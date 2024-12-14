200
  1. Eric Banternaaa
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Isak to Jackson prior to Southampton at home was a massive mistake.

    3FT. Thoughts on:

    Jackson, Rogers, RAN > Isak, Enzo, Robinson

    1. GE
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Same mistake here 🙁
      For me it’s how to have both.
      Just imagine if Isak gets injured..

  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who’s your bus Cap for next week?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Palmer

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Same but Spurs will only play one way as Ange won’t change so Salah enters my thinking.

        Currently Palmer

  3. GE
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Too desperate moves?
    Wood, Bruno, RAN and Cucarella -> Isak, Enzo, Timber and Robinson (-4)

    (3FT, 0.0 itb)

    Fabianski (Flekken)
    Gabriel/Cucarella/RAN (Greaves, Faes)
    Salah/Palmer/Saka/Bruno (Rogers)
    Jackson/Wood/Cunha

  4. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    [OfficialFPL] After review, the assist for Newcastle’s third goal is awarded to Lewis Hall. The touch on his cross did not deviate it from the intended destination.

    What an absolute joke. What game were they watching?

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      I wouldn’t mind it if they were consistent. Clear bias, they must have Hall in their team.

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      The rules are always just made up as it goes along, so inconsistent

      1. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        It’s as if they claim to know what’s in the mind of the assister coz that ball clearly was deflected for anyone with eyes

    3. Vinyl78LP
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Utter joke, the ball would have gone to another Toon player - They give this but not this for Rogers recently - https://youtu.be/gfWl9hUENA8?si=xej1BK1fZxtyoZkD&t=93

      1. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Don’t forget the Mbeumo one couple games ago

      2. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        The Mbeumo one was even more awardable

    4. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not seen the goal but as a Hall owner I am very happy to read this.

    5. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That's 15 for me so don't give a damn where the ball went.

      Also alt-Nori and cunha owner here so might have a little cry aswell

  5. F4L
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    For owners of each, if Pedro and/or Semenyo blanked this week would you consider selling?

    1. Khalico
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      With Pedro I can rotate him on bench and for the value it’s best to hold

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        cheers, that sounds fair. no rotation for me so could really do with him starting to get some attacking returns!

  6. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hey gents!

    Exact funds to do RAN + Cunha > 4.4 Def + Isak?
    Would need to do it tonight before the rise for Isak and also Gabs falling.

    Would give me the following:

    Raya
    Gabriel - 4.4 - TAA
    Enzo - Saka - Salah - Palmer
    Isak - Jackson - J.Pedro
    ____________________________
    Fabianski: Rogers: Konsa: Lewis*

    Could keep Cunha for Leicester but I’ve honestly had enough of Wolves and happy to jump off.

    If yes, who would you recommend for the 4.4 Def? Players like Huijsen, Burn, Dunk etc

    Thanks guys.

  7. F4L
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    damn Salah went on a run of 11 involvements in 12 Liverpool PL goals. that must be close to a record

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      *wow Diaz had to pass to Salah at the end. the 8 point goal (16 for cappers) was right there once again, oof

  8. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Exact funds to do Cunha + Bruno > Isak + Jota

    A. Go for it
    B. Consider other options

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      that looks tempting. can you wait to see how Bruno does tomorrow?

      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Would much prefer that, but looks like Isak rising tonight.

  9. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    I just remembered I have Haaland. I need a Haaland hatti more than ever.

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Well that’s a nice player to just have lying around hahah

  10. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Morning/Evening everyone!

    RAN ➡️ Hall/Kerkez/NFO free ?

    Before I lose profit on sale value…

  11. Rinseboy
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ait Nouri protected from dropping tonight due to red flag?

  12. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    1FT, 2.3 ITB, thoughts?

    Raya - Valdimarsson
    Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Greaves - Bednarek
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Mbuemo - Rogers
    Cunha - Joao Pedro - Strand Larsen

    A: Cunha to Isak
    B: Strand Larsen to Wood / Jimenez
    C: Both (-4)
    D: Other / Roll

  13. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Cunha ban could be a real thing? Could mess up with my early transfer plans

