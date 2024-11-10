330
330 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    Is it time for Havertz to go?

    I think there are better options…annoyed a little coz I gave serious thought about hitting him out to Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Fixtures aren't bad ; Odeegaard and Saka back behind him after the IB . . . if you held him this week I don't think he's a must sell. Hitting him out for Isak wouldn't have made much sense tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Well yeah to be fair he had that goal ruled out for marginal offside.
        And just watched the highlights, man am I mad at Trossard the FLOP.
        Took that goal away from Havertz in the dying minutes with that lazy leg

        Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      A hit this week wouldn’t have made sense, Chelsea has been struggling against central strikers this season.

      Forest is a different story, that’s defence is no joke, but Saka and Odegaard are back so creatively they should be full strength after the IB

      Open Controls
  2. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Sels (fab)
    Gabriel konate robinson (konsa lewis)
    Saka foden mbeumo rogers diaz
    Haland raul (wood)

    Which plan ? 3 fts & still got the WC

    A) lewis foden wood to mazraoui palmer welbeck (exact funds 0.0)
    B) haland diaz foden to palmer salah welbeck/cunha
    C) lewis foden raul to burgess palmer welbeck

    Open Controls
    1. Egg noodle
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A but Hall instead of Maz

      Open Controls
  3. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Palmer or Bruno guys ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      United probably have the better near term fixtures ; Palmer has been shut down very easily of late.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      Bruno 17 points Vs Palmer 2. Bruno easy.

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
          36 mins ago

          Bruno 50 points, Palmer 84...

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            One game.

            Open Controls
        • Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          So that's the mood you're in today huh? Let's all have a laugh. Let's reply to everyone that the best player is the one with the most points this gameweeek so funny hilarious

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Chase last GWs points...

        Open Controls
    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      What's situation with Mazroui now Shaw is fit?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Not clear with Amorim starting during IB

        Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Have to think nothing is set with Amorim coming in. That said you also have to say Amorim HAS to look down the road, and Shaw ain't the player for that.

        Open Controls
    4. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      A. Gabriel + Smith rowe
      B. Mazraoui + Bruno penandez

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
          35 mins ago

          B is more expensive, how will you use the extra money?

          Open Controls
          1. Maeki2
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            won't use

            Open Controls
      2. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Would you rather own Bruno or Isak?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          Bruno scored more than Isak this week, so I reckon Bruno.

          Open Controls
          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            That's my algorithm right there.

            Open Controls
          2. Saka White Rice
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            I know you know...but "moving forwards" smarty pants

            Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          https://x.com/LetsTalk_FPL/status/1855690084739096778?t=2YBgcq6pA-att7D2BIkrEg&s=19
          @LetsTalk_FPL
          Just to cover one question for tonight's stream ahead of time - yes, Bruno Fernandes is essential.

          Open Controls
      3. Dosh
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        Missed the Bruno haul because I was unwilling to sell any of

        Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers ESR

        Continue to keep the faith one more week?

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Fixture wise all of them have fairly tasty treats.

          Open Controls
      4. Egg noodle
        • 14 Years
        42 mins ago

        What do you reckon people?

        A) Get Bruno + Isak for Johnson + Wood
        B) Sort out rubbish defenders
        2 FT

        Open Controls
      5. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        2 FT and 0 ITB

        A - Haaland & BJ > Isak & Bruno
        B - Roll?
        C - Other suggestion?

        Henderson
        Gvardiol - RAN - Myko
        Salah (c) - Palmer - BJ - Mbeumo
        Haaland - Wood - Raul

        Valdi - Winks - Konsa - Mosquero

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Loathed to let Haaland go before Spurs with potentially KDB fit. But A makes sense.

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            I hear you but Isak could match or beat him v West Ham

            Open Controls
        2. thanedaar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I am considering Bruno myself but just wondering whether to do it with a new manager coming in.
          That saying the fixtures are pretty good.

          Open Controls
      6. The Mandalorian
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        For those considering Bruno.

        Next GW they start a new system under a new manager.

        At Sporting its a system team built to service the No 9.

        We dont know how these changes will disrupt the players Inc Bruno.

        Open Controls
        1. Salarrivederci
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          He probably keeps penalties. He will probably start. He plays Ipswich and Everton.

          Can't be too bad.

          Open Controls
        2. Mario Balofail
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          The question:
          Is Bruno going to play as No.9?

