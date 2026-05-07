FFS Cup

The latest FFS Members Cup results + quarter-final draw

7 May 2026 113 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Gameweek 36 brings the quarter-finals of the latest FFS Members Cup, where eight Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers remain.

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

In this unpredictable competition, the sole manager to start Gameweek 35 inside the world’s top 75,000, DaveZubie (12k), achieved a small green arrow while also being eliminated in a 56-58 defeat against the Wildcard-using Team Dependant (586k).

Because of this, the best-placed quarter-finalists are J Aravind (68k) and UpminsterTrainman (85k). Joining the latter on a high 65 points was Off the Clough (724k) – one of four left that’s beneath half a million.

He’ll meet the lowest-ranked Manshizzle in Gameweek 36, who rose to 1.11 million after defeating GaribaldiT (179k) 63-48.

TEAMRANKCHIPS LEFTTEAMRANKCHIPS LEFT
UpminsterTrainman85,409BB, TCvHawk Eye592,754
Off the Clough723,512TCvManshizzle1,106,723TC
J Aravind67,802vHaven’t a clue!203,305
Barry St Germain125,737vTeam Dependant586,368BB

Above: The quarter-final draw, showing which teams still have a Bench Boost (BB) or Triple Captain (TC) to use

Hawk Eye (593k) could be labelled a lucky winner, only requiring 51 points to progress, as SpartaBhoy (146k) went out on 59.

Additionally, there was a 58-58 draw between ploskon23 (184k) and Barry St Germain (126k), decided by a slightly higher global placing.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

This cup competition follows the proposed Gameweek schedule below:

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the upcoming round’s draw will take place before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

113 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Would you do DCL to Richarlison ?

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      No

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      1. DagheMunegu
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Can't you see Spurs wining this game ?

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    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      DCL-> Gyokeres

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      1. DagheMunegu
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Not enough money

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    3. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      No

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  2. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves for GW 36? 2FT, 0.0 ITB.

    Virgil + Gordon -> Kadioglu + Sarr

    & then Rogers to Saka for GW37?

    Raya Dubravka
    Gabriel Virgil O’Reilly Hill Rodon
    Bruno Gordon MGW Rogers Cherki
    Haaland J.Pedro Thiago

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      okay do it

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    2. Westfield Irons ⭐️
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Would prefer Lacroix and Minteh, or 2nd best Canvot and Minteh, if you need cash for Saka move. What about Thiago to Welbeck and Virgil to Lacroix, enough cash for Saka in 37?

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Minteh barely gets any points, I would avoid him.

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      2. THE CON MAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        Groß

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    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't like Sarr.

      I'd be looking at ways to get Saka or Gyokeres in your shoes.

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  3. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Saliba > Munoz GW36, then Palmer > Saka GW37?

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    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Why not both this gw?

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Don’t want to take the hit, I’m very highly ranked, even though I played Stewth it’s Stuijk over Joao Pedro last GW.

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        1. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Taking hits is much more fun - my OR sucks though 😀

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  4. Questions for Zøphar’s GW36 Article
    zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Taking questions for the Gameweek 36 Q&A, send them in!

    Will be writing after the European games tonight, answers will be posted in a separate article

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

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      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        flying would be pretty good ,could abuse dcl and gyokeres from 5 feet above them and just fly off,wouldnt have to pay thousands to watch either

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          With flapping arm movements? I think that would be better.

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      2. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Orientation

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Orienteero!

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          1. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Racist

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            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              I once got lost orienteering as a 12 year old, I didn’t panic but.

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    2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Is Gabriel worth two free transfers this week?
        Would be Justin & Pedro to Gabriel & DCL
        Would be benching Pedro/dcl
        Zero Arsenal Defensive cover

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      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Do you know where the toilets are around here, I need a wizz?

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      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Where do you manage your FPL team? I manage mine in the bath.

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      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        If you were thinking about taking a wizz in the bath, would you tell anyone?

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          If you're struggling to pee, going in the bath actually helps.

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          1. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            I use the shower head to get things going. Just difficult to affix the hose to my whatsit

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            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Get the Whatsit Gun!

