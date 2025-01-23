322
322 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GoingUpUpUp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Any love for Salah captain at Anfield against Ipswich instead of the double gameweek? I accept it's a double, but the fixtures aren't the best (Bournemouth are on itthis year; a derby is always unpredictable).

    Interested in both sides of the argument

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      * Triple Captain?

      Not for me but seen a few interested. Don't think I'm going to play a chip in 24 either. Potential DGW33 fixtures (for Salah) would be better (lei avl) - if that doesn't materialise I'll just improvise later.

      Open Controls
      1. GoingUpUpUp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        yes, apologies. TC was the key to the question!

        Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      The floor for TC'ing in a SGW is 6 - it's 12 in a DGW (assuming he plays both, which he will). Never mind factoring in double the opportunities for goals, assists and bonus.

      Open Controls
      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        I’m not sure this logic is a sensible way to look at the TC floor and ceiling. Assuming you C him both weeks regardless you are getting those base and captain points anyway. The TC floor is 4 and sgw is 2 (if we are assuming he is at a minimum playing 60+ every game) That’s said I’d always rather TC in a dgw

        Open Controls
    3. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      I could be persuaded

      Open Controls
  2. FCH
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Bench one please:
    A - JPedro (EVE)
    B - Semenyo (NFO)
    C - Sarr (BRE)
    D - Wood (bou)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. wulfrunian
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  3. mookie
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    No need to wonder how this place went from full monopoly on FPL content to "start: A)Palmer or B)Greaves?"

    Open Controls
    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      it used to be a great place

      Open Controls
  4. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Taa , raul ,milenkovic to konato gakpo kerkez - seem worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Konate

      Open Controls
  5. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Thoughts on two very different transfers:
    - Sarr to Foden (I think Foden could just be the player we saw last season from now on)
    - Pedro to Gakpo (great fixtures over the next few GWs)

    Can't afford both (though I have 2FTs). If I do option 2 I can still afford a £7.6m midfielder, so many options there.

    Open Controls
  6. Bess75
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Foden did look good over the last couple of Premiership games, and then last nights Champions League game happened....
    Man City have also began a set of tough fixtures. Maybe transfer in Gakpo for now and then see how its going after Liverpool's double.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Foden is just not a big game player nor is he good enough to drag City out of a slump

      Open Controls
    2. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Thanks for the response. I'm just keen on the differential. I think Sarr may start to lose minutes now too with the new signing(s). Definitely not a great option anymore. Gakpo though is the one that makes most sense for sure.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.