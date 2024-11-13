56
  1. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Dilemma: I'm absolutely certain Haaland is hauling vs Spurs, yet downgrading him to Isak / Pedro allows a significant upgrade in midfield: Johnson > Palmer.

    1. Captain Mal
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        If you keep him, will you captain him?

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          No - still a fully rested Salah vs Saints for me.

          1. Captain Mal
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Then I think the move makes more sense.

              1. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 31 mins ago

                Cheers. Will probably wait until the very last minute before doing anything - lots of players getting flagged.

      • Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Should I get rid of Garnacho? Reading about Amorim's system makes me doubt he'll start. If so, who for?

        A. Semenyo
        B. Rogers
        C. ESR
        D. Another

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Semenyo and Rogers both have amazing fixtures - but I think Garnacho deserves the Ipswich game at least.

        2. Captain Mal
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            Many people are struggling to choose between those 3, really close call.
            If forced, I would choose Smith Rowe. Great off the ball movement and gets in good spots quite often. On the other hand, it has to be said that Fulham have some tricky fixtures, but the one you buy will probably be a long term hold, so I wouldn't look into it that much.

        3. Giovanni Giorgio
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Any news on TAA injury?

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            From premierinjuries

            Reason
            Thigh Injury
            Further Detail
            Nov 09: 'It's difficult to say how serious it is, but it's always serious if a player goes out in the first half. That's not a good sign. I would be surprised if we will see him playing for England this week, but hopefully he can.'
            Potential Return
            No Return Date

          2. Ze_Austin
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/11/alexander-arnold-injury-update-as-recovery-timeline-set

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              I wouldn't expect him to play vs Sou. A couple of weeks is longer time and there is no reason to risk him in that easy fixture.

        4. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          4 hours ago

          Mbeumo and Wissa flagged now too...

          1. Captain Mal
              3 hours, 39 mins ago

              No reason to panic, probably international break "injuries" .

              1. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 37 mins ago

                This - 90% of these players will be magically fit for the season return.

                1. Funkyav
                  • 15 Years
                  3 hours, 24 mins ago

                  yes but we wont know if their manager doesnt tell us in the pre match pressers

                  1. The Iceman
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 22 mins ago

                    Depends if they play under Pep / Arteta. The others are usually somewhat up front about it 😀

                    1. Funkyav
                      • 15 Years
                      3 hours, 19 mins ago

                      add Eddie Howe to that list

                  2. Amartey Partey
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    We will know if they are in training though. Or at least have an idea.

          2. FDMS All Starz
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            Will do Haaland/Johnson —> Isak/Salah for free now.

            How’s the team looking? Does it need the WC this week? Do I move TAA out?

            Henderson
            TAA VVD Saliba
            Salah Palmer Mbuemo ESR
            Isak Cunha Wissa

            Fabianski Rogers Robinson Barco

            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Looks good. Good moves. Don't need wc this week

          3. Derbz87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            Salah is going to feast in 12. Ramsdale's broken a finger and needs surgery. McCarthy back between the sticks probably.

          4. SomeoneKnows
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Best TAA replacement?

            A) Konate
            B) VVD
            C) Gvardiol

            Best Winks upgrade?

            1) Saka
            2) Fernandes

            1. TheBiffas
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              B1

          5. gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Great. 5 flagged players before the IB has even started. Mbuemo and Wissa now also flagged. Why? They both played 90.

            1. Farteta
              • 6 Years
              just now

              So that they don't have to play much on the international break with their 'injuries'. I wouldn't worry

          6. The Mandalorian
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Excellent work Neale.

            Thankyou

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Painstaking

          7. R.C.
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Top four predictions from here on?

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Pool
              City
              Arsenal
              Chelsea

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Snap.

            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Liverpool
              Manchester City
              Arsenal
              Chelsea

            3. F4L
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              City
              Pool
              Arsenal
              Newcastle

            4. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Pool
              Arsenal
              City
              Chelsea

          8. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Is Branthwaite with the England squad?

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Oh wait. Ignore. I see him now.

          9. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            6 players flagged. Nobody told me its Christmas already.

            1. JBG
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Teams lighting up like fireworks...

            2. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Same for me too now

          10. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            54 mins ago

            Is this worth a -4?

            A. Haaland > Isak
            B. Johnson > Salah

            Thanks

          11. Bezz82
            • 14 Years
            37 mins ago

            Please help…. Which is better on a WC

            A) Strand Larsen & Kerkez
            B) Evanilson & van den Berg

            1. Mother Farke
                17 mins ago

                B. Evanilson has pens as far as I'm aware.

              • Bobby Digital
                • 7 Years
                12 mins ago

                Will you play the defender often? I'm an owner of VdB and he never keeps a CS... Kerkez is not much better when it comes to clean sheets.

                1. Bezz82
                  • 14 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  No he would be my 4th defender. So I might play him some GWs.

                  Any other ideas for 9m combined?

                  I have J Pedro and Hall already

                2. HelmutCool
                  • 2 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Kerkez seems much more attacking though. Passes the eyetest for sure.

                  1. HelmutCool
                    • 2 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Evanilson though much better than strand-larden I think.

                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Yeah I agree

              • Pornchef
                  9 mins ago

                  Prefer B think he could score really well he's got the fixtures

                • Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  If VdB is just bench fodder I'd go B)

              • Pornchef
                  27 mins ago

                  Took a -4 last week
                  Bruno+Cunha in for Watkins+ MCneil out

                  Tempted to take more hits after that swing of points

                  If you were to do Solanke to anyone for next gamewek for a -4 which forward would you bet on

                • The Big Fella
                  • 8 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Becker has kept four CSs and Kelleher two and Liverpool's fixtures are quite good for the foreseeable future. City they play at Anfield and City are a mess at the moment and Newcastle are hardly in the form of their lives. The next tough game after those is City again away (GW26) and Spurs in London (GW17). Couple of questions:
                  1) Do we have any updates on Alisson and when he is expected back? Last I heard was "after the international break".
                  2) Liverpool defensive double up with a Liverpool defender and a Liverpool GK make sense?

                • Stevie B
                  • 14 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Solanke and Vardy -> Wood and Cunha for a hit? Or to crazy?

                  Thank you!

                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Wood's fixtures just turned, so I'd go Cunha and Evanilson instead.

                • Nightf0x
                  • 9 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Sels (fab)
                  Gabriel konate robinson (konsa lewis)
                  Saka foden mbeumo rogers diaz
                  Haland raul (wood)

                  Which plan ? 3 fts & still got the WC

                  A) lewis foden wood to mazraoui palmer jpedro (or) martinez palmer welbeck
                  B) haland diaz foden to palmer salah welbeck/jpedro
                  C) lewis foden raul to burgess palmer welbeck
                  D) WC to verbrugen fab - konate gabriel RAN hall mazraoui - mbeumo rogers salah palmer saka - isak welbeck cunha

                • Athletic Nasherbo
                  • 7 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Thoughts on this wildcard draft?

                  Verbruggen
                  Konate Digne Hall
                  Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
                  Watkins Isak Jackson

                  Turner Damsgaard RAN Milenkovic

