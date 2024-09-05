Love them or hate them, international breaks are a fixture of the football calendar – and the first one of the 2024/25 season is now underway.

It’s not just the interruption to domestic football but the threat of injury and illness that will cause much gnashing of teeth.

Well over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players will be on international duty over the next week, so there’ll be a nervous wait to see if any Fantasy flags are added ahead of Gameweek 4.

In this article, we bring you all you need to know about your globe-trotting FPL stars.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

Players representing countries from outside of Europe are generally the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs. They are, therefore, typically the biggest concerns for starts or game-time in the following Gameweek.

Often, those concerns amount to nothing – but there are instances where international exertions have been a factor. Benchings for Luis Diaz (£7.6m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.3m) and just 45 minutes for Alexis Mac Allister (£6.4m) when Liverpool contested a 12.30pm kick-off after the September break a year ago stick in the mind as just one example.

As usual, there are some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of next Wednesday morning.

Brazil, in fact, kick off at 1.30am BST against Paraguay. Joao Pedro (£5.7m), who was a very late call-up to the Selecao squad after an injury elsewhere, will be among those returning late to England:

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



