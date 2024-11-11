Even by international break standards, Monday’s mass withdrawal of Premier League players from the England squad was quite something.

A whopping eight individuals pulled out of Lee Carsley’s final squad, including some Fantasy Premier League (FPL) heavyweights.

Some we had expected, others not so much. Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.0m) hamstring injury put paid to his involvement. A stony-faced Pep Guardiola had smouldered at the Three Lions’ temerity to call up Jack Grealish (£6.4m) in his press conference last week.

Mikel Arteta had said on Sunday that he’d be “surprised” if Declan Rice (£6.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) were fit enough to play for their national team, while Cole Palmer (£10.9m) was “painful” after Chelsea’s draw with the Gunners.

All five withdrew, along with Levi Colwill (£4.5m), Phil Foden (£9.2m) and Aaron Ramsdale (£4.4m). No specific reasons were provided for any one of them.

Two from Manchester City, two from Chelsea, two from Arsenal, one from Liverpool and one from, er, Southampton. Cynics might suggest that Carsley and co are trying for a blanket appeasement of the big guns by treating all of their injury ‘doubts’ alike.

Let’s see how many return for Gameweek 12…

As for the individuals taking their place, England have called on Morgan Rogers (£5.4m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m), Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.8m), Tino Livramento (£4.5m) and James Trafford.

Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) and Dominic Solanke (£7.7m) have remained with the Three Lions after weekend injury scares of their own.



