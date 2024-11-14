Whether Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are ditching Erling Haaland (£15.2m) for a heavy midfield, ruthlessly moving on Chris Wood (£6.6m) or finally giving up on Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m), it’s hard to ignore Brighton and Hove Albion’s strong upcoming fixtures when searching for a new forward.
Therefore, Gameweek 11’s comeback cameo haul from Joao Pedro (£5.4m) was well-timed. Without a start since the third week due to an international knock, then a bigger ankle problem, he came off the bench to equalise against Manchester City and set up Matt O’Riley‘s (£5.5m) winner. An 11-point haul from 32 minutes.
So how does he compare to team-mate Danny Welbeck (£5.9m) – FPL’s third-best forward so far? Let’s look at the main factors.
STATS
|Starts (sub)
|Minutes
|Goals
|Assists
|Bonus
|FPL points
|Welbeck
|11 (0)
|920
|6
|2
|13
|64
|Joao Pedro
|3 (2)
|313
|3
|1
|8
|30
While Joao Pedro has struggled to stay fit, Welbeck has been a nailed-on starter for the Seagulls. The latter is currently joint-eighth throughout the league for attempts (33) and joint-seventh for shots on target (12).
However, a fuller story emerges when looking at key performance indicators (KPI), levelling out their huge difference in playing time.
|Mins per
goal
|Mins per
shot
|Mins per
shot on target
|Mins per
big chance
|Mins per
chance created
|Mins
per xG
|Mins
per xGI
|Mins per
FPL pt
|Welbeck
|153.33
|29.68
|76.67
|115.00
|92.00
|180.75
|169.12
|14.38
|Joao Pedro
|104.33
|39.13
|78.25
|78.25
|78.25
|230.15
|158.08
|10.43
Here, the Brazilian has a better rate of goals, big chances and FPL points but Welbeck is more frequent with shots and expected goals (xG).
Neither player has taken a penalty this season.
It’s worth mentioning that we’re dealing with a small sample for Pedro, who has only made five appearances – two off the bench.
POSITIONING
Perhaps a more interesting comparison looks at who is best when they’re playing together. The first 77, 78 and 81 minutes of Gameweeks 1, 2 and 3, plus Joao Pedro’s short appearances in Gameweeks 5 and 11 add up to a total of 292 minutes.
|Goals
|Attempts
|Shots in box
|Shots on target
|xG
|Welbeck
|2
|6
|6
|3
|1.28
|Joao Pedro
|2
|7
|4
|3
|1.19
Although Joao Pedro took the plaudits during Saturday’s shared pitch time, their contributions are fairly even. Thanks to Statsbomb, we have a visual layout of these 292 minutes.
Brighton under Hurzeler is still a bit unpredictable. Will be a gamble to find the right players for the upcoming fixtures.
Same story soon with ManU and their next few nicely looking fixtures...