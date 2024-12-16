It’s not long now until the yellow card amnesty, when those on the cusp of a suspension can breathe easily again.

But, for the time being, 40 Premier League players are on the brink of a one-match ban heading into Gameweek 17.

Meanwhile, eight players are serving suspensions in the upcoming Gameweek.

All you need to know about the disciplinary situation in the English top flight is in this Suspension Tightrope article.

We’ll update this piece again after the conclusion of Bournemouth v West Ham United tonight.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

We have taken the table above from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Barring any further postponements, all players bar those from Liverpool and Everton will be in the clear after Gameweek 19. For those on the books of the two Merseyside clubs, it’ll be after Gameweek 20.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 17?

Daniel Munoz (£4.7m), Andreas Pereira (£5.0m) and Joelinton (£6.0m) all collected their fifth bookings of the campaign at the weekend. They’ll be banned in Gameweek 17.

So, too, will Liam Delap (£5.6m). It turns out that the Ipswich Town striker was booked in the post-match melee at Molineux, something that wasn’t registered by the Premier League or its data collectors initially. It was a costly caution: his fifth of 2024/25.

Marc Cucurella (£5.2m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m) were meanwhile dismissed for two bookable offences, so will also serve one-match bans in Gameweek 17.

There’s no flag on Andrew Robertson (£5.9m): he was sent off for a professional foul on Saturday but will see out a one-match suspension in the midweek cup tie against Southampton.

Jack Stephens (£4.0m) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£4.9m) will complete their respective suspensions this weekend and return on Boxing Day.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 17?

Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m), Pedro Neto (£6.2m), Calvin Bassey (£4.5m), Yves Bissouma (£4.9m), Emerson Palmieri (£4.4m), Boubakary Soumare (£4.4m) and Joao Gomes (£4.9m) are all back from one-match bans in Gameweek 17. Each of them had picked up five yellow cards in 2024/25.

Rico Lewis (£4.6m) and Tom Cairney (£4.8m) return following their own suspensions. They had been sent off in Gameweeks 15 and 13 respectively.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Five players joined those on the suspension tightrope in Gameweek 16.

They were Lewis Dunk (£4.4m), Ashley Young (£4.6m), Oliver Skipp (£4.8m), Darwin Nunez (£7.1m) and Matheus Fernandes (£5.0m).

Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m) remains on four bookings. The two that led to his dismissal on Saturday do not count towards his season’s tally. He could, therefore, still be banned for yellow card accumulation if he gets booked again in Gameweek 18 or 19.

Nicolas Jackson (£8.2m), Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.4m), who all boast double-digit ownerships in FPL, are also still on four cautions.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 51 other players on three bookings.

Cole Palmer (£11.1m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.6m) are two of the most significant names on the list.

Diogo Dalot (£5.2m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) and Antonee Robinson (£4.8m) also appear and, like the aforementioned premium midfielders, have ownerships of over 10%.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



