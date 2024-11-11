Aston Villa didn’t have a fully-fit squad for very long – and now they’ve lost two more midfielders to injury.

Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) and Jacob Ramsey (£5.4m) are the players in question, both of whom succumbed to hamstring injuries at Anfield on Saturday.

Ramsey hobbled off in the first half of Aston Villa’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, while Kamara complained of discomfort after his own introduction.

The good news is that the pair appear to have avoided serious injury, each suffering low-grade strains.

The Athletic report that the two midfielders may only be on the sidelines for “the next couple of weeks”.

An international break fortnight is conveniently times, then.

Villa also hope to have the sidelined duo of Matty Cash (£4.4m) and Ross Barkley (£5.2m) available for Gameweek 12.



