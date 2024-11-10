99
  1. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Would you do these for a -4? Exact money so can't afford it if there are any rises or falls

    Son, Solanke, Raul out
    Saka, Isak, Pedro in

    1. Bartowski
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I'd rather get Fernandes over Saka and keep Raul, for a 0.

      1. Esraj
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        This.

        1. KeanosMagic
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Cheers. Already have Bruno though.

  2. Sir T. From Ultracrepidate
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Important important!!!

      Time for Rough (you) with the Smooth me.

      I’ll go first:

      Smooth:
      - I get halve your Haaland and Salah points bcz I own both
      - I get all 34 points for captaining BrunoF who you don’t own
      - + EVERYONE now going to get him which increases my team value

      Rough: your OR ranking

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        How true you are, my top 3k rank is really rough.

      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        😆

      3. Brehmeren
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Have an upvote for speaking the truth. My team is plummeting.

      4. Sir T. From Ultracrepidate
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Wow! I was actually expecting everyone to throw fire balls at me.

        • Waylander
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          1st year account, no team linked. Makes sense.

      5. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        ESR to Bruno F (Already have Robinson and Raul)
        Solanke to Wissa?

      6. Claudio555
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Who to get?

        A. Palmer
        B. Saka
        C. Bruno

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Palmer

        2. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          A
          I did get Bruno in for this gw but that was for his next 3 fixtures

      7. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Have 5FT's.....

        Out: Haaland Watkins Solanke ESR TAA

        In: Isak Pedro Cunha Salah Hall

        1. Kaneyonero
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Looks good

        2. Onanawhatsmyname
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          It’s time to get Villa assets in again. Don’t bother with Pedro, keep Watkins with Cunha and Isak. Trent, Solanke and Haal out should surely get you Isak, Cunha and Salah in?

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Disagree on Villa. They look shot with Champions League games and Watkins minutes are being eaten by Dhuran. I am selling him this week.

      8. dhamphiir
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Raya
        Gvardiol - RAN - Robinson
        Salah - Mbeumo - Rogers - Johnson
        Haaland - Solanke - Cunha
        Fabianski - ESR - THB - Barco

        1FT 1.4m
        A. Haaland + Johnson —> Palmer + Isak -4
        B. WC

      9. Babit1967
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        I know it's early doors but I have the exact money to do Johnson to Bruno, gives me this

        Flekken (Fabianski)
        TAA Gab Nouri (Lewis Greaves)
        Salah Bruno Palmer Mbeumo (Dibling)
        Havertz Solanke Cunha

        Looks good no?

        1. Our Tiny Windows
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yup

        2. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yea think I'd prefer Bruno to Johnson for now. See how he does under new manager though and be prepared for the same old same old utd and the need to move him on soon enough! Maybe...

      10. Esraj
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Worth selling Gvardiol to upgrade Martinelli to Bruno?

        1. Our Tiny Windows
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yup

      11. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Lol Bruno

        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Why lol?

          1. Kaneyonero
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Said that Fantasy Mangers will be upset you don't give me the goal in the post match interview lol

      12. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        GW13 looks good for a FH
        Front line of:
        Wissa (LEI), Wood (IPS), Pedro (SOU)

      13. Genji3lade
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Worth doing tonight? Have exact money ITB and gets me 4 premiums

        TAA & Dibling >> VDB & Bruno

        Would give me:

        VDB RAN Lewis (Myko, Greaves)
        Bruno Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
        Haaland Wissa (Strand L)

        Defence will need work in future but allows for a very strong attack. I remember hearing VDB wasn't nailed a while back, but he has started every game since GW4 - worth it for Bruno?

        1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          See post below

        2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Also that’s only 3 premiums.
          And Brentford can’t keep clean sheets

          1. Genji3lade
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Yeh VDB is just to free up funds, not many options at 4.1m and they have Everton next, fully expect 2 points.

            And I would count Bruno as a premium, Ipswich and Everton next, on pens, plus new manager bounce.

            XG is low though your right, but still feels more appealing that Saka right now. Agree safe to sell TAA and assume he will miss the Soton game?

            1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              I think he’ll be fine for Southampton but wouldn’t want him long term anyway

        3. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Jesus that backline. I'd be tempted just to add some 3.9m non-players if you want to give up on defence that badly

          1. Genji3lade
            • 6 Years
            1 hour ago

            Want to keep Haaland for Spurs but may end up selling him before Liverpool if he underperforms again which will provide funds for defensive upgrades.

            I also don't think its that bad either

            RAN (Ful A), Lewis (Tot H), VDB (Eve) and have Myko (Bre H) as back up incase Lewis doesn't start.

