Whether Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are ditching Erling Haaland (£15.2m) for a heavy midfield, ruthlessly moving on Chris Wood (£6.6m) or finally giving up on Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m), it’s hard to ignore Brighton and Hove Albion’s strong upcoming fixtures when searching for a new forward.

Therefore, Gameweek 11’s comeback cameo haul from Joao Pedro (£5.4m) was well-timed. Without a start since the third week due to an international knock, then a bigger ankle problem, he came off the bench to equalise against Manchester City and set up Matt O’Riley‘s (£5.5m) winner. An 11-point haul from 32 minutes.

So how does he compare to team-mate Danny Welbeck (£5.9m) – FPL’s third-best forward so far? Let’s look at the main factors.

STATS

Starts (sub) Minutes Goals Assists Bonus FPL points Welbeck 11 (0) 920 6 2 13 64 Joao Pedro 3 (2) 313 3 1 8 30

While Joao Pedro has struggled to stay fit, Welbeck has been a nailed-on starter for the Seagulls. The latter is currently joint-eighth throughout the league for attempts (33) and joint-seventh for shots on target (12).

However, a fuller story emerges when looking at key performance indicators (KPI), levelling out their huge difference in playing time.

Mins per

goal Mins per

shot Mins per

shot on target Mins per

big chance Mins per

chance created Mins

per xG Mins

per xGI Mins per

FPL pt Welbeck 153.33 29.68 76.67 115.00 92.00 180.75 169.12 14.38 Joao Pedro 104.33 39.13 78.25 78.25 78.25 230.15 158.08 10.43

Here, the Brazilian has a better rate of goals, big chances and FPL points but Welbeck is more frequent with shots and expected goals (xG).

Neither player has taken a penalty this season.

It’s worth mentioning that we’re dealing with a small sample for Pedro, who has only made five appearances – two off the bench.

POSITIONING

Perhaps a more interesting comparison looks at who is best when they’re playing together. The first 77, 78 and 81 minutes of Gameweeks 1, 2 and 3, plus Joao Pedro’s short appearances in Gameweeks 5 and 11 add up to a total of 292 minutes.

Goals Attempts Shots in box Shots on target xG Welbeck 2 6 6 3 1.28 Joao Pedro 2 7 4 3 1.19

Although Joao Pedro took the plaudits during Saturday’s shared pitch time, their contributions are fairly even. Thanks to Statsbomb, we have a visual layout of these 292 minutes.



