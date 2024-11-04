We’ve put together an early draft of our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Picks for Gameweek 11.

As ever, we will finalise our selection much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then, of course.

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations will help shape the final Scout Picks, while the midweek European ties and the pre-match press conferences will also influence our thinking.

If you’re new to this feature, there are certain restrictions for our picks:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 11 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 11 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

It makes sense to start with Tottenham Hotspur this week.

Fresh from Sunday’s emphatic win over Aston Villa, Ange Postecoglou’s side have now served up 15 goals across their five league matches at home this season.

They are also top for StatsBomb expected goals (xG).

Above: Teams sorted by StatsBomb xG per 90 minutes in 2024/25

Spurs have admittedly had problems with consistency but those figures point towards a triple-up, given that opponents Ipswich Town have kept just one clean sheet and are bottom for Opta-defined ‘big chances’ conceded.

‘The likely lads’ are currently Dominic Solanke (£7.6m), Son Heung-min (£9.9m) and Pedro Porro (£5.5m).

Others are very much in the conversation, however, including Brennan Johnson (£6.7m) and Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m).

Above: Spurs players sorted by StatsBomb NPxG & xG assisted per 90 minutes in 2024/25 (at least 600 minutes played)

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has hit the ground running under Arne Slot, with seven goals and five assists in his first 10 games. Only injury can keep the Egyptian out of the Scout Picks at present.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) feels likely, too, having scored his first goal of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign on Sunday. In his two matches under Ruud van Nistelrooy, the Portuguese has racked up nine shots and eight key passes. Alejandro Garnacho (£6.3m) and Rasmus Hojlund (£6.9m) are cheaper alternatives should his price prove problematic.

Finally in this section, Wolverhampton Wanderers are in a bit of a mess right now, but the opposition (Southampton) are perhaps the most important factor here.

Matheus Cunha (£6.6m) and Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.6m) are both competing for forward spots.

As for Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.7m), he’ll surely end up in the mix too given his attacking threat: only two defenders have registered more shots in the box over the season. He’s also joint-sixth for key passes.

IN CONTENTION

Erling Haaland (£15.3m) blanked for the fourth time in five matches on Saturday but he’s still top for StatsBomb xG over the same period. Just one goal has arrived from 4.14 xG, the type of underperformance rarely associated with the Norwegian.

So, having dropped Haaland from the Scout Picks in Gameweek 10, should he now be reinstated for Manchester City’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday evening? Price could prove to be the main obstacle.

Team-mate Phil Foden (£9.2m) isn’t in great form but loves facing Albion, so there are cheaper routes into the champions’ attack. He’s racked up six goals and one assist in his last four trips to the Amex.

Foden will be competing with the likes of Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m), Dwight McNeil (£5.8m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m) and Antoine Semenyo (£5.6m) for a spot in our four/five-man midfield, given that Salah, a Spurs option and Fernandes feel fairly nailed on at this early stage of the week.

Further forward, solid budget options like Chris Wood (£6.5m), Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) and Raul Jimenez (£5.8m) could all stake a claim.

At the back, it feels much harder to call.

In addition to Porro and Ait-Nouri, we’ve currently opted for Noussair Mazraoui (£4.5m), who was arguably United’s best player against Chelsea on Sunday. That said, opponents Leicester City have scored in every game they’ve played this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) and Josko Gvardiol (£6.2m) are pricier defensive options if we can afford them.

Andre Onana (£5.0m) and Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.4m) are alternative routes into some of those aforementioned backlines, but we’ve currently settled on budget enabler Lukasz Fabianski (£4.0m) in goal.

THE LONG SHOTS

With Chelsea and Arsenal squaring off in a London derby, we could potentially overlook the likes of Cole Palmer (£11.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), instead focusing on players with ‘easier’ fixtures, at least on paper.

Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) and Alexander Isak (£8.3m) are other names who could emerge as differential shouts, but at this stage, it feels unlikely.

That’s because only Liverpool rank better than Nottingham Forest for clean sheets, goals conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC) this season.

Perhaps Matz Sels (£4.6m) or Ola Aina (£4.6m) could sneak into our picks, then.

GAMEWEEK 11 BUS TEAM