            Alternatively I sell Rogers instead of Dibling and get Mazroui (or any 4.5m) over VDB, but would like to keep Rogers ideally

      14. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I feel like people need to hear this… Bruno is a trap.
        Only 0.41 XGi this gameweek vs Leicester at home, 25th best for Midfielders this week, he’s severely overperforming

        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Today is actually the perfect example of how eventually teams and players will gravitate towards their expected data. Bruno and Man Utd have been two of the biggest underperformers all season. Bruno did what he did today, Man Utd scored 3 off 0.7xg. Its football and its variance.

        2. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Just don’t get him in then, simple

          1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I’m still going to fall into the trap dw

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Why not use a larger data sample?

          GW1-11:
          - 2 goals, 4 assists
          - 4xG, 2xA

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            - 6 goal involvements
            - 6 xGI

        4. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          He's the talisman of a team playing aginast LEI, ips, EVE. The 3-week punt is justified. Not sure if you watched the game but he could have had more returns.

          1. MikeS
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            This

        5. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          How to say you don’t own Bruno and wish you got his 17 points without saying it.

        6. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          He over performed the season he had 244 pts through spot kick duty. New manager bounce & all that to be fair to them.
          Nevertheless, man utd are crap & their assets should be avoided by me because I am pretty sure my Semenyo & my Emile will outscore or match Bruno for only sub 5.0m.

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Overperformed…

        7. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          I've been telling people he's going to be the highest scoring player in the game for this 3 GW period
          I still think that is on track 🙂

          1. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Think Salah will still outscore

        8. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          lol I’m assuming everyone who commented is a United fan, dodn’t realise this post would trigger so many people

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            I haven't owned him til this GW but had the money and decided to get talisman player for a team with LEI, ips, EVE with double new manager bounce. If 17 points is a trap then trap me all day long.

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Exactly this.

          2. Sir T. From Ultracrepidate
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              LMFAO while ROTF at you thinking that THIS talk is at about being a Man U fan where as this is site all about getting the most out of your fantasy team, points wise.

              Hope you signed up for some ‘joke’ insurance.

            • Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Nah just triggered by the poor use of one data sample to set a narrative

              1. Deulofail
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                You both used one data sample

            • x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              57 mins ago

              > says something stupid
              > gets triggered at everyone calling it stupid
              > claims everyone else triggered

              Tale as old as time

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                just now

                I didn’t no we could get joke insurance!

        9. Sz21
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Johnson, ESR, Rogers..
          Which of these would you remove to get Salah in?

          Palmer, Mbuemo...
          Solanke, Isak, Larsen my other attackers in this scenario.

        10. Pratik
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Wildcarding this week!

          Verbruggen / Fabianski
          Robinson / Johnson / Gabriel / Dalot / Alt Nouri
          Smith Rowe / B. Fernades / Mbeumo / Palmer / Salah
          Cunha / N Jackson / Isak

          Things I'm debating:
          - Downgrade the Fulham players
          - Do I need to get Saka?

          Thoughts?

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            GW17 Fulham have good fixtures so if you can work around their bad fixtures from GW13-16 they are good assets. Doesn't seem like Saka is needed yet the better fixtures are coming though so maybe see how they perform vs Forest and have a plan to get him in.

          2. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Id prob prefer Saka to Bruno after the next couple. Maybe leave enough in the bank to do it. Then if Bruno doesn't do as well as hoped you can switch but if new manager works miracles and we see the old Bruno then maybe you can just stick.

        11. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Getting Kulu was lulu.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Do you have joke insurance?

        12. Onanawhatsmyname
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Spent 12 pts to make 95 with a net gain of 83. That’s the best way to play this game

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            It rarely pays off so you will get burned more times than not playing like that but well done this week.

          2. KeanosMagic
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Wow, what moves did you make for the -12?

          3. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Spent -4 for a net gain of 27

          4. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Well done. I hit a -24 in gw 3 & -12 in subsequent gws. Doesn’t look so messy now but I don’t see myself doing same soon.

          5. Cantonesque
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            High five! I got 88 for 76 net after taking a -12 (Salah, Onana, Hall and Fab in for McNeill, Raya, TAA, Verbruggen). Couldn't go without Salah any longer and being able to C him this GW was a rank rocket.

        13. Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I've just seen Brunos highlights and don't think they were high percentage chances so got a bit lucky is that a fair assessment?

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            No. Watch more of the game. He was, as usual, integral to everything Man Utd did and they played LEI. Could easily have had more returns.
            They won't play LEI every week but have ips, EVE next 2.

          2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I would say that’s fair

        14. BlzE_94
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          I know its early but have I benched the right players for next gw?

