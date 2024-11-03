110
  seewhyaxe
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    morning DZ!

  T88MYE
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours ago

    Gabriel, Diaz, Rogers -> Dalot, Salah, Bruno F

    Talk me out of it…

    Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Why would you sell Rogers?

    Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      One Man United player is wayvtoo much, two of them is fpl suicide

      Get Salah

    Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Don't even know how to respond to this

  Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    4 hours ago

    Best defender for 5.5?

    T88MYE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      I’m looking at Utd / Brigton fixtures

  Magic Zico
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Cunha or Wissa?

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Struggling with this one too
      I think I'd lean Wissa if I didn't already own Mbeumo

  Sz21
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Early thoughts here-

    Raya.
    TAA, Gabriel, Lewis.
    ESR, Palmer, Mbuemo, Johnson.
    DCL, Solanke, Haaland.
    Fabianski, Mykolenko, Rogers, Greaves.
    3ft's, 0.8m ITB.

    1. Save the FT for a mega overhaul next GW.
    2. DCL out for __________.. Cunha the most likely in.
    3. Something else..

    seewhyaxe
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Would rid DCL. I think pick your poison from wissa wood and Cunha.

  Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Son and rogers to brunoF and maddison for -4?

    Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Why?

      Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Because i dont like ange comments on son.

        RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          But he’s gonna start and surely
          Gonna be given more than 55 mins against Ipswich. Maddison was even benched.

          COYS Down Under
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Right, a limited minutes threat to a non-starter. This out of the fry pan into the raging bush fire

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Will Maddison start?

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I'm pretty happy to keep Rogers as a season keeper as things stand
      Not a complete coincidence Villa collapsed after he got subbed off today

    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Nope - take Son 60/70 mins + 4 points over Maddison who isn't certain to start

  TorresMagic™
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1051 teams)

    Current safety score = 26
    Top score = 78

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Indpush
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      24 PTS

      Mbeumo and Wissa left

      TorresMagic™
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Need Wissa to get a return and outscore Flekken.

        Ausman
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Flekken in for his first cleanie then 🙂

          Indpush
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            No

        Indpush
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          🙂

  Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Will u bb this?
    Pope robinson harwood rogers

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      How many points are you expecting?

    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      No

    The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      LetsSpam!

  RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Hey gents, just pondering what to do here for next GW

    Fabianski
    Lewis - RAN - Gabriel
    Mbuemo - Salah - Palmer - Son
    DCL - Solanke - Cunha
    __________________________
    Raya: Rogers: Konsa: Mosquera

    1FT, 2.5m ITB

    My rough plan is to do DCL > Jackson/Isak this GW

    Then over International break, Son > Saka…….and Solanke to a 7.4 FWD and below. Thinking Wissa or Raul.

    So I need to decide who to ship DCL for really first:

    A) Jackson (4 YC’s)
    B) Isak
    C) Wissa
    D) Raul

    Obviously I’ll see how C & D go tomorrow, but any early opinions greatly appreciated 🙂

    1912 F.A Cup Winners
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      B for me mate!! My plan was to get A over the international break but with him being on 4 yellows now it’s made me fancy Isak more, I have Palmer anyway fro Chelsea I think il being getting Isak now

      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Or I will get D if I decide to keep Johnson, to get Isak it’s DCL and Johnson to Isak and Winks

      RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Cheers bud! Appreciate the feedback.
        Yeah I was all set on Jackson but having Palmer already like yourself and Jackson being on 4 yellows I think Isak makes more sense now. Yes he’s pricey but damn he’s good and on pens.

        I see your predicament to get Isak, just see how Raul performs tomorrow, ideally I think it’s between Welbeck and Wissa for the this third forward slot

        1912 F.A Cup Winners
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          He certainly is mate and can get double digits too which I important!!! Welbeck is in my thoughts
          Too!! So many viable and good options to choose from!!

          Id go for Welbeck over Wissa personally mate

  Sun Jihai
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Best 4.7m max defender that isn't RAN? Also happy to bench this week
    Kadioglu worth a shout? Will Tsimikas keep his space? Save funds and go for Hall who looks to have nailed the spot now?

  Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Rogers to semenyo for free? Will u do it?

    Indpush
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Yes I like it although would prefer to ditch someone else but I guess that doesn't work for your team

    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      7th attacker maybe yes, 8th attacker no

    Waylander
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      They are both scoring well so doesn't seem to be much in ti at the moment. With Semenyo you get better fixtures and assured minutes with Rogers you get a better team.

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Who are your other mids?
      I have both atm and reasonably happy with that set-up

      Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        My mids are son palmer bowen mcneil rogers.

