                      C - Roll

                                      Henderson
                                      Gvardiol - RAN - Myko
                                      Salah (c) - Palmer - BJ - Mbeumo
                                      Haaland - Wood - Raul

                                      Valdi - Konsa - Winks - Mosquero

                                      1. Captain Mal
                                          8 mins ago

                                          Wood is on fire, why sell him?
                                          Haaland to Cunha would only make sense if you need the money elsewhere,which you probably don't.
                                          I would roll.

                                        • Stimps
                                          • 11 Years
                                          just now

                                          roll

                                      2. Stimps
                                        • 11 Years
                                        17 mins ago

                                        Thoughts? 1FT, 0.1 itb

                                        Raya
                                        TAA RAN Myko
                                        Foden Palmer Mbuemo McNeil
                                        Haaland Raul Solanke

                                        Kepa Rogers Faes Davis

                                        A) Foden -> Bruno
                                        B) McNeil -> Semenyo
                                        C) Haaland, McNeil -> Salah, Cunha (-4)
                                        D) Save

                                        1. One for All
                                          • 6 Years
                                          just now

                                          Save and do C next gw.

                                      3. Shark Team
                                        • 7 Years
                                        13 mins ago

                                        Why people are picking Solanke on WC? Because of one good gw or bec he faces Ipswich next?
                                        Jackson much better imo even on 4 ycs

                                        1. I like to party
                                          • 9 Years
                                          7 mins ago

                                          Overreaction Mondays

                                        2. Captain Mal
                                            just now

                                            I tried to tell the same thing above, but to no avail. Let people have him I guess, better for the rest of us.

                                        3. KeanosMagic
                                          • 2 Years
                                          just now

                                          Which set of players do you prefer?

                                          Trent Gvardiol Saka Wood Strand
                                          Aina Gabriel Winks Haaland Cunha

