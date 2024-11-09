176
176 Comments
  1. cruzex
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Solanke (c) is crazy?

    My team

    Sanchez
    Dalot porro gvardiol
    Salah mbeumo foden garnacho palmer
    Solanke (c) isak

    1. Oz lotto
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Not crazy at all but I think with his ownership being so low owning him is enough. Majority with Salah will probably captain and if you are playing the EO game then you might be in trouble if Salah pops

      1. chocolove
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        Fear of EO.
        Lol

        1. Oz lotto
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          I don't play eo but making a point

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      No it's not crazy just a bit risky as he may revert to pre-Villa form and blank but he may score a hatrick - great upside. Salah the safer pick.

    3. Pukki Party
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Good pick imo. Spurs very attacking against a bad defence, and he's in form.

  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Start Collins or Mazaraoui?

    1. Oz lotto
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Has to be Maz. Collins has limited upside and I think they will concede

  3. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Bench Rogers or mcneil?

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Rogers

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mcneil is an injury doubt

  4. fedolefan
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Rip only Gvard Mbeumo and Haaland playing for me tomorrow. Every single goal is going to hurt.

    1. Bennerman
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Spookily, everyone's teams have the same number of players.

      And some play on different days

  5. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    2 Ft’s. Which is best option:

    A) Carvalho & Watkins to Bruno & Strand Larsen.
    B) Watkins to Cunha
    C) Roll

    Sels
    Milenkovic - A Nouri - Gabriel - Lewis
    Salah - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    Sanchez - Rogers - Greaves - Carvalho

  6. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Looks like the 4.5 goalies are useless, so why not try a cheaper one. Up steps my 4.0 goalie this gw. First appearance in my team all season.

    Sir Fabulouski go grab me those balls & deliver huge points!

  7. gunnersxgooners
      7 mins ago

      Henderson [Vladimarsson]
      Mazraoui - Porro - RAN [Robinson - THB]
      Salah - Palmer - ESR - Mbeumo [Rogers]
      JSL - Wood - Haaland

      2ft, 0.1m

      Team gtg?

