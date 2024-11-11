149
  1. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is this worth a -8

    Haaland, Foden, Rogers -> Salah, Bruno, Isak

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      No

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Some will say no but sometimes you have to jump while the potential points are best.

      Salah alone is 25 points ahead of robot, as Cap that’s 50!!!

      1. FP El Wonky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        That's my case

        I had a hissy fit 2 weeks ago and got shot of robot for Salah in a -8 and I reckon I'm about 40 points better off in just 2 gw's

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          That’s what I’m on about, add in Isak & Bruno this week nearly another 30.

          70 in any week is a decent score but some weeks that 3X the norm

      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Last week I was pondering Bowen to Bruno for 3 GW's with a FT, then sell for a hit. Decided not to do it. It's looking nice after one GW, what can I say.

  2. sk24
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    A) Saka > Salah
    B) Semenyo > Bruno
    C) None
    Have Haaland and Palmer

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Prefer Saka, Salah and Palmer

  3. Aster
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Watkins owners...

    Keeping or selling?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tough one - good upcoming fixtures but there are other cheaper FWDs with good fixtures, nailed 90 mins (Duran issue), on form and have pens

    2. Mother Farke
        14 mins ago

        His next 3 home games are good on paper, but his form/early subs compared to other (and cheaper) options do make the old knee jerk.

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Argh the DCL factor 😉

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      1FT 0.7ITB.

      Roll FT?

      Sánchez
      Mazraoui Gabriel TAA
      Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Salah
      Jackson Solanke Wood

      Matthews Winks Robinson Faes

    4. MikkeBlomkvist
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Rashford, Solanke to Bruno and Wissa? For -8.. make sense?

