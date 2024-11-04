46
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is selling Watkins for Solanke pure knee jerking, or sensible considering next week's fixtures?

    There could be injuries over the international break so I may well wildcard then, so it's pretty short term tbh.

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Having just dumped Solanke before this week I don't think I'm in a position to comment . . but while Son was on the pitch he was far less involved.

      
    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'm also contemplating this move, with WC in hand

      
      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Did it, with wc next week.

        
    3. Captain Mal
        17 mins ago

        Do you think one great fixture is worth more than one free transfer? That's what you have to decide.

        
      • Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        There’s so many in form strikers at the moment. I wouldn’t go with Solanke. But he does have 2 nice home fixtures coming up. I’d prefer a Wolves striker or Wissa. Let’s see what he’s like tonight.

        
        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yes, I'm also watching for Wissa especially when I don't have Mbeumo

          
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Probably selling Solanke in 12

        
        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Same, if I hadn't also owned DCL I would probably have got rid already.

          
    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Is Solanke essential?
      A. Yes
      B. Always was

      
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Defo not

        
      2. Captain Mal
          6 mins ago

          Nope

          
        • Dubem_FC
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          C. Before season start.

          
        • Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Not essential but having a juicy fixture ahead and in good form

          
      3. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Watkins to Solanke -4?
        Got Maddy

        
        1. Captain Mal
            12 mins ago

            I wouldn't do it if it were a free transfer, even more so for a - 4

            
            1. Feanor
              • 15 Years
              just now

              You think Watkins at Liverpool will outscore Solanke at home to Ipswich?

              
          • Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            No

            
          • Mozumbus
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Not for a hit

            
          • Funkyav
            • 15 Years
            4 mins ago

            crazy

            
        2. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          Watkins + Foden > Isak + Palmer
          2 FTs
          Exact funds
          Yes or No?

          
          1. Captain Mal
              4 mins ago

              None of Isak/Palmer have a really great fixture, I would wait while keeping a eye on possible price changes.

              
              1. Mozumbus
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Yes. Watkins got Liverpool away on the other hand while I'm getting impatient with Foden.
                If I wait, there's risk of getting priced out.

                
          2. Meta12345
              26 mins ago

              When is odegaard back? Considering from gw 13 onwards

              
              1. Captain Mal
                  16 mins ago

                  It's Arteta, we won't know until we see him playing

                  
                  1. Zalk
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    To be fair, Arteta would probably tell you he's out even when he's playing.

                    
                • Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  This week

                  https://x.com/sr_collings/status/1851946252495093975?t=5NX-hKZKHCWMa4EWg7_nhQ&s=19

                  
                • OLB
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  No way he’s gonna come back to full minutes, it’s 3 weeks at least after return before he’s an option. Too key an asset to title chase to risk another injury.

                  
              2. Karan14
                • 8 Years
                21 mins ago

                Flekken
                Gabriel Mykolenko Pau
                Saka Palmer Mbeumo Eze*
                Haaland Solanke DCL

                (Fabianski Winks Dunk* Greaves*)

                A) Eze to Garnacho/Johnson
                B) Haaland & Eze to Cunha & Salah
                C) Eze & DCL to Garnacho & Cunha
                D) Eze & DCL to Johnson & Wissa/Raul/Larsen

                Appreciate your thoughts!

                
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  I like B.

                  
              3. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                19 mins ago

                A little inside info if you’re planning to go to a Fulham game in the Riverside stand this season.
                If you go to a 3 o’clock kick off it’s £2 a pint of Camden Hells up until 2 o’clock and then £7.20 thereafter.

                
                1. Jafooli
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  That's standard inflation these days 😉

                  
              4. MGMT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                9 mins ago

                What would you do with Maddison?

                A. Transfer to Bruno / Garnacho
                B. Keep and save FT

                
                1. Mozumbus
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  B

                  
              5. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                Quitting real FPL for FPL Challenge. 157th in the world :mrgreen:

                
                1. Jafooli
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Humble brag....p.s. congrats

                  
              6. DavvaMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                Start Fabianski or Raya?

                
                1. Mozumbus
                  • 3 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  I'm starting Fab

                  Open Controls
                  1. iFash@FPL
                      2 mins ago

                      Raya

                      
                    • Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Glad to hear you’re doing so well.

                      
                2. Jafooli
                  • 12 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Have I missed the 'Wood, Welbeck, Wissa, Watkins, Raul, Solanke, Cunha, Vardy' boat?

                  Just stick with Havertz, DCL & Jackson?

                  
                  1. OLB
                    • 9 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    No way, DCL to Welbeck for the upcoming Brighton run.

                    
                  2. Make FPL Casual Again
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Their long canoe is still cruising down the river, but don't worry they have a train waiting to hop on.....

                    
                  3. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Man I’d hate to have those 4 players in one team and have a kit man from Alabama insisting on calling all of them Mr double ya.

                    
                  4. Captain Mal
                      1 min ago

                      Havertz and Jackson are great long term. DCL is the one I'd sell.

                      
                    • SouthCoastSaint
                      • 13 Years
                      just now

                      Crikey tough scenes with that lot,

                      Strand larsen for me

                      
                  5. SouthCoastSaint
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    Anyone else doing ok but really dislike their team?

                    Used wildcard and want rid of:

                    Greaves
                    Flekken
                    Muric (yes I doubled on Ipswich must have been drunk)
                    Gabriel
                    Dibling
                    Haaland

                    Open Controls

