19
19 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW11 (970 teams)

    Safety score = 37
    Top score = Mark Sugeno with 106

    68 teams to be removed, 902 teams through to GW12.
    Congrats to all the survivors. 🙂
    Will open entry later this week to those who pass the 11 safety scores.

    Have a great international break.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Thanks Torres. I'm still standing 🙂

      Open Controls
  2. Joke Insurance™
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Play it up Longest Man Standing!

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        That'll be Chris Wood.

        Open Controls
    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Which do you think is best to pivot towards (not necessarily all in this GW, more thinking over next 3 horizon):

      A) Solanke > Jackson
      B) Solanke > Havertz
      C) Mbeumo + Solanke > Saka + Pedro
      D) Semenyo + Solanke > Bruno + Pedro

      Sels
      RAN Hall Maz
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
      Haaland Wissa
      Fabianski Solanke Lewis Greaves

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        A for now. Wait and see for others.

        Open Controls
      3. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        52 mins ago

        I would go Solanke to Cunha. Havertz is in poor form and Jackson has been inconsistent lately. I'm probably shipping Jackson to Cunha myself.
        Your midfield is strong so I would leave it, at least for the next to GWs where Mbeumo and Semenyo both have good fixtures. The biggest issue with your team is Haaland not returning sufficiently for the money spent.

        Open Controls
    • SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Solanke mbeumo > palmer wissa for free? 2fts, 2.2m itb

      Sanchez
      Gvardiol Gabriel ran
      Salah mbeumo esr rogers
      Haaland solanke wood

      Valdi Soucek faes greaves

      Open Controls
      1. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I'm just gonna go Solanke to Wissa

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Is this the first viewing? Or a sequel?

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Curtain raiser

          Open Controls
    • Riders of Yohan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      It’s been a bad bad week, in desperate need of some help!

      2FT, £0.6ITB

      Sanchez
      Trent, Gabriel, Colwill
      Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Semenyo
      Haaland, Solanke, Strand

      Sels. Madders, millenkovic, greaves

      A) Haaland + Madders -> Isak + Salah
      B) Trent + Madders -> RAN + Bruno
      C) something else

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Definitely A.

        Open Controls
    • Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Why is everyone selling Mbeumo? Have I missed something ?

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        Don't know. I think it could be Monday Madness 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. jack88
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        To get bruno

        Open Controls
    • Aftermath
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC?

      Verbruggen
      Konate Hall Ait-Nouri
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
      JPedro Haaland Isak

      Turner Winks HB Tuanzebe

      0 itb

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Saka over Rogers

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.