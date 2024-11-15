38
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    I’m just benching him for the next one. He rotates well ESR/Rogers

    
    1. chilli con kone
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Don’t own him but don’t think I would sell either if Rogers was 8th attacker

      
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Agree. That's my approach

      
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Cheap forwards are so good this year. Having one in a rotation playing every other gameweek is a waste.

        
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Fair point. What's your optimum front three?

          
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Haaland. Wood. Cunha.

            
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Cue the onslaught of Wood jokes.

    Zoph has a lot to answer for. He started all this.

    
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I'm trying to fathom this. Zophar started 'Wood' analogies?

      Sorry to branch off point, but I'm sure he's stiff with you imagining it 😉

      
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        It all started on the wire with him teasing big man.

        
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          He is like a nerd trying to find his first bonk.

          
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I like the wire actually. Good value. Good dynamic.

          Wood reference is Pinocchio value though

          
  3. chilli con kone
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Raya (4.0)

    Gabriel VDB RAN (Lewis) (O’Shea)

    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Rogers (Winks)

    Haaland Cunha Wissa

    2FT 0.0 itb

    A. Erling & Winks > Isak & Saka + 1m
    B. Lewis > Hall
    C. Save

    
    1. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        B looks more sensible, your defence needs some help.
        Besides, who will you bench if you do A?

        
        1. chilli con kone
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          I would have to bench Rogers but Saka is obviously a better option (if fit). Would give me the strong 8
          For Xmas and could use the 1m in defence next week if I could survive one more week. Isak and Haaland have similar output potential this week

          
          1. chilli con kone
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            I’m not massively keen on
            Selling Haaland but would consider it if general consensus was my team would get more points

            
          2. Captain Mal
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              For this week only, I think Haaland and Rogers could at least match Isak and Saka. Sorting out your defense seems more urgent. Playing VdB is far from optimal.

              
              1. chilli con kone
                • 11 Years
                1 hour ago

                Appreciate the insight

                
        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I would consider Lewis to Colwell. I have the same decision to make whether to sell Haaland or not. However I don't have Salah atm and want Salah and Palmer, so it's Saka or Haaland to go for Salah.

          
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            In your situation, I don't think Saka is urgent, could be injured, so the defense transfer this week and reassess next game week.

            
            1. chilli con kone
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Can see the logic in that cheers

              
      • el polako
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        No, he isn’t a sell.

        
      • Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        A) keep nadiaye for BRE or) get pedro bou? Thanks

        
        1. Mother Farke
            3 mins ago

            The way I see it, something has got to give in the EVE v BRE game. Either Everton finally show attacking prosperity OR Brentford finally keep a CS. Moreover, it would give you another week to judge Pedro in time for the Southampton game?

            
            1. Stranger Mings
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Cheers agree

              
        2. Meta12345
            58 mins ago

            What to do here? 2 ft
            Flekken
            Saliba Colwill robinson
            Salah rogers Mbeumo Johnson foden
            Solanke haaland

            Valdi stewart aina faes

            
            1. Mother Farke
                25 mins ago

                Carrying Haaland + Foden when City don't appear to be in form probably isn't the best idea. Look to shifting at least one of them. Do you have enough in the bank to shift Foden + Johnson to Palmer + Semenyo, for example?

                
                1. Meta12345
                    23 mins ago

                    What about solanke + foden to Pedro + palmer?

                    
                    1. Mother Farke
                        21 mins ago

                        That's decent, yeah. Try and wait as long as possible, though, given Pedro's injury history.

                        
                        1. Meta12345
                            3 mins ago

                            What do you mean with waiting? Doing the transfer?

                            
                            1. Mother Farke
                                1 min ago

                                Yeah. Wait for pressers next week.

                                
                      • chilli con kone
                        • 11 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Palmer is borderline essential so do whatever transfer you need to get him in alongside Salah

                        
                    2. Gazwaz80
                      • 5 Years
                      41 mins ago

                      Russia 11 Brunei 0
                      Russia 104 touches in the box, Brunei 0
                      WOW!!

                      
                      1. Freshy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        31 mins ago

                        Why is Russia playing a small country on the South China Sea?
                        Military Base to watch China?

                        
                        1. Gazwaz80
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Don’t think China was playing 😀

                          
                    3. Freshy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 14 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      When did Cucurella figure out how to be a good player?

                      
                      1. chilli con kone
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        For Spain in one tournament then he forgot again

                        
                    4. chilli con kone
                      • 11 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      Has anyone been tracking Lewis momentum on price checking sites? He’s at -99.4 on FPL stats and trying to work out if he drops tonight

                      
                      1. DavvaMC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Lewis won't drop for at least 2 days.

                        

