92
  1. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Which combo is best on my WC? No money left ITB.

    A - Robinson & Burgess
    B - Joachim Andersen & Hall

    Hendo - Fab
    Gabriel - Timber - Robinson - Munoz - Burgess
    Salah - Saka - Palmer - Amad - Enzo
    Isak - Wood - Jackson

    1. Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Good team

    2. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Probably A just

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      B, think Andersen will be back in the attacking points

    4. ebb2sparky
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      From those A. I think I prefer Robinson, Hall and fodder (plus double arsenal) though.

    5. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      This team is almost exactly what I'd be doing on WC.

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks - good to get an endorsement. Which of A or B would you choose? Leaning towards B due to better bench depth

  2. Fergymac
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Fulham fans - do you think ESR starts vs Southampton? Why was he dropped?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Andreas in Silvas good books again and better defensively against tougher opponents compared to ESR (City game as an example)

    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      Andreas banned for Southampton I've heard. He'll start but he's terrible of late.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good point, forgot about Andreas 5 YC suspension so ESR should start

    3. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      ESR will start, good pick this week.

  3. JoeSoap
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Any preference going forward?

    A. Jackson/Iwobi/Robinson/4.3 def (0.1 to upgrade reserve keeper to FAB)
    B. Raul/Enzo/TAA/5.4 on defender/upgrades elsewhere

    Have GAB, Timber & Huijsen

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      A

    2. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Iwobi is a bit streaky, out of the two I prefer B.

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Gibbs-White RC ban:

    - received red card against Brighton on 22nd Sept
    - charged by FA on 24th Sept
    - requested more time beyond 27th Sept to prepare response
    - MGW admitted the charge and requested a personal hearing
    - hearing on the 14th Oct
    - received ban on the 18th Oct

    https://www.thefa.com/news/2024/oct/18/espirito-santo-gibbs-white-and-hurzeler-sanctioned-181024

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      So... MGW to Amad for -4?

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      So Cunha not likely to get his ban confirmed before next week and therefore likely to play Lei?

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Sweet deal with following week

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Yes, playing Cunha and solve other problems in our teams

    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      So MGW was already banned for receiving red... Cunha is retrospective so not banned yet.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yeah not the same issue, this post was to give more info on what potentially may happen to Cunha/Wolves after the FA charge

  5. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Which one would you rather have ?

    A) Bruno & Larsen
    B) Jackson & Amad

    1. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      B

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      B

    3. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      clear B

  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Surely wait on Cunha verdict?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yes

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yeah plenty of cases similar to the MGW one Tony points out; may not be resolved by the weekend & I only want him for Leicester

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        We desperately needed scout to conduct more research on similar precedents. So much depends on whether he plays the Leicester game.

    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Depends how much value you can afford to lose

      Open Controls
    4. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely, Leicester are wide open.

  7. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Cunha to Isak for free
    B) Cunha and of Rogers/Semenyo to Isak and Amad for -4
    C) Cunha/RAN to Isak/Hall for -4

    1. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      A

    2. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      A, if he's banned.

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Just not quite comfortable playing Rogers or Semenyo and Lewis this GW

  8. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I would never hope for player injuries, but let's just say this: when you bring in a player who has a midweek game before the next game week, I have no sympathy if said player gets injured

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      41 mins ago

      this 100%

      all we have as patient managers is the hope of chaos to punish the early movers

  9. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    How do you get Isak here? Selling Pedro, Cunha and Rogers is not enough...

    Flekken
    Gab/Timber/Hall
    Salah/Palmer/Saka/Bruno
    Jackson/Cunha/Pedro

    Fab/Rogers/Lewis/Greaves

    1. AD105
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bruno probs has to go?

    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bruno to Eze or not at all mate

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry meant Enzo

    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Timber to Robinson

  10. AD105
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Diallo or Enzo?

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Nothing in it, Chelsea have the better run.

    2. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Lean towards Amad if he's playing behind the striker (which I think he will most games, especially in away games)

      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        19 mins ago

        do you not think that garnacho and rashford come back in?

  11. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Iwobi in for Rogers -4? Tasty fixture

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      I always seem to forget. Are you the good or the bad panda?

    2. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think it's good this week but you'll want to sell very soon.

  12. George James
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Best move for this lot?

    A) Semenyo >> Amad

    B) Semenyo + Solanke >> Amad + Jackson

    C) Something else 2FT 0.4M ITB

    Flekken
    Robinson • Gabriel • Gvardiol
    Saka • Palmer • Salah • Rogers
    Isak • Solanke • Larsen

    Vlad / Semenyo / Myko / Greaves...