          Open Controls
        3. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          It’s Bruno, doubt Amorim shunts the best player and captain of the team to be a peripheral player in the system

          Open Controls
        4. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          MU doesn't have proper number 9 atm, so it's a wait and see (for what happens) imo. Bruno would be nice to get now for Johnson, but I am not sure whether selling Haaland (before Spurs) to fund it makes sense.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Hojlund is a “proper” 9

            Open Controls
      7. JohannaAdams10
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Is Bruno going up tonight?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Unfortunately yes.

          Open Controls
      8. Cabellafan
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Thinking about losing Mbuemo for B. Fernandes on WC. Genius or stupid?
        Fixtures turning for Mbuemo, also can not understand how he has 8 goals the way he/brentford is playing

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          On WC it makes sense. Leicester home gw13 is tempting though. I plan to sell after that.

          Open Controls
        2. Mother Farke
            21 mins ago

            I think the majority of folks with Mbeumo would loathe to lose him before LEI (H), he could get yet another home haul similar to Bruno today. Leave cash in the bank and book a transfer?

            Open Controls
            1. Dat Guy Welbz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              17 mins ago

              Probably no point in getting Fernandes after the next 2 GWs either. Has Arsenal and City away in GW14 & GW16 respectively.

              Open Controls
          • Scholes Out For Summer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            18 mins ago

            Everton and Leicester in the next 2

            Surely you can get rid of someone else.

            Open Controls
          • Cabellafan
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Leave some cash for future transfer not a bad idea. Probably wise to see how he fits in under New manager also. Thanks

            Open Controls
          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Might be a genuine captain option in GW13
            He's averaging 10 ppg at home, yet to blank and many of the other big teams play each other that GW (though you could also argue Bruno very good pick that GW too or Salah in Man City's form)

            Open Controls
        3. swanseag55
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          31 mins ago

          Sorry all, just in from the oval sport. Why was Dalot taken off on 57 mins? Injury or tactical as just brought him in

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Tactical, he was poor

            Open Controls
          2. Dat Guy Welbz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            19 mins ago

            Cos Fatawu kept twisting him in and out like a $€X toy

            Open Controls
        4. Dat Guy Welbz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          My GW12 Wildcard team as it stands:

          Raya;
          Gabriel, Mazraoui, Kerkez;
          Salah (C), Palmer (V), Saka, Semenyo, Smith-Rowe;
          Watkins, Jackson.
          BENCH: Fabianksi, Joao Pedro, Leif David’s, Ait-Nouri

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
              20 mins ago

              I would try to fit Hall in there somewhere

              Open Controls
              1. Dat Guy Welbz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                I was considering him but don’t see the huge appeal and I wouldn’t really want to play him at any stage between GW13 & GW15

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Mal
                    11 mins ago

                    Extremely cheap, decent attacking potential, plays for a solid defence, good fixtures coming up.

                    Open Controls
                2. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Over Davis would be my choice

                  Open Controls
            • Egg noodle
              • 14 Years
              28 mins ago

              Is Amad a likely starter? Seems dangerous

              Open Controls
              1. Scholes Out For Summer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                17 mins ago

                Bruno amad Rashford garnacho for two spots in the team basically

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Amorim also known to play a winger in the WB spots

                  Open Controls
              2. Dat Guy Welbz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                16 mins ago

                First choice for now but not secure. One bad game and he’s probably benched the next week.

                Open Controls
              3. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                13 mins ago

                We don’t know how Amorim will set team up so a wait and see

                Open Controls
            • Dosh
              • 10 Years
              28 mins ago

              Haaland + 4.5 fwd --> Watkins + Isak?

              Open Controls
              1. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Why Watkins? There's cheaper strikers I have or want and I'm a Villa fan

                Open Controls
                1. Dosh
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  3 good home games in the next 4.

                  Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                There are cheaper forwards nailed 90 mins, better form and more routes to points

                Open Controls
            • ViperStripes
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              25 mins ago

              Martinelli - cheap - will hopefully allow Palmer in another couple of moves, without selling Martinelli
              Odegaard - back from injury but more expensive, previous season's get's a few goals and plenty of assists.

              Trying to stick with Haaland, think he'll get another purple patch soon.

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Looking at the fixtures I wouldn't be that optimistic. However, Spurs didn't look good defensively. I wouldn't be surprised to see Haaland brace.

                Open Controls
            • Danstoke82
              • 10 Years
              24 mins ago

              Best goalkeeper option?

