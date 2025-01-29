The Assistant Manager chip is now available to use!

And there’ll be plenty of people deciding to activate it this week, with the first Double Gameweek of the season upon us.

If you’re wondering how to play the chip, here’s a quick guide.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU HIT ACTIVATE

Before you get carried away on a wave of newchipitis, a few things to consider:

The Assistant Manager chip is for a three-Gameweek stretch, although you don’t have to have the same manager for all three Gameweeks.

You can’t cancel the chip once you activate.

Your first manager selection is free but any changes to the manager – even within the same Gameweek – will cost you a transfer.

Managers are part of the three-man limit from each club.

You will need between £0.5m and £1.5m in your bank to afford a manager.

HOW TO ACTIVATE THE ASSISTANT MANAGER CHIP

There are two ways to activate the Assistant Manager chip: by clicking ‘Play’ in the ‘Pick Team’ tab or the ‘Transfers’ tab.

Both methods are highlighted in the below graphics.

PICK TEAM

TRANSFERS TAB

HOW TO SELECT A MANAGER

In the ‘Transfers’ tab, select the ‘Managers’ option from the ‘Player Selection’ drop down menu (highlighted below) and take your pick!

Here you can also view the stats for each head coach, from wins, losses and draws to table bonus, clean sheets and goals scored.

WHERE CAN I SEE WHICH MANAGER I’VE SELECTED?

In the ‘Pick Team‘ tab, you’ll be able to see your team for the upcoming Gameweek as normal.

Towards the bottom, to the left of the substitutes, you’ll also be able to see which manager you’ve selected – providing the chip is active and you’ve gone through the above steps correctly.