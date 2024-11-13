The final international break of 2024 is already underway, with Andre Onana‘s (£5.1m) Cameroon among the early birds in action.

Most of the international fixtures will be played from Thursday to Tuesday, however.

There’ll be World Cup qualification, Nations League fixtures and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers contested over the next week.

But it’s not the results of these games that will be of paramount importance to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

As ever, most of us will be chiefly concerned about injuries – and maybe a bit of fatigue.

Well over 200 Premier League players will be on international duty over the next week, so there’ll be a nervous wait to see if any flags are added ahead of Gameweek 12.

In this article, we bring you all you need to know about your globe-trotting FPL stars.

From potential late returnees and early withdrawals to the dates of every relevant fixture, our comprehensive guide has you covered.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

Players representing countries from outside of Europe are generally the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs. They are, therefore, typically the biggest concerns for starts or game-time in the following Gameweek.

As usual, there are some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of next Wednesday morning:

Above: The international fixtures taking place next Wednesday morning, via Soccerway

Players representing African and Asian countries tend not to be as big a concern. Most of them will have wrapped up their international involvement by early Tuesday evening, UK time.

Here’s a cherry-picked selection of which key non-European countries are playing where and when:

Country Players Matches being played in… Argentina E. Martinez, Enzo, Buonanotte, Mac Allister, Garnacho, Romero Paraguay + Argentina (Nov 14 + 20) Brazil Gabriel, Martinelli, A. Pereira, Ederson, Savinho, Guimaraes, Murillo, Paqueta, Andre Venezuela + Brazil (Nov 14 + 20) Cameroon An. Onana Namibia + Cameroon (Nov 13 + 19) Colombia Duran, Munoz, L. Diaz Uruguay + Colombia (Nov 16 + 19) Ecuador Estupinan, Caicedo Ecuador + Colombia (Nov 15 + 19) Jamaica Bailey, Pinnock, Antonio Jamaica + USA (Nov 15 + 19) Japan Mitoma, Kamada, Endo, Sugawara Indonesia + China (Nov 15 + 19) Mexico Jimenez, Alvarez Honduras + Mexico (Nov 16 + 20) Paraguay Enciso, Almiron, Sosa Paraguay + Bolivia (Nov 14 + 19) Senegal Jackson, I. Sarr, Gana Gueye, Ndiaye, P. Sarr Burkina Faso + Senegal (Nov 14 + 19) South Korea Son Kuwait + Jordan (Nov 14 + 19) Uruguay Darwin, Ugarte, Bentancur, S. Bueno Uruguay + Brazil (Nov 16 + 20) USA Richards, Turner, Robinson Jamaica + USA (Nov 15 + 19)

NOTABLE OMISSIONS

Aside from sidelined players (some of them listed further down this article) whose injuries render them unavailable for selection, there are some welcome rests for a number of key FPL assets over this international fortnight.

This might be because of international retirement, because they weren’t selected by their national teams or because they’re suspended.

Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) is one such name, who has been omitted from Egypt squad. The Pharaohs have already qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, so he’s been granted a rest.

Below are the most-owned FPL assets (4%+) who are fit but have two weeks without any competitive action:

Player Club % owned by Mohamed Salah Liverpool 49.5% Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 26.7% Danny Welbeck Brighton & Hove Albion 21.1% Lukasz Fabianski West Ham United 18.2% Harry Winks Leicester City 12.4% Michael Keane Everton 11.1% Matheus Cunha Wolverhampton Wanderers 9.9% Dan Burn Newcastle United 8.5% Joao Pedro Brighton & Hove Albion 7.4% Nick Pope Newcastle United 7.0% James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur 6.7% Charlie Taylor Southampton 4.5%

WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS

Declan Rice – Arsenal/England

– Arsenal/England Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England

– Arsenal/England Martin Odegaard – Arsenal/Norway*

– Arsenal/Norway* Pau Torres – Aston Villa/Spain

– Aston Villa/Spain Antoine Semenyo – Bournemouth/Ghana

– Bournemouth/Ghana Bryan Mbeumo Brentford/Cameroon

Brentford/Cameroon Yoane Wissa – Brentford/DR Congo

– Brentford/DR Congo Carlos Baleba – Brighton and Hove Albion/Cameroon

– Brighton and Hove Albion/Cameroon Tariq Lamptey – Brighton and Hove Albion/Ghana

– Brighton and Hove Albion/Ghana Jack Hinshelwood – Brighton and Hove Albion/England under-21s

– Brighton and Hove Albion/England under-21s Levi Colwill – Chelsea/England

– Chelsea/England Cole Palmer – Chelsea/England

– Chelsea/England Wesley Fofana – Chelsea/France

– Chelsea/France Malo Gusto – Chelsea/France under-21s

– Chelsea/France under-21s Nathan Broadhead – Ipswich Town/Wales

– Ipswich Town/Wales Wes Burns – Ipswich Town/Wales

– Ipswich Town/Wales Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool/England

– Liverpool/England Jeremy Doku – Manchester City/Belgium

– Manchester City/Belgium Phil Foden – Manchester City/England

– Manchester City/England Jack Grealish – Manchester City/England

– Manchester City/England Manuel Akanji – Manchester City/Switzerland

– Manchester City/Switzerland Matheus Nunes – Manchester City/Switzerland

– Manchester City/Switzerland Lisandro Martinez – Manchester United/Argentina

– Manchester United/Argentina Emil Krafth – Newcastle United/Sweden

– Newcastle United/Sweden Elliot Anderson – Nottingham Forest/England under-21s

– Nottingham Forest/England under-21s Aaron Ramsdale – Southampton/England

*no fresh injury, merely returning to Arsenal to work on his fitness

EVERY FPL PLAYER ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

Kai Havertz – Germany – Nov 16 + 19

– Germany – Nov 16 + 19 Maldini Kacurri – Albania under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– Albania under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Jakub Kiwior – Poland – Nov 15 + 18

– Poland – Nov 15 + 18 Myles Lewis-Skelly – England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19

– England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19 Gabriel Magalhaes – Brazil – Nov 14 + 20

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 20 Gabriel Martinelli – Brazil – Nov 14 + 20

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 20 Mikel Merino – Spain – Nov 15 + 18

– Spain – Nov 15 + 18 Ethan Nwaneri – England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19

– England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19 David Raya – Spain – Nov 15 + 18

– Spain – Nov 15 + 18 William Saliba – France – Nov 14 + 17

– France – Nov 14 + 17 Tommy Setford – England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19

– England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19 Jurrien Timber – The Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19

– The Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19 Leandro Trossard – Belgium – Nov 14 + 17

– Belgium – Nov 14 + 17 Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – Nov 16 + 19

ASTON VILLA

Leon Bailey – Jamaica – Nov 15 + 19

– Jamaica – Nov 15 + 19 Lucas Digne – France – Nov 14 + 17

– France – Nov 14 + 17 Jhon Duran – Colombia – Nov 16 + 19

– Colombia – Nov 16 + 19 Joe Gauci – Australia – Nov 14 + 19

– Australia – Nov 14 + 19 Ezri Konsa – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – Nov 14 + 20

– Argentina – Nov 14 + 20 John McGinn – Scotland – Nov 15 + 18

– Scotland – Nov 15 + 18 Kosta Nedeljković – Serbia – Nov 15 + 18

– Serbia – Nov 15 + 18 Amadou Onana – Belgium – Nov 14 + 17

– Belgium – Nov 14 + 17 Jaden Philogene – England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Morgan Rogers – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Ollie Watkins – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Kadan Young – England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19

BOURNEMOUTH

David Brooks – Wales – Nov 16 + 19

– Wales – Nov 16 + 19 Ryan Christie – Scotland – Nov 15 + 18

– Scotland – Nov 15 + 18 Dean Huijsen – Spain under-21s – Nov 15 + 19

– Spain under-21s – Nov 15 + 19 Milos Kerkez – Hungary – Nov 16 + 19

– Hungary – Nov 16 + 19 Justin Kluivert – Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19

– Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19 Mark Travers – Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17 Enes Unal – Turkey – Nov 16 + 19

– Turkey – Nov 16 + 19 Illia Zabarnyi – Ukraine – Nov 16 + 19

BRENTFORD

Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17 Mikkel Damsgaard – Denmark – Nov 15 + 18

– Denmark – Nov 15 + 18 Mark Flekken – Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19

– Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19 Yunus Emre Konak – Turkey under-21s – Nov 19

– Turkey under-21s – Nov 19 Bryan Mbeumo – Cameroon – Nov 13 + 19

– Cameroon – Nov 13 + 19 Jayden Meghoma – England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19

– England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19 Christian Norgaard – Denmark – Nov 15 + 18

– Denmark – Nov 15 + 18 Ethan Pinnock – Jamaica – Nov 15 + 19

– Jamaica – Nov 15 + 19 Mads Roerslev – Denmark – Nov 15 + 18

– Denmark – Nov 15 + 18 Hakon Valdimarsson – Iceland – Nov 16 + 19

– Iceland – Nov 16 + 19 Yehor Yarmoliuk – Ukraine under-21s – Nov 16 + 19

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast – Nov 15 + 19

– Ivory Coast – Nov 15 + 19 Yasin Ayari – Sweden – Nov 16 + 19

– Sweden – Nov 16 + 19 Carlos Baleba – Cameroon – Nov 13 + 19

– Cameroon – Nov 13 + 19 Julio Enciso – Paraguay – Nov 14 + 19

– Paraguay – Nov 14 + 19 Pervis Estupinan – Ecuador – Nov 15 + 19

– Ecuador – Nov 15 + 19 Evan Ferguson – Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17 Brajan Gruda – Germany under-21s – Nov 15 + 19

– Germany under-21s – Nov 15 + 19 Yankuba Minteh – Gambia – Nov 15 + 18

– Gambia – Nov 15 + 18 Kaoru Mitoma – Japan – Nov 15 + 19

– Japan – Nov 15 + 19 Jakub Moder – Poland – Nov 15 + 18

– Poland – Nov 15 + 18 Jan Paul van Hecke – Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19

– Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19 Bart Verbruggen – Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19

– Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19 Mats Wieffer – Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19

CHELSEA

Lucas Bergstrom – Finland under-21s – Nov 15 + 19

– Finland under-21s – Nov 15 + 19 Moises Caicedo – Ecuador – Nov 15 + 19

– Ecuador – Nov 15 + 19 Cesare Casadei – Italy under-21s – Nov 15 + 19

– Italy under-21s – Nov 15 + 19 Marc Cucurella – Spain – Nov 15 + 18

– Spain – Nov 15 + 18 Joao Felix – Portugal – Nov 15 + 18

– Portugal – Nov 15 + 18 Enzo Fernandez – Argentina – Nov 14 + 20

– Argentina – Nov 14 + 20 Marc Guiu – Spain under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19

– Spain under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19 Nicolas Jackson – Senegal – Nov 14 + 19

– Senegal – Nov 14 + 19 Filip Jorgensen – Denmark under-21s – Nov 15 + 19

– Denmark under-21s – Nov 15 + 19 Romeo Lavia – Belgium – Nov 14 + 17

– Belgium – Nov 14 + 17 Noni Madueke – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Mykhailo Mudryk – Ukraine – Nov 16 + 19

– Ukraine – Nov 16 + 19 Pedro Neto – Portugal – Nov 15 + 18

– Portugal – Nov 15 + 18 Christopher Nkunku – France – Nov 14 + 17

– France – Nov 14 + 17 Robert Sanchez – Spain – Nov 15 + 18

– Spain – Nov 15 + 18 Renato Veiga – Portugal – Nov 15 + 18

CRYSTAL PALACE

Justin Devenny – Northern Ireland – Nov 15 + 18

– Northern Ireland – Nov 15 + 18 Marc Guehi – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Dean Henderson – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Daichi Kamada – Japan – Nov 15 + 19