              Currently own Raya and Fabianski but could do with potentially releasing funds by letting Raya go as I also have Gabriel in defence.

              Thanks in advance

              Open Controls
              1. Dat Guy Welbz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                23 mins ago

                I’m getting Raya on wildcard so I’m probably not the best guy to advise you away from that.

                Open Controls
              2. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                20 mins ago

                Raya fixtures turning for better so a keep for me- if you need funds Verbruggen looks good as Brighton fixtures good for many weeks

                Open Controls
              3. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                18 mins ago

                Fabianski - Areola 8.4m set and forget? Areola might fall tonight too

                Open Controls
                1. Dat Guy Welbz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  I’ve been there done that - it’s not fun

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    Yep. Seriously I'd say Sanchez or Verbruggen.

                    Open Controls
            • SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              23 mins ago

              This worth a hit next week?

              Udogie & Wood
              To
              Davis & Cunha

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                16 mins ago

                No

                Open Controls
                1. SAUCY SALAH
                  • 7 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Just Udogie to Davis for free?

                  Defo need to do something like that to afford Wood to Cunha at some point

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Lewis Hall

                    Open Controls
                    1. SAUCY SALAH
                      • 7 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Thanks, tempting, but is he nailed?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Captain Mal
                          4 mins ago

                          Unlikely to be dropped with that level of performance, he was even called up for international duty.

                          Open Controls
                          1. SAUCY SALAH
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            Thank you

                            Open Controls
              2. Slurpy
                • 9 Years
                23 mins ago

                Sanchez
                RAN Mazraoui Gvardiol
                Salah Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo
                Haaland Cunha Wood

                Fabi Lewis Bednarek Winks

                Thinking Haaland , Wood , Gvardiol, Winks
                To Isak , Jackson, Hall and Saka

                Thoughts?

                Open Controls
                1. the thinking one
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Just remember, RAN and Jackson both on 4 yellow cards

                  Open Controls
              3. Mata of opinion
                • 5 Years
                22 mins ago

                How is this looking?

                Pickford (Fab)
                RAN Maz Robinson (Lewis 3.9)
                Salah Palmer Mbuemo Rogers Mcneil
                Solanke Haaland (Larsson)

                1ft 0m2 itb

                Solanke+Mcneil>Isak+Amad for -4?
                Or any other midfield for 5.0 or less?

                Open Controls
                1. Bleh
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Like the Isak pick. Not sure about Amad long term but I suppose you can rotate him with Lewis.

                  Open Controls
              4. GW11 Rough with the Smooth
                RedLightning
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 14 Years
                21 mins ago

                Rough with the Smooth, GW11.

                How did your Gameweek go?

                You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

                Open Controls
                1. Salarrivederci
                  • 8 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Rough:

                  Benched Jiménez and played Welbeck and Wood
                  TAA injured.
                  Saka, Palmer, Welbeck, Wood, Gvardiol, TAA

                  Smooth:
                  Fabianski, Robinson, Salah, Mbeumo, Fernandes (C)
                  78 (-4) and up in top3K

                  Open Controls
                2. Dat Guy Welbz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  I was really happy to get the illustrious 69 points haul this week but Fabianski had to spoil the fun and his extra BP gave me a normal 70 points.

                  Open Controls
                3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                  • 10 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Rough: Lewis, BJ, Wood and Strand Larsen

                  Smooth: Salah(c), Onanas CS and bonus and the Fulham boys Robinson and ESR

                  Open Controls
                4. Captain Mal
                    13 mins ago

                    Painful. Haaland, non-Salah owner, enough said.

                    Open Controls
                  • Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Smooth
                    Havertz + Foden + Gabriel to Wissa + Salah + Hall netted me 24 (-4) = 20

                    Rough
                    Wrong captain yet again, I've had 6 captain fails in the last 6 GWs, you basically won't make much progress in FPL unless you nail captaincy

                    Open Controls
                  • Dosh
                    • 10 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Rough : TAA
                    Smooth : Didn't get caught in Spurs trap. 86 points GW!

