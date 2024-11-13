Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) is the latest well-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player to be flagged with an injury.

The Bournemouth winger has pulled out of Ghana’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Ghana Football Association gave the following reason:

“Nursing an injury of the patella tendon due to overload of games. The club medical team thought it wise to use the break to refer him to a tendon specialist to prevent worsening of the injury.”

Semenyo, owned by over 10% of FPL managers, has attracted over 47,000 transfers in since Gameweek 11.

He’s risen in price from £5.6m to £5.7m as a result.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) has also withdrawn from the same squad. Ghana say that the full-back is suffering from “calf discomfort that got aggravated last week” and is currently undergoing rehabilitation with his club.

