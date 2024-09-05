21
  Ze_Austin
    5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Cheers Neale 🙂

    Skonto Rigga
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Always a pleasure!

  Moxon
    10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who are your must-haves if you were on a WC?

    Sergio Giorgini
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm starting to think Palmer personally. Maybe even over Salah. Doubt many would agree with me though

    g40steve
      6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah, Haaland & go from there.

      Saka, Palmer, Mbeumo, Trent, Gabriel, Robinson various permutations, Foden/Watkins & few others yet to enter the room.

  panda07
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Very comprehensive - thanks Neale. Might have to start Saliba ahead of Gabriel. Annoying too that Joao Pedro got called up late.

    Skonto Rigga
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers Panda. Gabriel will be OK I'm sure, what with the NLD being on the Sunday (and I doubt Arteta would rotate for that anyway). Slightly more worried about Pedro after that late call-up, I thought we were home-free with him!

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        just now

        Interesting, thanks Neale.

  CYN
    6 Years
    18 mins ago

    A. Quansah to Dunk; bench Porro
    B. Start Porro and roll FT

    Any input appreciated!

  BUZZBOMB ♡
    9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rate my Spanish lager list.

    1. Victoria Malaga
    2. Mahou
    3. Cruz Campo
    4. Estrella Damm
    5. Madri

    Rip it apart.

    Stockport Hatter
      8 Years
      13 mins ago

      4
      3
      5
      1
      2

      BUZZBOMB ♡
        9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers mate. First 2 are nailed in my fridge. Will rotate the other 3 based on fixtures and form.

        Stockport Hatter
          8 Years
          2 mins ago

          You know that makes sense!

    panda07
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      8 mins ago

      No love for San Miguel?! The middle three taste similar enough to me but I am no lager connoisseur. Weissbier FTW!

      Stockport Hatter
        8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Oh Panda! What have you done? San Miguel with a tapas and a jug of sangria all shared with your partner is the stuff of dreams.

        Stockport Hatter
          8 Years
          1 min ago

          Although San Miguel wasn’t on his list due to being yellow flagged.

        BUZZBOMB ♡
          9 Years
          just now

          No! This is so wrong. San Mig was the Spanish beer equivalent to the Vesta curry. All we had at the time.

      BUZZBOMB ♡
        9 Years
        just now

        Doesnt weissbier give you a headache? Cremola Foam is the only cloudy drink Im partial to.

    Moxon
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      Estrella Galacia is a differential

      BUZZBOMB ♡
        9 Years
        just now

        Yes. Youre spot on. Forgot about that. Going to have to tinker with my squad again. Cheers.

  Weak Become Heros
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lost on last article -

    Exact money to do this for a -4 have to do it tonight as Quansah may drop.

    Quansah, Gordon, ESR
    Trent, Minteh, Rogers

    Yay or nay?

  Maddamotha
    7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Porro
    B) Robinson
    C) Konsa