                    Open Controls
                  • Freshy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Smooth
                    After too much thought I did TAA and Foden to van den Berg and Salah

                    Rough
                    Forgot to start Fabianski after all my transfer deliberation.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Freshy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 14 Years
                      just now

                      Taa out meant I started Robinson

                      Open Controls
                  • Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Happy with the decisions and outcome this GW

                    - DCL to Cunha transfer
                    - started Mykolenko over Lewis
                    - Salah (C) over Solanke

                    Open Controls
                  • JÆKS ⭐
                    • 9 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Smooth: bringing in Salah with Haaland funds have paid off very well again
                    + Fabianski over Flekken

                    Rough: going Raul over Cunha in that same move + everyone else blanking + bringing in Dalot this week

                    Open Controls
                  • Warby84
                    • 9 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    90 points
                    1.8m to 560k

                    Smooth; Salah C and getting Bruno in for a haul
                    Rough; Changing Fab for Raya at 13:28

                    Open Controls
                  • FantasyClub
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Rough: patience with TAA hasn’t been rewarded.

                    Smooth: 103 points.

                    Open Controls
                    1. xuwei
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      Rough - Gabriel not blocking Neto.
                      Smooth - probably my highest gw rank with 107 points.

                      Open Controls
                5. Bleh
                  • 7 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Not a bad week in isolation but my bench is so thin! Best move to strengthen things up?

                  A. VdV > Hall
                  B. Jebbison > J.Pedro

                  Pickford
                  Gabriel, Lewis, RAN
                  Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Rogers
                  Haaland, Cunha

                  (Fab, Faes, VdV*, Jebbison*)
                  1 FT, 1.2 ITB

                  Open Controls
                6. WVA
                  • 8 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  FFS Bruno!

                  Open Controls
                  1. FantasyClub
                    • 3 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Hahah definitely was sweating after I captained him and viced Salah. Phew

                    Open Controls
                7. F4L
                  • 9 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  has palmer become overrated?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bleh
                    • 7 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Nah just had two meh weeks against Arsenal and United.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Dat Guy Welbz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    No, he’s a flat track bully with good upcoming fixtures.

                    People making moves to transfer him in over the last 4 weeks never really made any sense to me tbh.

                    Open Controls
                8. Athletic Nasherbo
                  • 7 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  What would you do here? 2FT 0.2ITB

                  Sanchez
                  Gabriel Porro Robinson
                  Salah Mbeumo Gordon Garnacho
                  Haaland Raul DCL

                  Sa Collins Dibling Munoz

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bleh
                    • 7 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    DCL’s gotta go now surely.

                    Open Controls
                    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                      • 10 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      This. Prio 1

                      Open Controls
                      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Prio 2: get rid of Porro

                        Open Controls
                9. FantasyClub
                  • 3 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Of course IPS first win is against the Spuds. They’ll probably revive Haalands season too

                  Open Controls
                  1. JÆKS ⭐
                    • 9 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    The way this season goes, Spurs win with 5 0 now

                    Open Controls
                    1. FantasyClub
                      • 3 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Even that’s too crazy for this season hahah

                      Open Controls
                  2. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Spurs also gave Palace their first win of the season

                    A very generous club

                    Open Controls
                    1. FantasyClub
                      • 3 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Well they must be a bunch of very nice lads

                      Open Controls
                10. FDMS All Starz
                  • 9 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Haaland & Johnson or Rogers out for Salah & Isak (free)

                  Which one?
                  A) Sell Johnson (bench Rogers GW12)
                  B) Sell Rogers (bench Johnson GW12)

                  2FTs & 1.1ITB
                  Henderson
                  TAA VVD Saliba
                  Palmer Johnson ESR Mbuemo
                  Wissa Haaland Cunha

                  Fabianski Rogers Robinson Barco

                  Open Controls
                  1. JÆKS ⭐
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yep with BJ
                    Rogers a season keep imo

                    Open Controls
                11. JÆKS ⭐
                  • 9 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Seems like the perfect timing for a quick RMT

                  What would you do with this lot?
                  Thinking Son to Saka, but not very convinced yet. Raul & Dalot a worry as well

                  Flekken Fabianski
                  Gabriel Dalot RAN Bednarek Greaves
                  Salah Palmer Son Mbeumo Semenyo
                  Watkins Wood Raul

                  1FT 1.0itb

                  Open Controls
                  1. Freshy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    just now

                    Id want Bruno for the next 2 GWs
                    Would that give yo enough for Isak?

                    Open Controls
                  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Not a lot tbh. I’d save.

                    Open Controls
                12. SAUCY SALAH
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I’m actually surprised Trent was still so highly owned, way overpriced given little attacking threat

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.