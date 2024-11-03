225
  1. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Andy got his Bruno thumbnail up

  2. No Kane No Gain
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Did Rogers come off injured or was it tactical?!

    1. Brehmeren
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Injured

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26864044

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      a knock but it wasnt bad and he didnt want to be subbed, and Villa went to pieces after he came off. they midweek as well

    4. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Injury related, but protested a lot that he was fine

  3. Dont give a fuchs
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    TAA , ESR and Havertz to THB, Salah and Strand Larsen for -4?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      No

    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Sometimes taking hits are too easily dismissed on here. I did a -8 this week and am current only 68 so it can work.

      I like the moves in your example if it’s the only way to get salah

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        violence is never the answer

      2. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        Do you prefer to give or receive at Christmas?

    3. Dont give a fuchs
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes, also it will let me keep Haaland and Palmer too

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I’m in a similar situation and am getting close to the -4, probably should’ve done it this week

  4. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Will play WC in GW12

    What shall I do now? DCL -> Cunha or get Salah in or roll FT?

    Current team:

    2FTs & 1.8ITB
    Henderson Fabianski
    TAA VVD Saliba Robinson Barco
    Palmer Mbuemo Johnson ESR Rogers
    Haaland DCL Wissa

    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Im doing Watkins to Cunha if no injuries. WCing as well 12. I would do the Cunha move, he will rise and probably on my WC squad at least

  5. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Fab (raya)
    Lewis Trent Gabriel (Robinson Faes)
    Fernandes Salah Palmer Mbeumo (Rogers)
    Wissa Solanke Cunha

    Gtg??

  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    The only way I can get Salah for free for Southampton in GW12 is by doing Haaland > Wood/Cunha/Isak this week.

    Yes or no?

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Cunha

    3. DeSelby
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes.

  7. the thinking one
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Fabianski Nr. 1 now?

    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes but be aware that Lopetegui could be sacked soon and so Areola could be back as no.1

  8. antis0cial
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Worth a -4 to get Salah in?

    Would have to be Haaland + Semenyo or Rogers to Solanke(?) + Salah

    Sanchez
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Palmer Son Mbuemo Semenyo
    Haaland Wissa Larsen

    Fabianski Rogers Mykolenko Greaves

  9. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Teams in an absolute state, thoughts?
    1FT, 0.9 ITB:

    Flekken / Valdimarsson
    TAA / Gabriel / Ait-Nouri - Greaves - Bednarek
    Palmer - Diaz - Mbuemo - Semenyo - Rogers
    Haaland - Solanke - DCL

    1. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Team looks fine. Get rid of Diaz or DCL

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This

    2. Count Olaf
        2 mins ago

        Diaz is the biggest problem. If you want to get to Saka you can bench him next week and then do Solanke to a cheap forward and Diaz to Saka. If you want something right now, you are looking at the likes of Bruno or Bowen.

      • Tanglebrain
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        It’s not that bad.. Diaz is the biggest issue.. sell for Fernandes ahead of Utd’s kind run.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Thoughts on Havertz + Foden to 4.5m + Salah?
      Maybe leaves my bench very light:

      Sels
      RAN Mazraoui Lewis
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Palmer Rogers
      Haaland Solanke
      Fabianki Gabriel Greaves 4.5m

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        For free looks good

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep, would be

      2. fedolefan
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Crazy TV to afford 2 Palmers Salah and Haaland.

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Lol oops, it's the Bournemouth Palmer, Semenyo

      3. fedolefan
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Seriously though, what else do you want on that bench seeing as Gabriel is already in it.

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Injuries I guess, but in theory once Foden is dumped they are all nailed players ex. Lewis

    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Robot, 4 blanks in the last 5. Surely hattrick is coming up? 😛

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        All the other premiums have returned vs. Brighton so far!

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Good news 😉

      2. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        Sure hope so, last chance to get it as he leaves my team regardless gw12

      3. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
          18 mins ago

          Teams have worked Man City out without kdb and without any other reliable source of goals. Too easy to focus on just stopping Haaland. I thought it would happen, got shot down in flames by some of the pros on here (got called arrogant because at the time Haaland had hit back to back hattricks and a 9 pointer and certain posters didn’t think there was any place to question Haaland).

          Ok I could have been wrong but I at least considered Haaland might not be the man. Many of the pros shooting my down have scored 28 points as Haaland captain in the last 5 games (awful) .

          So yes my haaalnd stance might come across as arrogant but it’s because of the arrogance shown towards non Haaland owners when he hit his two hattricks .

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            Haaland has good XG though, he is just in donkey mode.

            1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                9 mins ago

                And this is the problem the xG. It isn’t a cheat code to guarantee points. What was his last games xG if it was 1 then 1 goal still would t be enough to justify his price

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  teams might have figured out city, but they haven't stopping him from shooting. Its Haaland's problem to solve, no on else's.

            2. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                16 mins ago

                I’m not hearing off those pros right now. They are probably staying humble

              • Admiral Benson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                14 mins ago

                That you Camzy?

                Open Controls
                    2 mins ago

                    Interesting that’s who called me arrogant

                    1. Admiral Benson
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I never get the gloating on here if their view turns out to be correct.

                      Nobody is keeping score mate

                2. Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  KDB might be back next GW to be fair

            3. THFC4LIFE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              23 mins ago

              Need some reassurance after a shocking week…..

