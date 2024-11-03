Our latest Scout Notes covers Ipswich Town 1-1 Leicester City and Southampton 1-0 Everton.

IPSWICH’S CREATIVE FORCE

Leif Davis’ (£4.5m) superb volley put Ipswich ahead on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has now returned in back-to-back Gameweeks and, in the past six matches, has been one of the most creative players in the division, with 21 key passes.

For context, that’s more than any other player in any position, including Bukayo Saka (£10.1m).

Above: Players sorted by chances created (CC) in the last six matches

There were plenty of other chances for the hosts at Portman Road.

Sam Szmodics (£5.8m), who lined up on the left, headed over from close range, before Dara O’Shea (£4.0m) met a Davis corner unmarked but placed his effort into the ground and wide.

Up until Kalvin Phillips’ (£4.9m) red card for a second bookable offence, Kieran McKenna’s side were in complete control.

However, for the second week in a row, a lack of discipline cost them.

“I thought we were the better team with 11 v 11. I thought we did so many good things in the game on and off the ball and put ourselves in a position to win a game again. Individual players performed really well, both new players, Ben [Johnson], probably Dara [O’Shea]’s best game, Aro [Muric] after last week showed great character, you can go right through the team and say the same. Cameron Burgess, Conor Chaplin, players who didn’t start for me in the first few games in League One, how they’re performing now in the Premier League, there’s so much to be proud of.” – Kieran McKenna

AYEW TO THE RESCUE

Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) came off the bench to earn Leicester a last-gasp draw, levelling it up after exchanging passes with Jamie Vardy (£5.7m).

The Ghanaian, only on the pitch as an 86th-minute substitute, racked up five shots in the box, with Ipswich unable to deal with him.

Given Stephy Mavididi (£5.3m) and Abdul Fatawu’s (£5.4m) lack of impact on the flanks, a start for Ayew may be on the cards at Old Trafford next week.

“It’s tough not starting him to be honest. We felt we needed the two wingers at the start of the game. We felt we could hurt Ipswich down the sides. They block off the middle and give you the sides and we wanted to take it, to get our wide players in places where they could make a difference. So we went with Abdul and Stephy. And then we feel Vards is playing well and is good for a goal at the moment. So it was tough to leave Jordan out, but at the same time brilliant to bring him on. The lads who came on did well and made a difference.” – Steve Cooper on Jordan Ayew

Ayew’s late strike means Leicester have scored in every league match this season and they had plenty of opportunities at Portman Road: Fatawu’s curling effort was kept out by Arijanet Muric (£4.4m), while the impressive Facundo Buonanotte (£5.1m) had a shot well saved and Vardy sent a header over the bar.

Meanwhile, defenders Caleb Okoli (£4.0m) and James Justin (£4.6m) dropped to the bench for this match, with Jannik Vestergaard (£4.0m) and Viktor Kristiansen (£4.5m) preferred.

Explaining his decision, Steve Cooper said:

“The two that came out, Caleb’s new to the club and JJ’s been here a while. They’ve played most of the games and played the other night. We’ve got the opportunity to make those changes now. Sometimes leaving a player out is not them being dropped, it’s about them taking a deep breath and getting them ready to come back in. Victor was that, but it was forced through injury. Jannik is different. He’s been out for a while and we felt like we needed his experience in the back-line and obviously his quality as well. It’s just changes that we felt were right. We have those options. You saw the guys who came on as well. We need that.” – Steve Cooper

SAINTS CLAIM FIRST WIN

Southampton claimed their first league win and clean sheet of the season on Saturday, finally translating some decent football into points.

Despite starting slowly, they controlled possession, with Adam Armstrong (£5.1m) firing in Yukinari Sugawara’s (£4.5m) pass late on.

Before that, Cameron Archer (£5.0m) and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.1m) both went close.

They were indebted to player of the match Aaron Ramsdale (£4.4m), however, who made a number of fine saves.

“He was massive and I’m surprised he’s here still. We were able to get him and I’m grateful we did and the support by everyone to get him. It took a long time to court him and persuade him to come, but he did and I hope he’s getting as much from it as we are from him because his character is immense. He’s got a good voice, trains properly, adds value. On the pitch, the save from the one from Michael Keane is a top save, he gives us moments like that and that can be the difference.” – Russell Martin on Aaron Ramsdale

Elsewhere, Tyler Dibling (£4.6m) dropped to the bench but looked lively when he came on, with several effective runs from deep.

“Yuki [Sugawara] got an assist and looked fresh. Tyler [Dibling] was great when he came on and then Lesley [Ugochukwu] and Paul [Onuachu] helped to shore it up.” – Russell Martin on his substitutes

EVERTON COME UP SHORT/DCL POOR

Everton underwhelmed at St Mary’s but did restrict Southampton to just 0.74 expected goals (xG).

Issues remain further forward, however.

Beto (£5.0m) hit the bar and saw a late equaliser ruled out for offside, but it was another frustrating afternoon for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m), who managed just one shot and was hooked on 62 minutes.

Above: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) and Beto’s (right) shot maps in the last two matches

As for Dwight McNeil (£5.7m), he overcame a late fitness test to start and created a couple of chances, but sales are picking up after a third blank in four matches.

Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.8m) was left out of the starting XI due to the form of James Tarkowski (£4.8m) and Michael Keane (£4.3m).

“The fact the team were unbeaten in five, the centre halves had done very well and I thought they did again today.” – Sean Dyche on why he opted to keep Jarrad Branthwaite on the bench



