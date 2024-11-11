In Frisking the Fixtures, we’re pinpointing the teams and players with the best fixtures between Gameweek 12 and 17.

The November international break is a significant juncture on the fixture calendar. It coincides with the beginning of some favourable runs for several teams, while other clubs are coming to the end of their own appealing string of matches.

As ever, our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece.

Using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with ours.

You can see a tutorial on the Season Ticker here.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: NEXT SIX GAMEWEEKS

The above colours reflect the ‘overall’ ratings of each side. There are options within the ticker to separate attack and defence.

For example, Chelsea’s attack is rated more highly (and therefore deemed a more difficult challenge on the ticker) than their defence.

BEST FIXTURES: GAMEWEEKS 12-17

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Those who have recently jumped onto Matheus Cunha (£6.7m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.7m) may have thought that Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Southampton was the peak of their investment. Yet Wolves are still top of our ticker for the next half-dozen – even if Fulham’s form needs to be taken into account.

Now with the confidence of having a victory and clean sheet recorded, Gary O’Neil takes his team to face former club Bournemouth before four of the five directly above them: Everton, West Ham United, Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Wolves have conceded more than everyone else but, as is becoming apparent, you don’t purchase Ait-Nouri in the expectation of multiple shut-outs. The attacking left-back sometimes plays as a winger and is already on three goals for this campaign.

Furthermore, Cunha currently ranks as the third-best player for creating big chances (nine), as well as being joint-eighth for shots (31). Cheaper strike partner Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.6m) has three goals in his latest five outings.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION





