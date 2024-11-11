Chelsea centre-half Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) has pulled out of the latest France squad due to a knee issue.

Blues fans and Fofana’s owners in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will hope that this is a precautionary withdrawal and not linked to the serious knee injury that kept him out for a year.

There was no sign of any issue in Gameweek 11. Fofana completed 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

It may be a similar agreement that The Blues and Les Bleus struck in September, to allow Fofana a fortnight to rest up.

Enzo Maresca has handled Fofana carefully this season, omitting from the UEFA Europa Conference League squad and restricting him to one start a week.

Wesley Fofana, qui ressent une douleur à un genou, ne participera pas au rassemblement avec les Bleus. Benjamin Pavard est appelé en renfort 👊 pic.twitter.com/ud5zV4FeRl — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 11, 2024





