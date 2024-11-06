138
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    odegaard back on the bench

  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Early sub off again for Rogers. His minutes are becoming a concern.

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Think it’s actually because he’s being rested so he can play every game?

  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Odegaard. Perfect timing.

  4. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Anyone any idea how to see Son's details in the price change sites? Putting his name in and for some reason he doesn't come up

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Heung-Min

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Actually that doesn't work. This has happened to me before with Son, idk why he doesn't appear.

      2. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        No. Already tried that. Doesnt work.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          I figured it out guys, put a space first then type Son and he appears. No idea why you need to do that though.

          1. gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Thanks. Yeah very odd that you have to do that. I can't find him on fantasy football fix either

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              If I had to guess, the hyphen in his surname is messing with it. But his surname doesn't actually appear. I think his surname is there for alphabetical reasons and differentiating, but its just invisible to us.

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      he is at -26.7 and triple blue arrow on the up,cant be found in the search tab

    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yeah, it’s weird. I always search Spurs and go it that way. Was on +20 or something when I looked earlier - thought it would be higher

    4. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      His name appears but on p3. Searching for spurs is best bet.

      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        yeah blank then son works on fpl stats

    5. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Simply increase 'Display --- Players' from 10 to 25 and you'll see Son down there.

  5. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Villa bubble has well and truly burst and we love to see it oh yes we do do u love to see it too?

    1. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      That won't make your team good.

  6. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Havertz to
    A)Solanke
    B)Cunha

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I’m leaning Solanke but it’s close

    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I'm planning to sell Solanke for Havertz next GW, so.....

      A is the least bad of the two. I might keep Solanke after all

    3. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      A should prove a longer ride. Must admit to being interested in Havertz back at 8m though.

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Solanke owners likely selling from 12 so depends if you think the fixtures are good enough to hold after Ipswich

  7. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Torn whether to start rogers (liv) or nadiaye (whu)- Maybe rogers just?

    1. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Never bench Rogers.....that's what I learnt last week

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Played rogets and benched nadiaye last gw

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Similar situation. Currently playing McNeil over him and I am not sure. I played McNeil last week and that was a mistake.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        West ham look v leaky

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Yea that's my logic. Think I will just play McNeil again, screw it.

    3. SouthCoastSaint
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      On my bench but might be needed for palmer

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Me too

  8. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Watkins to Isak for a -4?

    I am doing Haaland + ESR to Salah + Jackson....just thinking of doing Watkins to Isak as well for a -4

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      No

  9. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Would you keep Rogers or Semenyo as 7th/8th attacker ?

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Sem for now

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Semenyo set and forget 7th

    3. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Semenyo is good for 10 games then trade out at a good profit, hopefully.

  10. SouthCoastSaint
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Well Salah easy captain again,

    Villa lacking energy and ideas

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Another away game with 3 days recovery

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Yep, over 2 goals on the cards.

  11. rozzo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Sels Fabianski
    TAA Konate Lewis Faes Greaves
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Winks
    Haaland Wood Raul

    1ft
    0itb

    Haaland to Solanke to afford Winks to Saka and 1.9m left over the week after?

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Yep I’m doing haaland and dibling to Bruno and solanke/cunha

      Money in bank to ditch mbeumo or wood week after

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Maybe, but as you have Salah anyway it does feel slightly iffy. Spurs could score 5 and Solanke blanks, is what I mean, holder btw.

    3. jack88
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I dont think city is a team which Will be in a bad patch for so long. Even if they will, haaland will not be out of form forever.
      He has gigantic ownership. So any decent haul might really hurt as he will be Most captained always

  12. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    GTG?

    Onana
    Robinson RAN Lewis
    BJ ESR Mbeumo Mo(c)
    Haaland Wood Larsen

    Bench: Rogers Konsa Faes
    0 FT, 5.5m ITB

