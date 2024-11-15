7
  The Knights Template
    11 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    xG = expected gout. Figure rises dramatically during the international break, particularly pommy players.

    Ausman
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Lollygaggers all of them.

  b91jh
    7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    WC12 Fill in the blanks...

    Sanchez (Fab)
    Konate RAN Robinson (Maz van Hecke)
    Salah Bruno Saka Palmer (xxx)
    Cunha xxx xxx

    A) Rogers + Isak + Welbeck
    B) Semenyo + Isak + JP
    C) Semenyo + Jackson + Welbeck

    All options result in 0.1itb.

    mookie
      11 Years
      10 mins ago

      B but can't see when you will play Semenyo. Lots of benching dilemmas.
      In GW 14 Bruno has ARS(A) and Semenyo has TOT(H). Rogers would have BRE(H) that GW. Maybe Rogers+Isak+JP.

  SpaceCadet
    10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Best option here folks? 2 fts, 2.2m itb

    A. Solanke mbeumo > palmer wissa
    B. Haaland Soucek > palmer Isak

    Sanchez
    Gvardiol Gabriel ran
    Salah mbeumo esr rogers
    Haaland solanke wood

    Valdi Soucek faes greaves

  mookie
    11 Years
    21 mins ago

    So, the shepherds are moving to Bluesky hoping the sheep will follow. I give them 2 weeks, maybe a month to the more woke ones and they'll be back full time as if it never happened.

  DuckDuckKroos
    3 Years
    just now

    What to do, what to do?

    Flekken lol
    RAN Dunk Konsa
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Adama
    Welbeck Haaland Cunha
    Fab, THB, Winks, Greaves
    1ft, 2.4m ITB

    Adama a huge greasy issue. Defence a bit pants but fixtures looking good if Dunk comes back soon. Bench is fodder. So....

    A) Adama > Semenyo/Rogers
    B) Improve defence
    C) Hold incase Haaland flops again and get Isak and Saka next week

    Much obliged