– Japan – Nov 15 + 19 Daniel Munoz – Colombia – Nov 16 + 19

– Colombia – Nov 16 + 19 Ismaila Sarr – Senegal – Nov 14 + 19

– Senegal – Nov 14 + 19 Chris Richards – USA – Nov 15 + 19

– USA – Nov 15 + 19 Matt Turner – USA – Nov 15 + 19

EVERTON

Harrison Armstrong – England under-18s – Nov 15 + 18

– England under-18s – Nov 15 + 18 Jarrad Branthwaite – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Beto – Guinea-Bissau – Nov 15 + 19

– Guinea-Bissau – Nov 15 + 19 Idrissa Gana Gueye – Senegal – Nov 14 + 19

– Senegal – Nov 14 + 19 Orel Mangala – Belgium – Nov 14 + 17

– Belgium – Nov 14 + 17 Vitalii Mykolenko – Ukraine – Nov 16 + 19

– Ukraine – Nov 16 + 19 Jake O’Brien – Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17 Illiman Ndiaye – Senegal – Nov 14 + 19

– Senegal – Nov 14 + 19 Jordan Pickford – England – Nov 14 + 17

FULHAM

Joachim Andersen – Denmark – Nov 15 + 18

– Denmark – Nov 15 + 18 Calvin Bassey – Nigeria – Nov 14 + 18

– Nigeria – Nov 14 + 18 Sander Berge – Norway – Nov 14 + 17

– Norway – Nov 14 + 17 Timothy Castagne – Belgium – Nov 14 + 17

– Belgium – Nov 14 + 17 Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – Nov 14 + 18

– Nigeria – Nov 14 + 18 Raul Jimenez – Mexico – Nov 16 + 20

– Mexico – Nov 16 + 20 Josh King – England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19

– England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19 Andreas Pereira – Brazil – Nov 14 + 20

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 20 Antonee Robinson – USA – Nov 15 + 19

– USA – Nov 15 + 19 Harry Wilson – Wales – Nov 16 + 19

IPSWICH TOWN

Ali Al-Hamadi – Iraq – Nov 14 + 19

– Iraq – Nov 14 + 19 Cameron Burgess – Australia – Nov 14 + 19

– Australia – Nov 14 + 19 Liam Delap – England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Omari Hutchinson – England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Arijanet Muric – Kosovo – Nov 15 + 18

– Kosovo – Nov 15 + 18 Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17 Ciaran Slicker – Scotland – Nov 15 + 18

– Scotland – Nov 15 + 18 Sammie Szmodics – Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17

LEICESTER CITY

Jordan Ayew – Ghana – Nov 15 + 18

– Ghana – Nov 15 + 18 Facundo Buonanotte – Argentina – Nov 14 + 20

– Argentina – Nov 14 + 20 Bilal El Khannouss – Morocco – Nov 15 + 18

– Morocco – Nov 15 + 18 Wout Faes – Belgium – Nov 14 + 17

– Belgium – Nov 14 + 17 Abdul Fatawu – Ghana – Nov 15 + 18

– Ghana – Nov 15 + 18 Mads Hermansen – Denmark – Nov 15 + 18

– Denmark – Nov 15 + 18 Victor Kristiansen – Denmark – Nov 15 + 18

– Denmark – Nov 15 + 18 Kasey McAteer – Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17 Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria – Nov 14 + 18

– Nigeria – Nov 14 + 18 Caleb Okoli – Italy – Nov 14 + 17

– Italy – Nov 14 + 17 Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – Nov 15 + 18

– Denmark – Nov 15 + 18 Danny Ward – Wales – Nov 16 + 19

LIVERPOOL

Conor Bradley – Northern Ireland – Nov 15 + 18

– Northern Ireland – Nov 15 + 18 Luis Diaz – Colombia – Nov 16 + 19

– Colombia – Nov 16 + 19 Wataru Endo – Japan – Nov 15 + 19

– Japan – Nov 15 + 19 Cody Gakpo – Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19

– Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19 Ryan Gravenberch – Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19

– Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19 Curtis Jones – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17 Ibrahima Konate – France – Nov 14 + 17

– France – Nov 14 + 17 Tyler Morton – England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – Nov 14 + 20

– Argentina – Nov 14 + 20 Darwin Nunez – Uruguay – Nov 16 + 20

– Uruguay – Nov 16 + 20 Jarell Quansah – England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Nov 15 + 18

– Scotland – Nov 15 + 18 Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary – Nov 16 + 19

– Hungary – Nov 16 + 19 Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – Nov 14 + 17

– Greece – Nov 14 + 17 Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19

MANCHESTER CITY

Ederson – Brazil – Nov 14 + 20

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 20 Josko Gvardiol – Croatia – Nov 15 + 18

– Croatia – Nov 15 + 18 Erling Haaland – Norway – Nov 14 + 17

– Norway – Nov 14 + 17 Mateo Kovacic – Croatia – Nov 15 + 18

– Croatia – Nov 15 + 18 Rico Lewis – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 James McAtee – England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Nico O’Reilly – England under-20s – Nov 15 + 19

– England under-20s – Nov 15 + 19 Stefan Ortega – Germany – Nov 16 + 19

– Germany – Nov 16 + 19 Savinho – Brazil – Nov 14 + 20

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 20 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Nov 15 + 18

– Portugal – Nov 15 + 18 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey – England under-20s – Nov 15 + 19

– England under-20s – Nov 15 + 19 Kyle Walker – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Jacob Wright – England under-20s – Nov 15 + 19

MANCHESTER UNITED

Altay Bayindir – Turkey – Nov 16 + 19

– Turkey – Nov 16 + 19 Diogo Dalot – Portugal – Nov 15 + 18

– Portugal – Nov 15 + 18 Amad Diallo – Ivory Coast – Nov 15 + 19

– Ivory Coast – Nov 15 + 19 Matthijs de Ligt – Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19

– Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19 Christian Eriksen – Denmark – Nov 15 + 18

– Denmark – Nov 15 + 18 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Nov 15 + 18

– Portugal – Nov 15 + 18 Alejandro Garnacho – Argentina – Nov 14 + 20

– Argentina – Nov 14 + 20 Rasmus Hojlund – Denmark – Nov 15 + 18

– Denmark – Nov 15 + 18 Victor Lindelof – Sweden – Nov 16 + 19

– Sweden – Nov 16 + 19 Noussair Mazraoui – Morocco – Nov 15 + 18

– Morocco – Nov 15 + 18 Andre Onana – Cameroon – Nov 13 + 19

– Cameroon – Nov 13 + 19 Manuel Ugarte – Uruguay – Nov 16 + 20

– Uruguay – Nov 16 + 20 Joshua Zirkzee – Netherlands – Nov 16 + 19

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – Nov 14 + 19

– Paraguay – Nov 14 + 19 Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – Nov 16 + 19

– Slovakia – Nov 16 + 19 Anthony Gordon – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil – Nov 14 + 20

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 20 Lewis Hall – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Alexander Isak – Sweden – Nov 16 + 19

– Sweden – Nov 16 + 19 Tino Livramento – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Lewis Miley – England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Alex Murphy – Republic of Ireland under-21s – Nov 14 + 17

– Republic of Ireland under-21s – Nov 14 + 17 Sandro Tonali – Italy – Nov 14 + 17

– Italy – Nov 14 + 17 Odysseas Vlachodimos – Greece – Nov 14 + 17

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Ola Aina – Nigeria – Nov 14 + 18

– Nigeria – Nov 14 + 18 Eric da Silva Moreira – Germany under-19s – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

– Germany under-19s – Nov 12 + 15 + 18 Morgan Gibbs-White – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Nikola Milenkovic – Serbia – Nov 15 + 18

– Serbia – Nov 15 + 18 Murillo – Brazil – Nov 14 + 20

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 20 Matz Sels – Belgium – Nov 14 + 17

