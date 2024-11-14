108
  1. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Brighton under Hurzeler is still a bit unpredictable. Will be a gamble to find the right players for the upcoming fixtures.

    Same story soon with ManU and their next few nicely looking fixtures...

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Bruno

  2. Slurpy
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Exactly the article I've been waiting for

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Then you realise "This content is restricted to Premium Members"...

      1. Slurpy
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Yeah so dead

        1. Fitzy.
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          They've killed this place

    2. King Kun Ta
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Already done DCL -> J Pedro

  3. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Why not both...

    1. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      This is the way

    2. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Too many eggs for one's basket.

      1. JIMMY TUGGINS
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Depends how big your basket is

        1. Gommy
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 25 mins ago

          Not quite. Let me rephrase...

          Picking both puts too much faith in Brighton's attacking reliability.

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Too many good alternatives tbh

  4. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Joao Pedro, simple.

    1. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Agreed.

    2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Thanks. And don't call me simple.

  5. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Nice detailed article. Thanks!

    It's so even between them, unfortunately, I'm not interested in either.

  6. Esraj
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Who gets injured first is the question that comes to my mind when talking about Welbeck and Pedro.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      The one you own

  7. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Pedro or Larsen for 7th/8th attacker?

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Pedro

  8. Funkyav
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    I think im going to wait another week, see if JP starts vs Bournemouth away which isnt an easy fixture imo, see how he plays then bring one of them in for Southampton at home

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Snap

      1. West End Exile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agreed

  9. JBG
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    https://x.com/TeamNewsFPL/status/1857048441253253279

    "Ben White is expected to be out for between 10-12 weeks following surgery"

    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Question is: who replaces him?
      Thought Timber plays left, so its Partey right?

      Raises doubts about wanting Raya for me at least....

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Tomiasu out longer term, Tierney also.
        Vam Calafiori play right? (Injured now, but likely shorter term)

        Does Kiwior play only central?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Tomiyasu is expected back after this IB

      2. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        you'd think it will be Calafiori when fit on the left and Timber on the right. Interestingly this was the starting backline against Man City when they were all fit, White came on for Saka at H/T. My feeling is that White and Timber are the ones fighting for the spot at RB, Calafiori was signed in the summer specifically to play on the left.

        1. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Whoever it is, doubt it he links up with Saka quite as well as White.
          Might re-think WC concidering Arsenal players.

          1. Derbz87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            It'll be interesting. I can't remember if White was a doubt for that City game but if Arteta had all 5 of the main options available in what was their biggest away game all season probably and he benched White that is quite interesting. I'd consider most of the others as fringe players. He essentially played Partey at RB and Timber at LB over Zinchenko and Timber against Liverpool. Zinchenko feels very fringe now, like a last resort. He's not had all of the main ones available at the same time at all really so its not very clear.

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        LB: Calafiori/Timber/Kiwior/Lewis-Skelly/Zinchenko
        CB: Gabriel and Saliba
        RB: Timber/Tomiyasu/Partey

    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      oh wow, much longer than originally anticipated

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Oof that puts a big dent in the Arsenal defence. They don’t really have anyone good to replace him.

  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    With this team, get a new defender or change a forward?

    Raya
    Mazraoui, Robinson, Lewis
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Jimi, Haaland, Cunha

    Fabianski, Semenyo, VdV, Nedeljković

    1 FT, 0.6 mill. in the bank

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Defender transfer - you may not have 3 starting defenders

  11. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Would you downgrade Solanke to JP/Welbz or upgrade to Isak?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Isak GW12 and Pedro GW13

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Isak upgrade

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      upgrade

  12. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Anyone have Semenyo, Mbeumo, Wissa, Saka, Palmer, Trent, Colwill and Pau?
    they're all flagged that would be hilarious

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Vardy

    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I have the first 5 :/

  13. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Worth doing Lewis to Konate for a hit before the price changes? Konate should be a long-term hold for me.

    Sels Fabianski
    Gabriel Mazraoui RAN Lewis Greaves
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Bruno Semenyo
    Cunha Wood Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Inverted into midfield
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Thanks!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Depends if one of Mazraoui or Lewis starts as your 3rd def. Also depends if you have a spare free transfer next GW for a defender move

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        If I bring in Konate, I will def bench someone in order to play him against Soton. Yes, my FT next gw can be used for this move. My next move should be Mbeumo to Saka in 14/15.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          I was coming from the POV if you have 3 starting defenders then I don't think a hit is necessary. Konate v MCI isn't a great entry point

          1. Bruno Commando
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Understand where you are coming from. Was looking to capitalize on the Soton game, and then probably bench him against City.