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              1. Deulofail
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                I’m now in Barcelona with a view of the Sagrada Familia, but the real joy is that there is a bidet. I’m still getting used to scooping out the poop, but it’s worth it, if only for the novelty

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                1. Hairy Potter
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 59 mins ago

                  You're meant to poo in the toilet and then use the bidet, not poo in the bidet.

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                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 28 mins ago

                    His new nickname is FPL Scoop!

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      • Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        0, 1, or 2 Palace defenders for this week? Would doubling up on Arsenal D actually be better until end of season?

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      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Struijk third on bench or straight to dungeon?

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      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Codpiece - well-worn or ornate?

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        1. Hairy Potter
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Depends on whether you're celebrating winning a snooker tourney.

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Wu huuuuuuuu!

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      • Atimis
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Feels a trap a bit as both DCL and JPedro could do well this week but at the same time they are template so you are really not gaining anything anyway. Would you already sell DCL or JPedro for Gyo? Alternatively wild punt on Richa? Sesko (if fit)? Other?

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      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Still in the bath, if that helps?

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      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Hee-Chan for the run-in? The Wolves players will be looking for new suitors.

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      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        If you don't have any Crystal Palace players, is it worth getting any in? We have no idea who will start both games and, when it comes to the Premier League, they are well and truly on the beach.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          La Hot-croix-bun!

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            The bun has a soggy bottom ... from sitting on the bench in the double!

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      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Neck tatts - yes or no?

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Only if you're fighting vampires as George Clooney in the mid 90s.

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      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        With 3 gameweeks to go, how many points behind your target rank would warrant a differential captain -- for example this week someone other than Haaland? 25 points behind? 50 points behind?

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      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        If you owned Bowen and Thiago, what would you do? Bench? Sell for Welbeck or Gyökeres?

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      • Conners
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        If you have triple Arsenal defence, would you stick, and target a differential from another team, or sell one to bring in Saka / Gyokeres?

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          Zoph will castigate you and say you've snookered yourself there. You need at least one attacker for Burnley in 37.

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          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            Yeah, possibly.

            But what are the chances I pick the correct one for a single GW?

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      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        If you have vanquished over 13.003 million players, are there any more worlds to conquer?

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      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        If you only had one Arsenal slot left, who would you go for ... Gyökeres or Saka?

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        1. Pornchef
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          I've got a feeling Gyokeres could do well in in th same boat

          Sensible head says Saka but heart says Gyokeres scores big across the last 3 games and gets a few pens

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      • Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Am I upside-down?

        Need to know asap

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        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          ˙ǝʌᴉʇɔǝdsɹǝd puɐlɐǝZ ʍǝN ɐ ɯoɹɟ noʎ ʇɐ ƃuᴉʞool ɯ,I ʇnq 'dǝ⅄

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          1. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            ¡ɥɥɥɥɥɥɐɐ∀

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      • Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Play Verbruggen (WOL) or Raya (whu)?

        West Ham have scored considerably more goals at home than Wolves have managed away this season.
        Have a defender from Brighton and Arsenal playing too.

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        1. Silecro
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Always target Wolves. And Brighton themselves are good defensively of late, so Verbruggen

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          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Brighton at home have conceded roughly the same as Arsenal on the road in the EPL. So yeah the maths favours Brighton.

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      • Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I’m in Barcelona till Sunday morning. What can I do? Should I be concerned?

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Roman ruins pretty cool. Probably best to dress like a Matador so you don’t look like a tourist!

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          1. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Such a shame they had to ruin everything

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            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              You can see how they made wine, and the original Peck’s Anchovette Paste!

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      • Hairy Potter
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Toenail fungus treatment or photos of Karoline Leavitt's small bikini?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Is the bikini ornate?

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      • ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        If behind in ML by 35 points and no chips available.. who would you captain?
        Cherki or O’Reilly?
        Leader will TC Haaland. So it’s all or nothing.
        The safe play is Haaland and hope to catch up in final two gw’s

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    3. Pornchef
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      A. Saka to Prob
      B. Tiago to Gyokeres
      C. DCL to Gyokeres

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      1. Pornchef
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        A. Should be Grob to Saka

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      2. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        A

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      3. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        C

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    4. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      A) Wilson, Watkins to Saka, Osula for free this week?
      Or
      B) Stick to the original plan of Rogers, Watkins to Saka, (well originally it was gonna be J Pedro for last 2 games but not confident on that one no more) a striker, next week after holding the Villa pair for Burnley ?