– Belgium – Nov 14 + 17 Ramon Sosa – Paraguay – Nov 14 + 19

– Paraguay – Nov 14 + 19 Neco Williams – Wales – Nov 16 + 19

– Wales – Nov 16 + 19 Chris Wood – New Zealand – Nov 15 + 18

SOUTHAMPTON

Sam Amo-Ameyaw – England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19

– England under-19s – Nov 13 + 16 + 19 Jan Bednarek – Poland – Nov 15 + 18

– Poland – Nov 15 + 18 Tyler Dibling – England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Matheus Fernandes – Portugal under-21s – Nov 15

– Portugal under-21s – Nov 15 Taylor Harwood-Bellis – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Ryan Manning – Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17 Yukinari Sugawara – Japan – Nov 15 + 19

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Rodrigo Bentancur – Uruguay – Nov 16 + 20

– Uruguay – Nov 16 + 20 Lucas Bergvall – Sweden – Nov 16 + 19

– Sweden – Nov 16 + 19 Yves Bissouma – Mali – Nov 15 + 19

– Mali – Nov 15 + 19 Ben Davies – Wales – Nov 16 + 19

– Wales – Nov 16 + 19 Radu Dragusin – Romania – Nov 15 + 18

– Romania – Nov 15 + 18 Archie Gray – England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– England under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Son Heung-min – South Korea – Nov 14 + 19

– South Korea – Nov 14 + 19 Brennan Johnson – Wales – Nov 16 + 19

– Wales – Nov 16 + 19 Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – Nov 16 + 19

– Sweden – Nov 16 + 19 Will Lankshear – England under-20s – Nov 15 + 19

– England under-20s – Nov 15 + 19 Pedro Porro – Spain – Nov 15 + 18

– Spain – Nov 15 + 18 Cristian Romero – Argentina – Nov 14 + 20

– Argentina – Nov 14 + 20 Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – Nov 14 + 19

– Senegal – Nov 14 + 19 Dominic Solanke – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Destiny Udogie – Italy – Nov 14 + 17

– Italy – Nov 14 + 17 Guglielmo Vicario – Italy – Nov 14 + 17

WEST HAM UNITED

Nayef Aguerd – Morocco – Nov 15 + 18

– Morocco – Nov 15 + 18 Edson Alvarez – Mexico – Nov 16 + 20

– Mexico – Nov 16 + 20 Michail Antonio – Jamaica – Nov 15 + 19

– Jamaica – Nov 15 + 19 Jarrod Bowen – England – Nov 14 + 17

– England – Nov 14 + 17 Kaelan Casey – England under-20s – Nov 15 + 19

– England under-20s – Nov 15 + 19 Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – Nov 16 + 19

– Czech Republic – Nov 16 + 19 Mohammed Kudus – Ghana – Nov 15 + 18

– Ghana – Nov 15 + 18 Konstantinos Mavropanos – Greece – Nov 14 + 17

– Greece – Nov 14 + 17 Lucas Paqueta – Brazil – Nov 14 + 20

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 20 Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Nov 16 + 19

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Rayan Ait-Nouri – Algeria – Nov 14 + 17

– Algeria – Nov 14 + 17 Andre – Brazil – Nov 14 + 20

– Brazil – Nov 14 + 20 Santiago Bueno – Uruguay – Nov 16 + 20

– Uruguay – Nov 16 + 20 Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 14 + 17 Carlos Forbs – Portugal under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– Portugal under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Rodrigo Gomes – Portugal under-21s – Nov 15 + 18

– Portugal under-21s – Nov 15 + 18 Tom King – Wales – Nov 16 + 19

– Wales – Nov 16 + 19 Mario Lemina – Gabon – Nov 15 + 18

– Gabon – Nov 15 + 18 Jose Sa – Portugal – Nov 15 + 18

– Portugal – Nov 15 + 18 Nelson Semedo – Portugal – Nov 15 + 18

– Portugal – Nov 15 + 18 Jorgen Strand Larsen – Norway – Nov 14 + 17