    1. AD105
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

    2. One for All
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

    3. The Tonberry
        5 mins ago

        B

      • FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed B

    4. Radulfo28773
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Fab
      Gabriel Timber Mazraoui
      Salah(c) Saka Palmer Mbeumo
      Isak JPedro Larsen

      Subs: Sels Rogers Lewis Gomez

      Bench correct?
      BB an option?
      Anything you would do differently?

      1. linkafu
        • 5 Years
        just now

        GTG

    5. vova
      • 14 Years
      45 mins ago

      He guys! Hope everyone is having a great start to the week... I'm coming off my best GW in ages and looking to capitalise, this is how my team looks now

      Flekken Valdi
      Gabriel Gvardiol Hall Mykolenko Greaves
      Salah Saka Bruno Semenyo Rogers
      Isak Wood Pedro

      2 FT
      4.3 ITB

      Was either thinking of rolling or doing one/two moves:

      Semenyo > Iwobi
      Gvardiol > TAA

      What do you guys think?

      Thanks! 🙂

      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Semenyo > Iwobi/ Amad

      2. The Tonberry
          2 mins ago

          I'd really want Palmer in that team with Chelsea's form and fixtures.

          Semenyo and Gvardiol to Palmer and Robinson (or an affordable defender depending on your budget)

        • FPL FROST
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Just Semenyo to Amad.

        • ebb2sparky
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Semenyo to Amad and next week Bruno to palmer.

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Roll or sell Semenyo

      3. linkafu
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        Choose one for only GW17

        A- Gordon vs IPS
        B- Amad vs BOU
        C- Iwobi vs SOU

        1. One for All
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Tough to choose, I'll go for A.

        2. FPL FROST
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I honestly think B.

      4. One for All
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        Flekken
        Vvd, Lewis, Gabriel
        Salah, Saka, Palmer, Mitoma
        Wood, Pedro, Isak

        Vald, Aina, Semenyo, Greaves

        Gtg, do i need to take a -4?

        1. linkafu
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          GTG. -4 on defender isn't a good idea.

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Why do you think you need to take a hit here?

        3. FPL FROST
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          Would do Mitoma to Amad myself, Brighton are shite atm.

        4. The Tonberry
            8 mins ago

            Nothing worth changing for a hit

            1. One for All
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Thanks guys lol. Want Amad and Robinson.

        5. WVA
          • 8 Years
          26 mins ago

          Ipswich have only conceded more than one goal once(2) in the last seven game weeks…..

          1. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            They're no whipping boys like SOU. They basically don't score or concede much.

          2. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            They've had a fair run of fixtures in last 7 though considering Spurs went all Spursy on them in the hardest one. Next 3 probably the acid test as to whether they have improved

            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Agree next three are certainly harder however I’m not sure it’s worth taking hits for Isak Gordon etc this week like I see many doing.

          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Extend that 7 game sample...

            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Not conceded more than 2 at home all season

        6. NotsoSpursy
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          Who should I get first ?

          a) Isak
          or
          b) Amad

          1. linkafu
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            A

          2. Digital-Real
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            A more goal threat, whilst B is good for assists, not sure he's a good finisher despite scoring at the weekend

          3. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            A

          4. One for All
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            A

          5. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            In isolation, it's not even close. Bigger picture, depends on who you are selling

          6. dhamphiir
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            A

        7. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Is there a chance of those avoiding/selling Raul for fear of being Raul'd could get Raul'd by not owning him ahead of these glorious fixtures? His minutes are a concern but what do people expect for 5.5m?

          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            They had the best opening fixtures probably bar Liverpool and I remember people being triple on them at one point and ultimately they're a solid mid-table side who don't merit that level of FPL involvement in your team. They'll win a few of the nice fixtures and they'll lose a few too.

          2. WVA
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Low ceiling no matter what the fixtures

            Had Robinson from the start, he’s plenty from Fulham for me

        8. Brosstan
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Why is there 0 talk about the fact that we are almost half way into the season and the player of the season 2023/24 has 0g 1a ? Not necessarily on here but in football media generally

          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            just now

            They’re all too busy helping Chelsea win, it’s been decided.

        9. dhamphiir
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Raya - Fabianski
          VVD - Gabriel - Robinson - THB - Barco
          Salah - Palmer - Saka - Bowen - Rogers
          Jackson - Cunha - J.Pedro

          WC Team
          Raya - Fabianski
          Gabriel - Munoz - Milenkovic/Hall - Robinson - THB
          Salah - Palmer - Saka - Iwobi - Amad
          Jackson - Isak - Wood

          0FT 0.0m Still got WC to play
          What to do with this team?
          A. GTG
          B. WC

          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            just now

            A

