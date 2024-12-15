10
10 Comments
  1. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    If Cunha gets banned, will he lose his points of this GW?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No - you’re safe.

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      just now

      no

  2. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Have already did aitnouri to robinson

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Raging?

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah. Cannot take it anymore

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Easiest move you’ll make all season.

  3. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Anybody else with Isak, Murphy and Hall in their starting line-up?

    I had all three at the start of the season for GW1 and GW2. This weekend instead with Ait-Nouri and Cunha.

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Thinking of tripling up on Newcastle for the first time this season: Hall, Gordon, Isak.

  4. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Evening all. Cannot afford any more price changes after tonight, would you do the below moves with exact funds:

    VVD > Robinson
    Mbeumo > Gordon / Jota
    Cunha > Isak

    Y/N?

