  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Will do Haaland/Johnson —> Isak/Salah for free now.

    How’s the team looking? Does it need the WC this week?

    Henderson
    TAA VVD Saliba
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo ESR
    Isak Cunha Wissa

    Fabianski Rogers Robinson Barco

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      G2g

      1. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Looks like a WC

  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Shouldnt this article be called, 'why gw12 is the perfect time to wildcard'?

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Or maybe, "If you've missed the boat already, GW12 could be the perfect time to wildcard"

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        The perfect time was during Arsenal's and Pools great run of fixtures, when "everyone" got their defenders, even doubling up.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          46 mins ago

          How so?

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            44 mins ago

            You don't remember all those CS points Arsenal and Pool defenders got from GW6 until now?

            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              41 mins ago

              I do but how was that the perfect time to wildcard?

              1. JBG
                • 6 Years
                38 mins ago

                Badum tss... sarcasm

                1. panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  I was responding to Ginkapo, do you think him/her or me were giving our honest opinions?!

                  1. JBG
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    No......

  3. kellamergh
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    How does my WC12 look so far?

    Verbruggen Fabianski
    Hall Dalot Colwill Ait-Nouri Gabriel
    Salah Saka Bruno Palmer Semenyo
    Cunha Isak Pedro

    0.1m itb

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Nice, would consider …
      Mazraoui for Dalot
      Mbeumo for Semenyo
      Welbeck for Pedro
      Onana for Verbruggen

      1. kellamergh
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Looks good. I've got similar as I'm sure lots WC'ing will have but have the Bruno slot is an enabler and one of your enabling strikers is Nico Jackson for me currently but could be Watkins or Havertz or whoever. Already have Isak with them, he's cemented his place provided he stays fit over the IB. There will be a lot of similar teams its just whether you go for Bruno or Mbuemo in midfield and two enabling strikers or you have two enabling mids and two more expensive strikers with one enabling striker. One thing I'm not overly keen on is Verbruggen in goal. I've ended up with Van Hecke in defence and it feels a bit icky, Brighton concede a lot of good chances, just a fixture pick at the moment but I'm not sure a Brighton defensive option will remain for me by GW12 start.

      1. kellamergh
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thanks for your input. I'll take that on board.

    3. Tabasco
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Very good. I can't afford Bruno & Semenyo in mine so your TV must be decent!

      Same front 3 and Salah Saka Palmer, with Mbuemo & Rogers.

      Prefer Gvardiol to Gabriel, and not sure if Dalot injured?

    4. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Just Dalot to Maz and leave the change in the bank.

  4. Derbz87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    They love that shot stat about Semenyo. Trouble is and its rarely mentioned, his XG per shot is 0.08 and I don't think he's a particularly elite finisher. Evanilson gets half the amount of shots as Semenyo per 90 but they are from much more promising positions and he's starting to look really confident and like he is adapting well to the league. I don't have a spot in my team for Evanilson but if I did I'd be taking him over Semenyo, particularly given the yellow card situation for Semenyo who is still a nice pick in isolation with the fixtures.

    1. kellamergh
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      At what strikers expense?
      Cunha Isak Pedro are the strikers to go for.

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        yeah that's fair. Not sure on Pedro yet I knew he'd be very popular because he was in pre-season. If he's as important to them as he sounds like he is then I can see them going gentle on him through this busy period.

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Yip, prefer Evanilson.

      That said, Wissa, Cunha, Welbeck etc are all in the frame

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Have a look at how many of Semenyo's shots get blocked too

  5. mookie
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Hmmm... 🙄
    https://www.elevenify.com/p/matchweek-predictions
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/8558090/history

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      What am I missing here?

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Do the two tickers have anything in common?

    2. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'm staggered by the rank considering they wildcarded Haaland out after Ipswich but before West Ham, they've buried JP on their bench since the injury and held onto DCL. Some very unusual moves for such a good rank

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Clearly my decision to hold DCL for so long was a great decision, unlucky outcome. That's the excuse I'll use anyway...

  6. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Had enough of keeping Haaland and not having Salah. Who should I sell Haaland for to fund ESR > Salah?

    1) Solanke
    2) Wissa
    3) Isak
    4) Joao Pedro

    Sels // Fabianski
    Gabriel RAN Mazraoui // Lewis Greaves
    Saka Palmer Bruno Mbeumo ESR*
    Haaland* Cunha // Wood

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Isak I think. You can move Wood to Pedro if he doesn't maintain form.

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate!

  7. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    A) Bruno and Cunha
    B) Semenyo and Isak

    B frees up some cash to upgrade defence. A leaves me with 0itb.

    1. Bruno Commando
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would do A

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        You think Bruno can keep up the returns?

  8. deshawn7
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    DCL to Welbeck or Joao Pedro?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pedro

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Pedro

  9. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Whatever happened to Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling?

    1. Indpush
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Search each name followed by news now

  10. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Going forward -

    A. Saka + Hall + Moreno

    Or

    B. Isak + Konate + Timber

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Who would the striker be with A and the mid be with B?
      B is a better all round trio but depends who you then have instead of Saka I think.

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Rest of the team is same

        1. pundit of punts
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Just 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 formation wise

          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            B

  11. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Cunha or Pedro in for Haaland?

    Pedro enables upgrades in defence which I do need. But can think of pros and cons of both.

    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Isak

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        I want Isak but it's a choice between Semenyo and Isak or Bruno and Cunha/Pedro...I'm swaying towards the latter at present. What you reckon?

        1. Stimps
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Depends really. I'm chasing a lot so going Isak, I might even captain him over Salah. But think Bruno / Pedro might be a better option long term

          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Bruno is a gamble I think. He could end up being a waste of space after the easier fixtures pass.

    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Get Pedro. That 5.4m is delicious for,a penalty taking top 8 attack team.

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        To be honest I think i wouldn't hesitate if he hadn't been out so long.
        He is a bargain.

  12. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    yet again significant price activity predicted. Hopefully this will be the last day of madness.

