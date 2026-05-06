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Gibbs-White, Palace + Villa injury updates ahead of Gameweek 36

6 May 2026 27 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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While the Gameweek 36 press conferences are yet to begin, the managers of Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest all faced the media on Wednesday.

Unai Emery, Oliver Glasner and Vitor Pereira were holding pressers in advance of their clubs’ European fixtures on Thursday.

Here are the headline injury updates.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Vitor Pereira will give Morgan Gibbs-White more time to declare himself available after the midfielder suffered a facial injury in Monday’s win over Chelsea.

You couldn’t accuse the journalists present in Pereira’s presser of not trying to help out Fantasy managers, with several questions asked about Gibbs-White’s fitness.

“[He’s] with pain, for sure. We’ll see, until tomorrow whether he feels able or not. We’ll see. It’s a big question mark.

“It’s not a question for me. It’s a decision between the player, the medical department and myself but we didn’t have the last meeting to decide.

“I really don’t know about Morgan. The doubts that you have are the same doubts that we have.

“I honestly hope that he can play and he can help us tomorrow. But if it’s not possible, we’ll play with another one, and this one, for sure, will try to be the best player on the pitch.

“We’re waiting his arrival [to training] and after we’ll decide [whether he trains]. It’s not a day to risk nothing. Tomorrow, one more day can make the difference. We will see.

“I think yesterday he went to [have a mask made].” – Vitor Pereira on Morgan Gibbs-White

Zach Abbott, who suffered his own head injury in Gameweek 35, is expected to be fit.

“I think he is okay. We spoke yesterday and I think he is in a good condition. He is available for the game, I think.” – Vitor Pereira on Zach Abbott

Murillo (muscle), Ola Aina (unspecified), Dan Ndoye (unspecified) and Ibrahim Sangaré (unspecified) all missed out in Gameweek 35. Pereira doesn’t know, or wouldn’t let on, whether any of them will be fit for Thursday.

Murillo suggested two days ago that his rehab had been “successfully completed”, albeit he was posting from Doha.

“A lot of doubts! We can have doubts about the players but we cannot have doubts about the spirit, about what we want and our belief, about everything, about the resilience, about what we should do tactically. This is something that we cannot have doubts [about] but about the players, I have a lot!” – Vitor Pereira

Callum Hudson-Odoi (muscle), John Victor (knee), Willy Boly (knee) and Nicola Savona (knee) are long-term absentees.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Evann Guessand (knee) is back in training but won’t play any part in the Conference League semi-final second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) and Cheick Doucoure (knee/muscle/match fitness) are still out, while Gameweek 35 absentee Borna Sosa hasn’t recovered from a “minor” issue, either.

Will Hughes (illness), another Palace player to miss the defeat to Bournemouth, is at least available.

“Good news: Will Hughes is back.

“Evann trained today, but just partly. It’s too early, so he doesn’t make the squad tomorrow. Then, we have to decide on a daily basis.

“It’s now the last part of rehab, getting integrated into team training. We don’t have a lot of training [between matches], so that’s why really we use every training we have.

“Borna Sosa is still out. He was not available for Bournemouth and is also still out. And, of course Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucouré [are unavailable].

“All other players are fit and available.” – Oliver Glasner

With the focus only on Thursday, there was no discussion from Glasner about what sort of team he’ll send out in Gameweek 36. He’ll face the media again later in the week.

ASTON VILLA

John McGinn is expected to be available for Aston Villa’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Amadou Onana, however, will miss out again.

McGinn was unavailable for Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur but is now back in training.

“He trained normally and if he is not changing something, he is going to be available for tomorrow.” – Unai Emery on John McGinn

Onana limped off against Forest last Thursday and sat out Gameweek 35. He won’t recover for the rematch with the Tricky Trees.

“Obviously not.” – Unai Emery, when asked if Amadou Onana was available, having not been seen in training earlier in the day

Ross Barkley and Alysson are ineligible for European action, while Boubacar Kamara (knee) is a long-term absentee.

price change predictions

27 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I've just invested a couple of quid at an unbelievable 45/1 on a 0-0 draw tonight with Paddy Power (66/1 is actually available with some lesser known bookies). Bayern obviously need to score but they also need to be very coy as conceding another goal makes things très dodgy for them. PSG on the other hand don't need to score so they'd settle for a 0-0 right now.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You need to look up the word ‘invested’ 😉

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        It's part of my portfolio.

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    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Just noticed something. Guess who the last team Bayern didn't score against? 🙂

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        In the last 10 games between rhem, there's always goals scored.

        Albeit 4 at 1-0 in favour of Bayern every time...

        Who are the favourites again

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        1. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          55 mins ago

          So a 0-0 is due then? 😉

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Unlikely in the Champions League semi final

            Especially on the back of the 9 goals both scored recently

            Good luck

            I did check, 365 were offering 33s.

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    3. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Those are some really generous odds.

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        7 mins ago

        I've never seen anything like it. If this was the first leg tonight a 0-0 draw would be around 12/1.

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        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          You can bet your life if the bookies are offering it they can get their hands on 100/1+ themselves.

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    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I think zero goals is highly optimistic.

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 mins ago

        Most definitely, but I think even the bookies might be caught up in the euphoria from last week's game.

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  2. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    My biggest dilemma this week is whether to play:

    1) DCL
    2) JPedro
    3) Both

    ?

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    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      If 3, who gets benched?

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  3. balint84
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    A) Palmer to Saka
    B) Semenyo to Cherki
    C) both

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    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think A. Not so sure on B, could be worth the ft

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  4. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/06/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-35-2
    The latest news from the Members Cup, Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

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  5. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    26 mins ago

    Definitely doing Palmer to Saka. Have 2 more FTs. Which would you do?
    A) Pedro to Gyokeres
    B) Tavernier to Sarr
    C) Hill to Munoz
    D) Semenyo to Cherki

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    1. Bobbyg1
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      A
      D

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      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Interesting. I'm pretty tempted by Sarr, so B instead of D.
        Cheers

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        1. Bobbyg1
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Sarr is tempting. Just his game time would worry me

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        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          If Palace are out of the final

          But you never know

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  6. Skout
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Palmer > Saka
    Hill/Struijk/VanHecke > Munoz/Lacroix
    Anything else?
    3FT / 2.1 itb

    Verb
    Gabriel O’Reilly VanHecke
    Bruno Palmer Semenyo Tavernier
    Haaland Pedro Welbeck

    Darlow Rayan Hill Struijk

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    1. Bobbyg1
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Keeping Sem?

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  7. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Verb
    Gabriel O’Reilly Senesi
    Bruno Saka Semenyo Groß
    Haaland Gyokeres Welbeck

    (Darlow Tav Hill Struijk)
    2FTs & 0.0m

    A) Semenyo to Cherki
    B) Semenyo & Senesi to Cherki & Lacriox
    C) Save FT

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

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    1. Atwood
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm probably going to do A

      I personally wouldn't be looking at any Palace players

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  8. Atwood
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Afternoon all, bit of a lengthy one here. 15 points behind my rival. Differentials are in caps. We’ll both TC Haaland. First team is mine, second his.

    3FT’s, what would you do here? Despite chasing, I kind of want to cover the Cherki danger, and use the other two transfers to shift the likes of Palmer.

    VERBRUGGEN
    VAN HECKE - Gabriel - O’Reilly
    SEMENYO - PALMER - TAVERNIER - Bruno
    WELBECK - PEDRO - Haaland

    Darlow - SCOTT - HILL - JUSTIN

    WOODMAN
    VVD - Gabriel - O’Reilly
    CHERKI - ROGERS - WILSON - Bruno
    KROUPI - WATKINS - Haaland

    Darlow - MGW - ALDERETE - MAVRAPANOS

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