          Raya
          Gabriel Ait-Nouri Mazraoui
          Salah Palmer Saka Bruno Mbeumo
          Cunha Wissa

          Fabianski Raul Robinson Lewis

          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Yea I reckon so.

          2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Would play Raul over Wissa, Brentford away form isn’t great and Fulham play leaky wolves defence at home

          3. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Way too early. Palmer and Saka are wait and see if they start. You have 2 weeks so just relax and enjoy.

        15. FDMS All Starz
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          What’s the general conscience n Brennan Johnson? Quite a wasteful player but getting the chances. Spurs fixtures aren’t the best and when they can’t counter attack Johnson’s threat gets diminished. 6.6 at a awkward price range, do we think he’s worth holding ahead of players like ESR/Rogers? Or do we think he will start to get rotated

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            59 mins ago

            Sold for Semenyo. Emile also in.

          2. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            54 mins ago

            Difficult to know. Johnson still getting good chances and Spurs attack is good. ESR has one more good fixture before a bad run GW13-16 then another good run GW17 onwards. Rogers continues to offer great value but with the champions league games will see some minutes reductions or rest.

          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            52 mins ago

            Not a priority sell if you have other fires. Still first choice RW and good underlying data.

            Upcoming fixtures are not ideal and there are other options you can move to Rogers/Semenyo/ESR

        16. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Don’t know if it has been shared, not a Leicester fan but…

          Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Cooper said that Pereira is expected to miss three or four months of action due to injury whilst the extent of Vardy’s injury is unknown.

          “We weren’t the threat we are capable of being, we fell short,” the Leicester boss admitted.

          “Jamie Vardy has a back injury and we will have to see how he is, but Ricardo Pereira is out for three or four months.”

          It’s understood Pereira has sustained a hamstring injury and quite clearly it’s a serious one given the recovery length period.

          Source: leicestercitynews

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            56 mins ago

            Picked the back injury from carrying the foxes in the first 10 games. 37 yo man shouldn’t be doing that all alone.

            1. Waylander
              • 8 Years
              53 mins ago

              I did suggest to you it was time to ship him Vardy out pre-deadline. He's 37 playing for a newly promoted team so there;s def better options. You can still be a partytime fan and not own him.

              1. PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                41 mins ago

                Got him gw 3. Gonna enjoy having him like i’ve done so far in what’s likely to be his final season in the PL. I sure would enjoy it to the fullest while it lasts.

                Btw, he didn’t blank yesterday just was absent due to the back injury lol

                1. Waylander
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Fair enough whatever helps you enjoy FPL 🙂

                2. Amartey Partey
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  He’s done well as a rotating third striker for me.

                  Do you think he’ll be fit for next GW?

        17. We Will Klopp you
          • 8 Years
          56 mins ago

          Sanchez (Fabianski)
          Gvardiol RAN Mazaroui (Lewis 4.0)
          Salah Mbuemo Palmer Rogers (Semenyo)
          Haaland Wissa wood

          A) Lewis & Wood to Hall & Cunha -4
          B) wood, haaland & Semenyo to isak, Cunha & Fernandes -8

          Not fussed about hits if its for long term

          1. Clintymints
            • 15 Years
            17 mins ago

            A for me. In a similar boat

            1. We Will Klopp you
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Cheers

        18. Clintymints
          • 15 Years
          54 mins ago

          Tempted to move for Cunha

          Which is better

          Raya Mazraoui Wood
          Or
          Raya Hall Cunha -4

          Alternatively could get a cheaper keeper that Raya and get favourable picks

          Money is tight so early transfers probably happening

          1. We Will Klopp you
            • 8 Years
            40 mins ago

            I'd see what you can do if you go for someone cheaper than Raya quickly but of those, B

            1. Clintymints
              • 15 Years
              1 min ago

              Have 5.3 or so to spend on a keeper, to get Raya was super tight, but looks like he'll drop before next deadline anyways so makes it easier

              I've currently Flekken so gotta get him out! Not many cs going and was impressed with Mazraoui. Hall looks reasonably decent too

        19. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          38 mins ago

          Shall I do this for a hit?

          Haaland Johnson Rogers TAA > Wissa Salah Saka Hall

          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            22 mins ago

            What size hit?

            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Just a hit (-4)

              1. Kay317
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                You could leave Saka for now, just get Salah and Wissa? TAA, if fit, would be good for the Southampton game.
                Then if Saka and Arsenal look good in their next fixture you can make the sake move.

          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I actually like the Rogers vs. CRY (H) fixture

        20. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          Who makes way for Palmer?
          A) Rogers
          B) Semenyo

          Not about money, just want opinion on who you think is the best asset please.

          1. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Rogers.

          2. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            just now

            A

        21. SalahFingers
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Would you do Mbeumo -> Bruno Fernandes?

