With eight goals already this season, Chris Wood (£6.6m) is in fine form.

It includes five goals in Nottingham Forest’s last five games, but with tougher fixtures ahead, is the New Zealand international a sell in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

That’s the focus of this article.

WOOD UNDER NUNO

Chris Wood just loves playing under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Since the Portuguese first arrived at Nottingham Forest in December 2023, Wood has scored 19 goals in 27 appearances, a remarkable return.

For context, the only Premier League player to score more non-penalty goals (18) in that period is Erling Haaland (£15.2m).

This season, Wood has eight goals from just 21 shots.

That works out at a conversion rate of 38.1%, the second-best in the division among players who have registered five or more goal attempts.

Wood isn’t a high-volume shooter, then, but he comes alive in the penalty box and, most importantly, has been tremendously clinical.

Above: Chris Wood’s shot map in 2024/25, via StatsBomb

FOREST’S FIXTURES

Nottingham Forest are ranked second-bottom for fixture difficulty over the next seven Gameweeks, at least according to our Season Ticker.

Admittedly, the Arsenal and Manchester City defences haven’t exactly been watertight of late.

The Ipswich Town fixture in between also carries potential.

That said, it’s the toughest run of games Forest have faced yet. Sunday’s 3-1 defeat by Newcastle United also offered a timely reminder that Nuno’s side are far from the finished article.

Given Wood’s aerial ability, it’s also worth noting only one of Forest’s next seven opponents – Aston Villa – are among the worst eight sides for headed chances conceded.