              Planning on Foden and Haaland to Salah and Jackson for a hit

              Open Controls
                • 5 Years
                16 mins ago

                think Jackson is on 4 yellows now.

              2. Count Olaf
                  16 mins ago

                  Makes sense, just be aware that Jackson has 4 yellow cards.

                  Open Controls
                  • 8 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  You have all the reassurance. Enjoy your game.

              3. Count of Monte Hristo
                • 11 Years
                22 mins ago

                No Spurs cover (h) to Ipswich, not worth -4 to get some attacking cover is it?

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  no

                2. Count Olaf
                    just now

                    Nope

                3. Esraj
                  • 8 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  So, Amorim's first 3 matches are Leicester, Ipswich and Everton. Voila!

                  1. Jet5605
                    • 10 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    He must be Ruben his hands at those fixtures.

                  2. HelmutCool
                    • 2 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    He starts only after the leicester game.

                  3. Admiral Benson
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    First match is Ipswich

                    1. Esraj
                      • 8 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Oh, really. Is he going to go back to Lisbon or just keep watching training sessions?

                      1. Admiral Benson
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        He’s still managing Lisbon till after CL vs City on Tuesday. Starts first day of international break at United

                        1. Esraj
                          • 8 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Muchos gracias.

                  4. Jafooli
                    • 12 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    *Então!

                4. Jet5605
                  • 10 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Should I roll my FT and then do BJ > Semenyo (after Ipswich) and upgrade Konsa or Mosquero?

                  Henderson
                  Gvardiol - RAN - Myko
                  Salah (c) - Palmer - BJ - Mbeumo
                  Haaland - Wood - Raul

                  Valdi - Konsa - Winks - Mosquero

                5. Klip Klopp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Please Help! A few red arrows in a row!

                  Flekken
                  Konate* / Gabriel / Gvardiol
                  Rodgers / McNeil / Palmer / Saka / Mbeumo
                  Haaland / Havertz

                  Bench: Fabianski, Mykolenko, Greaves*, Chiwome

                  0.3 itb and 1FT But I'm willing to take a hit!!

                  1. potatoace
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Not that bad team, just bad results. Same for most of us.
                    Maybe look at getting welb/chuna/wood for havertz and invest .
                    Ultimately I think Salah is needed.

                  2. Mother Farke
                      just now

                      I'd personally look at shifting Havertz for an in-form forward as you certainly don't need the Saka + Havertz double-up given Arsenal's current form. Most would say Cunha and I'm inclined to agree.

                  3. Juventusfan4life
                      14 mins ago

                      Raya
                      Lewis - Aina - Gabriel - (Leif Davis) - (greaves)
                      Palmer - Rogers - Foden - mbuemo - McNeil
                      Haaland - DCL - Wissa

                      2.3 ITB and 1 FT

                      A. DCL to ?
                      B. Foden to Saka.
                      C. Roll FT
                      D. Haaland + McNeil to Salah + ? (Next week for free)

                    • CoracAld2831
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Robertson to... (WC12)

                      A: Ait-Nouri
                      B: Porro
                      C: VVD
                      D: Keep him

                    • Fifa las vegas
                      • 12 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Similar to a previous question:

                      VdV + Foden > Hall + Salah for -4?

                      Was set on getting Son (C) all week, and think he could do well against City too, but Salah has destroyed me since taking him out for Haaland on WC 3 weeks ago.

                      The above -4 would also allow me keep Haaland for another week or two, not keen on losing him before Brighton, even though City are shite

                      1. Fifa las vegas
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        Would also probably need to do this tonight if Salah is rising

                    • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Good evening all!!

                      Which forward to target from gameweek 12 here???

                      A- Isak
                      Or
                      B- Jackson

                      Cheers everyone!!

                      1. Admiral Benson
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        A assuming you (will) have Palmer

                        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Yep have Palmer already
                          Mate, Jackson on 4 bookings is a little off putting now too

                      2. Bolivian Seaman
                        • 13 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        I couldn't choose so I'm getting both and getting rid of haaland

                        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Haha love that mate!!! That’s exactly what I usually do if I can decide!!!

                    • shirtless
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Solanke and Rogers certainly got me out the cart this week. Couldn't believe the score when I checked in after the Grand Prix!

                    • Mata of opinion
                      • 5 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Pickford (Fab)
                      Lewis RAN Robinson (Justin Burgess)
                      Salah Palmer Mbuemo Mcneil (Rogers)
                      S.Larsson Haaland Solanke

                      1ft 0.2 itb
                      1. Justin>Mazraoui
                      2. Mcneil+Justin> Garnacho+VDB (-4)
                      3. Roll and reassess after IB

                      1. Admiral Benson
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        3

                        1. Mata of opinion
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Thanks!

                    • Esraj
                      • 8 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Keep hold of Martinelli or get Garnacho?

                      1. Count Olaf
                          1 min ago

                          Could go either way.
                          Arsenal struggle in terms of creativity but have good fixtures after Chelsea and Odegaard might return.
                          Garnacho's finishing is frustrating but has 3 great fixtures in a row and the team will likely improve without Ten Haag.

                      2. Pep Roulette
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Best forward for 7.8 except Jackson & Wood?

