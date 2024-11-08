193
Rate My Team November 8

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The next round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the way, with the Gameweek 11 deadline at 13:30 GMT on Saturday.

If you’re after some last-minute assistance, five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, will be answering some of your questions over the next hour.

Team selection, transfers, captaincy: whatever’s on your mind, ask away.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, he will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. El Presidente
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Solanke(c) anyone?

    1. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Vice

    2. frenchfries
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Being behind this season I see this is an opportunity to go against the crowd and luckily claimb the ladder. Solanke (c) here

    3. NotsoSpursy
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Vc

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      VC, except from last week, Solanke has been a bad asset

  2. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Sels Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Mykolenko Collins Greaves
    Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers Smith-Rowe
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    3fts
    A) Collins, Smith-Rowe, Haaland to Porro, Salah, Wood
    B) roll

    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Do not let Porro sneak in.
      It has taken me until next week to get rid off.

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Haha, fair enough! Also considering dalot

    2. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not sure I'd roll - but you are setting yourself up for a tough week the following with that move.

    3. Captain Mal
        10 mins ago

        I would roll, but if you insist on doing it, don't buy Porro.

      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Roll

    4. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Which keeper to play tomorrow (have both)
      Sels Newc H
      Fabianski Everton H

      1. GoonerByron
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        Fabianski for me

      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Hmm I have both and still have it on Sels

      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fab

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          But would you start fab over Raya?

    5. GoonerByron
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      Who to start?

      A) Rogers (liv)
      B) Robinson (cpl)

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        18 mins ago

        B

      2. iFash@FPL
          15 mins ago

          B

        • NotsoSpursy
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          B

        • HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Robinson played great in last game. Think he is a season keeper for me.

        • RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          B

      3. Sergio Giorgini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        Is Lewis Hall a rotation riak when Tripper comes back (also when will that be)? Thanks

        1. iFash@FPL
            just now

            Trippier is usually on the right (vs. Livramento); while Hall is mostly on the left.

        2. iFash@FPL
            22 mins ago

            Final poll:
            2 FT’s,
            Bruno & Kulu for Diaz & Martinelli.
            A) Yes
            B) No

            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              A

          • SouthCoastSaint
            • 13 Years
            22 mins ago

            A) start haaland and rogers

            B) -4 haaland and dibling to Bruno and solanke. Bench Rogers

            1. Captain Mal
                9 mins ago

                Absolutely A.

              • iFash@FPL
                  6 mins ago

                  Hits are going out of fashion, although this could be net positive.

                • RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  A

                • RICICLE
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  B

              • NotsoSpursy
                • 7 Years
                20 mins ago

                So I’m playing Palmer & Madders

                Bench is Gab & Winks

                Do I need a -4 transfer?

                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  No, gab is ok sub

                2. iFash@FPL
                    5 mins ago

                    No.

                3. The 12th Man
                  • 11 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Rogers,Watkins > Bruno, Solanki -4 gives me this. Do it?

                  Raya
                  Aina,Lewis,Robinson
                  Salah,Son,Palmer,Bruno,Mbuemo
                  Solanki,Cunha

                  Fabianski,Delap,Pau,Dunk 0.1m itb.

                  1. NotsoSpursy
                    • 7 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Nice team
                    Aside from the defence :-/
                    Maybe upgrade that first

                    1. The 12th Man
                      • 11 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      The cheap defence has worked for a number of weeks now. Although Lewis to Dalot is consideration.
                      He rotates nicely with the other 4.

                  2. HelmutCool
                    • 2 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Really hate taking hits, but if bruno+solanke score less than watkins+rogers+4 am going to have a horrible gameweek. Might do it.

                  3. Captain Mal
                      10 mins ago

                      -4 for Spurs and Utd?
                      It's a wild gamble in my opinion, but who knows, you could win the lottery

                    • RamaJama
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Think defence is ok, not worth putting more money in it this year with hardly no cs.

                      Would save FT, team is gtg

                      1. The 12th Man
                        • 11 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        That team would be after the -4.

                        1. Captain Mal
                            3 mins ago

                            If you roll, consider playing Delap.

                            1. The 12th Man
                              • 11 Years
                              just now

                              thats an option too.

                    • RamaJama
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Only Dibling on the bench.

                      A) Sell VdV
                      B) Sell Nedeljovic
                      C) Save and let Dibling come in if Palmer is out

                      1 FT
                      1.6 in the bank

                      1. iFash@FPL
                          11 mins ago

                          B.

                          1. RamaJama
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 12 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Who would you prefer? Aina? RAN? Or dig deeper in the bank?

                        • The 12th Man
                          • 11 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          A or B to Dalot maybe.

                          1. RamaJama
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 12 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            Have Mazraoui, Lewis and Robinson too

                            1. The 12th Man
                              • 11 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Liverpool defender?

                              1. RamaJama
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Considering Konate rest too exprnsive

                      2. Bobby Digital
                        • 7 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Fab
                        RAN Myko VdB
                        Salah Mbeumo Palmer Garnacho
                        Wissa Haaland Cunha

                        Raya Davis Faes Dibling

                        0.1m itb, 0ft

                        Team GTG? Correct keeper and subs?

                        1. The 12th Man
                          • 11 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Playing Fab over Raya?

                          1. RamaJama
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 12 Years
                            just now

                            Asking myself the same question

