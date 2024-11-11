More Man City injury problems after two withdrawals

Two more Manchester City players withdrew from their respective national team squads on Monday.

First, Matheus Nunes (£4.9m) has pulled out of the Portugal squad.

His country issued a statement saying Nunes was injured while playing for City at the Amex on Saturday evening.

Secondly, Manuel Akanji (£5.5m) has been withdrawn from the Switzerland squad with an adductor injury.

Akanji was only among the substitutes in Gameweek 11 after complaining in training on Friday that he “couldn’t move properly”.

John Stones (£5.3m), Nathan Ake (£5.3m) and Ruben Dias (£5.4m) are already out of their respective squads due to various injury problems.

Jack Grealish (£6.4m) could soon follow after Pep Guardiola cast doubt over his fitness in last Friday’s press conference.

Rodri (£6.3m) and Oscar Bobb (£4.7m) are out longer term, of course.



