There were contrasting nights for the Premier League’s top two in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool thrashed last season’s almost unstoppable German juggernaut 4-0 at Anfield, meaning they top the table both home and abroad.

Manchester City, however, continue to toil. A 4-1 pummelling in Portugal means it’s now three defeats in a row in league and cup.

We pick out the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from both fixtures in these Scout Notes.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

OPPONENT RESULT GOALS ASSISTS Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen (h) 4-0 win Diaz x3, Gakpo Jones, Salah x2, Darwin Manchester City v Sporting (a) 1-4 loss Foden –

TEAM SELECTION/ROTATION

STARTING XI

CHANGES FROM GW9 PLAYERS WHO KEPT THEIR PLACES (MINS) OTHER MINS FOR

SELECTED PLAYERS Liverpool 2 Kelleher (90), van Dijk (90), Gravenberch (90), Mac Allister (90), Salah (90), Konate (88), Alexander-Arnold (81), Gakpo (80), Tsimikas (80) Diaz (90), Jones (73), Szoboszlai (17), Robertson (10), Darwin (10) Manchester

City 3 Ederson (90), Gvardiol (90), Akanji (90), Nunes (90), Foden (90), Haaland (90), Kovacic (84), Bernardo (77) Lewis (90), Simpson-Pusey (90), Savinho (77), Gundogan (13), Doku (13), De Bruyne (6)

DIAZ UP TOP + WHY DARWIN WAS BENCHED





