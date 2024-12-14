At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 16 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

Enzo Maresca said ahead of Gameweek 16 that he couldn’t “smell” a Chelsea title challenge but he may have caught a faint whiff after Saturday’s results.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool dropped points, although Arne Slot would have been the happier of the two managers as the league leaders had to play for most of the game with 10 men thanks to Andrew Robertson’s (£5.9m) 16th-minute red card. Twice the Reds pegged Fulham back to restore parity.

Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) still managed to salvage a 22nd attacking return of the season from the adversity. He supplied a wonderful assist for Liverpool’s first goal.

It’s more than Bukayo Saka (£10.6m) got at the Emirates, with Jordan Pickford‘s (£4.9m) heroics keeping Saka – who finished with an xGI of 0.92 – and the Gunners at bay. Both sides have belatedly rediscovered their defensive mojo from 2023/24.

Alexander Isak (£8.6m) and Lewis Hall (£4.5m) each banked double-digit hauls in a thoroughly convincing 4-0 win for Newcastle United. Isak was the most-bought player of Gameweek 16, rewarding his 670k new owners with a goal and an assist. Hall set up two goals, meanwhile, with Jacob Murphy (£4.9m) also bagging a brace. Those three Mags are the leading points scorers of the Gameweek so far.

Nikola Milenković (£4.5m) found the net for the second successive week in Nottingham Forest’s comeback win over Aston Villa. Jhon Duran (£5.8m), starting over injury doubt Ollie Watkins (£9.0m), scored again: he’s now got the best minutes-per-goal average of any Premier League player this season.

Matheus Cunha (£7.1m), who notched in Wolves’ latest damaging defeat, rewarded those who kept their faith in him. Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.9m) did anything but: a red card for two bookings not only resulted in a Gameweek 16 score of -2 and a Gameweek 17 ban but also meant he remains on four yellow cards. A second suspension of 2024/25 remains a caution away, then.

GAMEWEEK 16: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 16: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.