        Sun Jihai
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Hmm, I'd be more tempted to move McNeil on
          Fixtures aren't great from here on apart from GW14 really

          Waylander
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            This

          Indpush
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Ageed

    Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Did it.

  Waylander
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Tsimikas will continue to rotate with Robbo so neither of them is an option. Kadioglu is a good shout but does he displace Veltman at right back or go into left back when the right wingers are back for Brighton? We don't know yet so it's a risk but maybe one worth taking.
    Hall also a decent shout with some good fixtures as he seems to have taken to left back spot.

    Waylander
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      reply fail to Sun Jihai

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Thanks mate
      Now leaning towards Hall as looks like a solid cheap option
      10 chances created in last 6 GWs and better mins per xA than TAA isn't bad at all

      Waylander
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Kerkez or one of the Forest defenders (Aina, Milenkovic) are the other shouts.

        Sun Jihai
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yeah, missed Aina, has been immense! Already have Sels and fixtures turning now a bit

    Esraj
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Slot is not a habitual rotater like Guardiola, so I think Tsimikas might get a run of games before getting benched. 4.6 for a Liverpool full back is a bargain.

      Waylander
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Except he absolutely has been rotating at left back, left wing and centre forward this season. He has been open about how physically demanding the premier league is and he will rotate.

        Sun Jihai
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I actually wonder if Salah is at risk for Soton playing RM 3 days later
          Maybe a risk of an earlier sub which might make Palmer a more tempting (c) Vs Leicester that GW

  FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    McNeil ➡️ Bruno F ?

    Bleh
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Looks good.

    Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Surely there’s a better option

      FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Just attacking the fixtures. Leicester at home they just put 5 on them in the cup

      FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        3 weeks then becomes Saka

        Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Was Leicester reserves though

  Bleh
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Best move? 1 FT, 1.1 ITB.

    A. McNeil > Semenyo
    B. VdV > Mazraoui

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Lewis, RAN
    Salah, Palmer*, Mbeumo, McNeil, Rogers*
    Haaland, Cunha

    (Fab, Faes, VdV**, Jebb**)

  Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Haaland -> Solanke

    Yes or no?

    jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      What will you do with extra money

    Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Chasing points. Son likely to play 90 mins next game.

  jack88
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Bruno should Have brace yesterday at least. Utd were wasteful

    Esraj
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yes

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Wouldn't be surprised if Bruno was the highest scoring player in FPL over the next 3, the fixtures are there
      Brace last time at home to LEI midweek

    Ausman
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      They have been wasteful all season, which is why I don't consider their attackers good assets at the moment.
      In typical fashion though, Bruno scores from the spot and the reactionary crowd are all "let's get Bruno!" 🙂

    Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      They have been all season though. Its a feature not a bug

  jack88
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Are you keeping gabriel, trent? Despite not having good returns?

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      At least one will stay.

    Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Too many other fires. They’d be gone on a wildcard

  Freshy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Do or Dont

    TAA & Foden
    to
    Salah & 4.3 Def (maybe a supercheap

    my defense would be
    Lewis-Gabriel-Robinson-Harwood-Bellis- 4.3

    Cantonesque
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I just picked Hall at 4.3 as my Trent replacement to enable Salah. Looked great against Arsenal and seems nailed now. Convinced myself to see 5 clean sheets in Newcastle's next eight fixtures lol.

      Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Can I smoke some of that!

  Freshy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Price changes in 20 min?

    Bolivian Seaman
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Yeah

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Surely the Havertz prediction is off, he only just fell

  Wild Rover
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Considering Rogers felt he was fine to carry on, he was limping very badly at the final whistle.

    Esraj
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Roger that.

  seewhyaxe
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    21 points with Mbeumo left. And I captained my highest starting scorer (Palmer) with Semenyo first on bench. Anyone with similarly disastrous gw?

    Indpush
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Not quite. 24 PTS with Mbeumo and Wissa left.
      Rogers on bench.

    Jase3377
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      29 pts on field
      26 pts on bench inc Rogers and Aina

      seewhyaxe
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Man I feel that pain

  RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Hey all, wonder if others have had this feeling either this season or in a previous one. I am having an abysmal season (OR 2m) and can't seem to catch a break anywhere really. However, I feel as though this season I have been the most well reasoned, patient, and data-backed in my decision making.

    It feels as though I am playing the best FPL that I have played (not knee-jerking, not going too early on transfers when not needed, etc.). Really thinking through my decisions and ensuring that team and player data backup my moves and choices. But in terms of results, it has just been slap in the face after slap in the face each Gameweek.

    I'm hoping in the long run, my fortunes turn, but man is it hard to stay the course and not knee-jerk or take massive hits ripping up the team when you aren't seeing the fruits of your efforts in the points at the end of each week. It's weird to feel you are making good decisions, but then seeing yourself at 2m OR.

    Anyways, rant over. Anyone else feeling similarly? Just gonna be a write-off season at this point?

    Bolivian Seaman
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      It feels really bunched up now, you just need to go on a good run. Look at haaland's stats fall off when rodri got injured, odegaard hampered arsenal. I think arsenal will get back to normal when he's back. Look for that as a differential when everyone else is going off them, maybe 😉

    Cantonesque
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      My season started pretty well but yeah the last month or so has been brutal. Haaland (C, including TC) and no Salah is the main reason. Haaland is only the SEVENTEENTH (!!!!) highest pointing forward in the game over the last five weeks, that has been a killer, especially when a lot of the assets comfortably outscoring and in many cases doubling his points are like a third his price. Delap! Antonio! Vardy! Strand Larsen! That's through half the gameweeks so far and also a really kind run of fixtures for City.

      Having said all that, and speaking of ripping up your team and taking massive hits, I just took a -12 to swap out McNeil for Salah while keeping Haaland. Trent>Hall, Raya>Onana, Vebruggen>Fab were the makeweights.

    Esraj
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I can relate to your experience from previous seasons. One thing I learned this season, try to be as template as possible from gw1. Even in a bad gw, your rank will not get hurt. Once you have a bad start to the season, you are always looking for differentials to rise up the ranks, and one bad gw, you fall further behind.

      There are still 28 gw to go, so I think you can make up ground. But it will be a slow, gradual rise up the ranks. Best wishes for the season .

      Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        You're still doing better than many of the YouTube content creators, who are raking in money whilst dishing out terrible advice!

    Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Its luck. Logic hasn’t played a great part in it. Just have to believe it’ll change.

    RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      Thanks for the responses all

    GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Are you too data backed in your decision making? Are your decisions based on players form, team fixtures, xG stats others? Or based on opinions here or online FPL pundits? I'm 3.1m by the way but enjoying not being too bothered. 29 points this GW with Mbeumo and Wissa to play and 27 on the bench! I'll live and eventually learn.TAA is a poor attacking option, Slot has him tracking back 😉 Haaland, Foden and City are poor. Palmer inconsistent. Arsenal not great. Spurs are consistently inconsistent. Cleansheets seem scarce. Which leaves a lot of decent cheap options. Now we can roll to 5 FT even through chips, more variables. Personally I think difficult looking fixtures are for maybe avoiding defenders but a form attacker can always get decent returns against predicted better teams. And if you have him that week it can really boost your OR that GW. If only I started Semenyo or Rogers this week.

  23. Price Changes
    Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Price Changes 4 November

    UP: M.Salah (12.8), Strand Larsen(5.6), Aït-Nouri (4.7)

    DOWN: Watkins (9.0), Madueke (6.4), White (6.2), Casadei (4.4)

    Indpush
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Thanks.

      3-0

    FP El Wonky
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Thanks Sheffield that's a 2 Nil for me, and for most of us I suppose

      Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Nah, just the 1-0 here.
        Cheers, SW.

    Ausman
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Thanks Wednesday 🙂

    Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

      rainy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        😉

        Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Oops

    iFash@FPL
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Thanks Sheffield Wednesday!

      rainy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Cheers Wednesday

      Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Cheers SW

      Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        OWLS!

    SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Save ft here?

      Sanchez
      Gabriel gvardiol ran
      Salah mbeumo esr rogers
      Haaland Solanke wood

      Valdi soucek faes greaves

      1ft, 2.2m itb

    Joyce1998
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      damn priced out of Foden, Lewis>> Saka, Ran

    Norco
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Worth a -4 or just got to bed?

      Haaland > Cunha
      Rogers > Salah
      Gabriel > Gvardiol

      Gives:

      TAA RAN Gvardiol
      Salah Saka Palmer Mbuemo Johnson
      Solblanke Cunha

      Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        To bed. Salah has risen.

    mitro
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      1 FT - Haaland to Cunha or roll?

    vova
      • 14 Years
      54 mins ago

      Could I get with rolling a transfer for the next GW?

      Flekken
      TAA Gvardiol Gabriel
      Son (C) Foden Mbeumo Semenyo
      Haaland Wood DCL

      Valdi Rogers Myko Greaves

      2 FT
      0.3 ITB

    Bimbamboum
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      anyone know why ramsdale got a late bonus point?