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    5. it lies in the proles
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Morning all,

      Is Mateta a good choice or not nailed to play? Any other Palace fw/mid better option?

      Thanks!

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      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I'd ask Zophar just up the page "Questions for Zøphar’s GW36 Article"

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          You're acting like a mod already. Let's make it official.

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          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            No, I'm acting lazy. Plus I fear Crystal Palace might be this dgw's Chelsea.

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            1. Josh.E
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              This! I just can't see clean sheets for Palace in those next three games imo.

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      2. Heavy Cream
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        I’m staying away from the riskier palace assets and sticking with Lacroix

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    6. Heavy Cream
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      No Haaland league. Thoughts on this TC and bench order please? 1ft

      Raya
      Gab Saliba O’Reilly(c) Lacroix Van Hecke
      Bruno Cherki Semenyo Tavernier
      Watkins

      Darlow DCL Bowen MGW

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    7. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Just bumped into Az at a train station. What a nice chap

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    8. Thursday's Press Conference Times
      Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Good morning, folks - here are today's press conference times:

      1.30pm - McFarlane (CHE), Le Bris (SUN)
      2pm - Carrick (MUN)
      3pm - De Zerbi (TOT)

      Times in BST and come from Sky Sports.

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    9. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Better option?

      A. Play Senesi
      B. Senesi > Munoz -4

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Would be tempted by B

        have a bit of fun but pray that Fulham score

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      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        110% A

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      3. Vurt
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        A

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      4. boombaba
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        A

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    10. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Which one Captain:

      A) Cherki
      B) O’Reilly
      C) Haaland

      I behind ML leader by 35 points -
      He will TC Haaland. I’ve used my TC.
      Is it all or nothing or just go with Haaland and hope my other differentials do the damage

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        A

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        1. Vurt
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          B

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      2. boombaba
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        No point with Haaland as you won’t gain

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    11. Sho-kun
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      A) Palmer + Semenyo + Gudmunsson -> Saka + Cherki + Lacroix
      B) Palmer + JP + Gudmunsson -> Saka + Gyok + Lacroix

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        B

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      2. Vurt
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        B

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    12. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Play 1:

      A) DCL
      B) Bruno G

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        B

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      2. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        B

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    13. boombaba
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Sell dango or MGW?

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        mgw

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      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        MGW

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    14. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Palmer -> Saka?

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        yo

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      2. boombaba
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cue the palmer penalty hatrick and Saka 59 min sub

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        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Will he even take them ?

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    15. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Have 3FT, 2.6m itb, and no Palace players. Current options for transfers are:

      A - Joao Pedro to Gyokeres
      B - Palmer to Saka
      C - Struijk to Lacroix
      D - Semenyo to Cherki

      I'm likely to do option A but wondering if it's the better move to also do B and C as well.

      Thoughts?

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      1. Sarri-ball
        • 16 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think àll 3 could set you up. Although i prefer arsenal defence

        Gyok and saka for last 3 be great

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    16. Sarri-ball
      • 16 Years
      49 mins ago

      Bowen to richarlison worth a swap think spurs more likely to stay up.

      Or save swap and reacess next week

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      1. boombaba
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Nah Bowen has a plum fixture GW38

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        1. Sarri-ball
          • 16 Years
          5 mins ago

          I think will be down by then

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    17. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      A) Tavernier, Watkins to Saka, Osula this week
      Or
      B) Rogers, Watkins to Saka, J Pedro next week

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    18. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Who to start?
      Tavernier, Hill or Thiago

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    19. BlzE_94
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Team GTG? Benched the right players?

      Henderson
      Gabriel Munoz O’Reilly
      Bruno Saka Cherki Wilson Okafor
      Haaland Gyokeres

      Dubravka Bowen Andersen Virgil

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    20. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Ndiaye good punt for the last 3 games?

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