            Open Controls
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Will Konate v SOU (H) outscore Mazraoui v ips (A) + 4? Not sure on that one

              Open Controls
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                Yes that is tough, so I am thinking about benching Mbeumo since Brentford has been one of the worst teams away.

                Open Controls
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  I would find it difficult to bench an attacking player with multiple routes for points for a defender

    3. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      If you don’t own Haaland is the 0.1 that important? And what if someone goes down during the break?

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        My plan is to bring Saka in for Mbeumo in 14/15. So that will cause me to only have 0.1 spare. The price changes (0.2 swing) for Lewis and Konate will mean that I cannot do this move.

  14. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Excellent article, well done. There's literally a section for all important considerations. Even how Brighton perform as a team.

  15. AYEW JOKING
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Apart from mo, who else to bring for the sou fixture?

    • El Copo
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Any thoughts on this WC draft?

      Raya/Fab

      RAN/Gvardiol/Hall/Konsa/Harwood-Bellis

      Salah/Saka/Palmer/Mbeumo/ESR

      Isak/Cunha/Joao Pedro

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Looks great. I like Rogers' fixtures over ESR's though...

        1. El Copo
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Good point. Thanks.

      2. Captain Mal
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          All good, I would consider one of Konate or Gabriel instead of Gvardiol.

      3. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Why not own both?

      4. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        In case there are people there who care about England's game tonight vs Greece, I have something to tell you since Im Greek and I will be on the game in Athens:

        -The tickets got sold out in less than 24hrs since released, so there will be over 60k people in there.
        -This is considered the most important game for Greece NT since the Euro 2004 final.
        -Even the president of AEK Athens announced today that he will give 300000 euros as a reward to the team if the NT of Greece beats England tonight
        -It's so important bec Greece need to finish first in their group so they have a second chance to go to WC if they dont manage to do it through the WC qualifiers

        I think it's not that important for England of course but I wrote that in case some England fans care about it.

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Sounds like more injuries ahead.

        2. Captain Mal
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            The second point is a wild exaggeration, but it's true Greek players will be 100% committed.
            On the other hand, England won't feature many FPL relevant players who could be facing an injury danger. Maybe some of Lewis/Konsa/Hall/Gordon?

        3. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Another one bites the dust…

          https://sports.yahoo.com/argentinian-medical-team-reveal-lisandro-083100495.html

          1. Funkyav
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            for an argentinian defender he sure seems pretty brittle!

          2. JBG
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Most likely "IB break injury". MU trying to make sure he doesn't get actually injured, considering he got a knock during the Leicester match.

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              I don't think this one is as he was already with Argentina.

        4. mookie
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          23yo, on pens, on the rise performances wise and gets called up for Brazil.
          34yo, played 2000 minutes in a season last time under SAF 13 years ago. Yet to score 10 goals in a PL season. England abandoned him 6 years ago.
          Tough one, I'll need more info on this.

          1. Captain Mal
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              Even if one were to accept they are equally good assets, it would still make sense to choose the cheaper one.

              1. mookie
                • 11 Years
                26 mins ago

                Would be very surprised if Solanke to Pedro is not the most common transfer this GW among HOFers/legendary/elite managers, FPL youtubers and the scouts as well.
                You won't find one who gets Welbeck.

                1. Herger
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  I'm in a discord group with the other legendary and elite managers and can confirm I've seen little mention of Welbeck.

            • PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              Age is just a number. The fact that you made this comparison validates welbeck as a better pick. If anything, he is having one of his best season in the PL. I still think it’s pretty close to call between them.

              Just giving my unbiased opinion because I’m not interested in either.

              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Not interested right now either, so I'd like to think also unbiased.

                I've seen many occasions where Welbeck was talked up over many seasons. There were periods of brilliance, but nothing matching the consistency you expect of a long-term valued asset. I think he's a talented player, just never produced the mustard over time.

            • Studs Up
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Brazil call up swings it

            • Make FPL Casual Again
              • 6 Years
              18 mins ago

              Is Welbeck a better finisher, and are both due regression ?

              Both massively outperforming xgi this season, Welbeck did same last season whereas Pedro hit his xgi last season...

              1. Make FPL Casual Again
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Correction: Pedro significantly underperformed his xgi last season. He *can* look a bit clumsy

          2. Make United Great Again
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Flekken
            Martinez Gabriel Ait-Nouri
            Salah(C) Palmer(vc) Mbuemo Rogers
            Haaland Cunha

            Fabianski, Strand Larsen, Pau, Greaves.
            - No FT’s

            A. This will be Haaland’s last GW to deliver or he’s out for Isak.

            B. Strand Larsen > Joao Pedro also an easy transfer for fixture period.

            C. Eyeing up Flekken > Brighton keeper too.

            Thoughts on what’s highest priority?

