The latest FFS Members Cup results + quarter-final draw

Gameweek 36 brings the quarter-finals of the latest FFS Members Cup, where eight Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers remain.
A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.
FFS MEMBERS CUP
In this unpredictable competition, the sole manager to start Gameweek 35 inside the world’s top 75,000, DaveZubie (12k), achieved a small green arrow while also being eliminated in a 56-58 defeat against the Wildcard-using Team Dependant (586k).
Because of this, the best-placed quarter-finalists are J Aravind (68k) and UpminsterTrainman (85k). Joining the latter on a high 65 points was Off the Clough (724k) – one of four left that’s beneath half a million.
He’ll meet the lowest-ranked Manshizzle in Gameweek 36, who rose to 1.11 million after defeating GaribaldiT (179k) 63-48.
|TEAM
|RANK
|CHIPS LEFT
|–
|TEAM
|RANK
|CHIPS LEFT
|UpminsterTrainman
|85,409
|BB, TC
|v
|Hawk Eye
|592,754
|Off the Clough
|723,512
|TC
|v
|Manshizzle
|1,106,723
|TC
|J Aravind
|67,802
|v
|Haven’t a clue!
|203,305
|Barry St Germain
|125,737
|v
|Team Dependant
|586,368
|BB
Above: The quarter-final draw, showing which teams still have a Bench Boost (BB) or Triple Captain (TC) to use
Hawk Eye (593k) could be labelled a lucky winner, only requiring 51 points to progress, as SpartaBhoy (146k) went out on 59.
Additionally, there was a 58-58 draw between ploskon23 (184k) and Barry St Germain (126k), decided by a slightly higher global placing.
HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?
The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.
Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).
In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.
WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?
This cup competition follows the proposed Gameweek schedule below:
Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 30 Round 1 – Gameweek 31 Round 2 – Gameweek 32 Round 3 – Gameweek 33 Round 4 – Gameweek 34 Round 5 – Gameweek 35
- Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
- Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
- Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38
WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?
Where possible, the upcoming round’s draw will take place before each Gameweek deadline.
PRIZES
Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:
1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher