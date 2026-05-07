The latest FFS Members Cup results + quarter-final draw

Gameweek 36 brings the quarter-finals of the latest FFS Members Cup, where eight Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers remain.

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

In this unpredictable competition, the sole manager to start Gameweek 35 inside the world’s top 75,000, DaveZubie (12k), achieved a small green arrow while also being eliminated in a 56-58 defeat against the Wildcard-using Team Dependant (586k).

Because of this, the best-placed quarter-finalists are J Aravind (68k) and UpminsterTrainman (85k). Joining the latter on a high 65 points was Off the Clough (724k) – one of four left that’s beneath half a million.

He’ll meet the lowest-ranked Manshizzle in Gameweek 36, who rose to 1.11 million after defeating GaribaldiT (179k) 63-48.

Above: The quarter-final draw, showing which teams still have a Bench Boost (BB) or Triple Captain (TC) to use

Hawk Eye (593k) could be labelled a lucky winner, only requiring 51 points to progress, as SpartaBhoy (146k) went out on 59.

Additionally, there was a 58-58 draw between ploskon23 (184k) and Barry St Germain (126k), decided by a slightly higher global placing.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition follows the proposed Gameweek schedule below:

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the upcoming round’s draw will take place before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher