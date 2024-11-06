There were contrasting nights for the Premier League’s top two in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.
Liverpool thrashed last season’s almost unstoppable German juggernaut 4-0 at Anfield, meaning they top the table both home and abroad.
Manchester City, however, continue to toil. A 4-1 pummelling in Portugal means it’s now three defeats in a row in league and cup.
We pick out the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from both fixtures in these Scout Notes.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|GOALS
|ASSISTS
|Liverpool
|v Bayer Leverkusen (h)
|4-0 win
|Diaz x3, Gakpo
|Jones, Salah x2, Darwin
|Manchester City
|v Sporting (a)
|1-4 loss
|Foden
|–
TEAM SELECTION/ROTATION
|STARTING XI
CHANGES FROM GW9
|PLAYERS WHO KEPT THEIR PLACES (MINS)
|OTHER MINS FOR
SELECTED PLAYERS
|Liverpool
|2
|Kelleher (90), van Dijk (90), Gravenberch (90), Mac Allister (90), Salah (90), Konate (88), Alexander-Arnold (81), Gakpo (80), Tsimikas (80)
|Diaz (90), Jones (73), Szoboszlai (17), Robertson (10), Darwin (10)
|Manchester
City
|3
|Ederson (90), Gvardiol (90), Akanji (90), Nunes (90), Foden (90), Haaland (90), Kovacic (84), Bernardo (77)
|Lewis (90), Simpson-Pusey (90), Savinho (77), Gundogan (13), Doku (13), De Bruyne (6)
DIAZ UP TOP + WHY DARWIN WAS BENCHED
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here
2 hours, 24 mins ago
odegaard back on the bench