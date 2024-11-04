4
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Morning folks,

    The only way I can get Salah for free for Southampton in GW12 is by doing Haaland > Wood/Cunha/Isak this week.

    Yes or no?

    1. The Tonberry
        2 mins ago

        I did the move before this gameweek. If you're not likely to captain Haaland in the next few weeks, then you can go without him

      • g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        He’s got Brighton next!

      • Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        You’re behind the trend a bit but it’s probably still worth it. Even go for Wissa and that’s an extra 9.3 mil.

