We round up all the attacking returns and projected bonus points from Sunday’s Gameweek 11 matches in this article.
The summary of goals, assists and bonus comes from LiveFPL.
Everything else, like chances created and expected goals (xG), is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.
GAMEWEEK 11: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 11: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS
|Chelsea
|1 – 1
|Arsenal
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 – 2
|Ipswich Town
|Nottingham Forest
|1 – 3
|Newcastle United
|Manchester United
|3 – 0
|Leicester City