            1. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              sounds like thats martinez

            2. Captain Mal
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                Definitely not C. GKs should be the last priority.
                Strand Larsen has great fixtures all the way up to and including GW 17, so there is no rush to sell him, I would take my time with Pedro.
                Haaland to Isak is a good move only if you use that money elsewhere, no point in doing the transfer and having all that money in the bank. What other plans do you have?

            3. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Anyone else planning to stack up their bench for the busy season?

              1. Captain Mal
                  1 hour, 47 mins ago

                  I still haven't decided when I will use my WC, but yes, that's the sensible thing to do, the schedule is really tight.

                • Pep bites Kun
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  Yep, moving in that direction. The sale of Haaland helps.

                • Funkyav
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  i want two playing on the bench ideally, no problem with one deadspot in a 15 man squad, which is lucky as i own Mosquera!

                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 43 mins ago

                    Yeah I'm looking at getting Semenyo, Pedro, Rogers and playing two of them each week

                • CONNERS
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  Yeah, I'm getting an 8th attacker in place of my non-playing 4.5 forward.

                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    Yeah I'm upgrading my 4.5m mid too as soon as I have the transfers

              2. Pep bites Kun
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 4 mins ago

                I'm looking to transfer out TAA. In order to fit Salah & later Saka, I have max 4.9m to spend on a med-term replacement.

                Already have:
                Flekken Fabianski
                Gabriel RAN Lewis Myko

                I'm considering NEW (Hall, etc), CHE, MNU (Nice fixtures, but new mgr- dicey?), BHA, NOF (not great fixtures) or go low with Van den Berg?

                Best team and/or player to target?

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  Hall

                2. Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours ago

                  Looking at Kerkez and Veltman too

                  1. Pep bites Kun
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 51 mins ago

                    Kerkez sparked my interest also. He's one to watch, as is Bou in general imo. Not too sure I have the faith atm though

                3. Derbz87
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  BHA are a big trap at the back imo. Its purely a fixtures thing which I get but I don't see a half decent defence there whoever the opponent is. The actual numbers point to a sort of mid-table defence. The expected stuff suggest they've been lucky to only concede what they have and are probably closer to one of the weakest defences. I've seen a few drafts with Verbruggen and a BHA defender in. That doesn't feel good at all to me.

                  1. Pep bites Kun
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Thanks for that. It's the fixtures I was drawn to, then looking for some attacking potential like Dunk or Veltman. You need some def solidity though

              3. noahzark22
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                I still have Barco in my team and I'm on WC. I don't even know who to bring in for him. Who are the best sub 5.0 players to look at?

                1. noahzark22
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  Digne seems to be what I'm looking for

                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    Digne is a good bet considering he always comes off early for Maatsen, so you could get some cheeky clean sheets if Villa concede late.

                    1. Mother Farke
                        1 hour, 43 mins ago

                        Thing is, what happens if Maatsen starts getting cheeky starts ahead or Digne. Could always happen with the congested Christmas fixture list...

                        1. Bobby Digital
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 41 mins ago

                          I think Maatsen should be starting over Digne fwiw, but Digne's been good so far. They paid 40m for Maatsen, so he has to be in their long term plans.

                  2. Pep bites Kun
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    See above. I asked a similar question. Haven't considered Digne though

                  3. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Dunk/Van Hecke
                    Colwill
                    Robinson/Andersen
                    Hall
                    Ait Nouri

                2. Meta12345
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    Was Joao Pedro called up by brazil?

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Currently no but don't rule out a late call up...

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/13/every-fpl-player-on-international-duty-and-when-2

                  • chilli con kone
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Should I deck the halls with Lewis Hall this Christmas?

                    Don’t know if he’s nailed on when Trippier is back

                  • DavvaMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    Thinking of getting rid of Haaland, but for who?

                    A. Isak
                    B. Pedro

                    Raya
                    Gabriel / Ait-Nourri / Lewis
                    Son / Johnson / Mbuemo / Palmer
                    Wissa / Haaland / Cunha

                    Fab | Rogers | Mykolenko | Greaves

                  • RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    Who’s the best max 5.1 defender?

                    1. RamaJama
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      Sorry, good options above

                  • Eze Come, Eze Go
                      14 mins ago

                      Where to go from here? Should Fabianksi start, any transfers?

                      Henderson
                      Ait-Nouri - Keane - Robinson
                      Palmer - Mbuemo - Rogers - Salah
                      Haaland (C) - Solanke - Wood

                      Subs: Fabianski - Winks - Harwood-Bellis- Mosquera

