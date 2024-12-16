194
  1. VRP
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Rogers to:

    a) Amad
    b) Enzo
    c) No-one (save FT)

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

    2. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      C

    4. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C

  2. antis0cial
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Thoughts on any of these moves? Feel like the KDB experiment has been short and fixtures are turning, but City are looking bang average at present and KDB looked poor vs United.

    A) Myko to Robinson
    B) KDB to Bruno
    C) KDB + Cunha to Bruno + Isak (-4)
    D) Cunha to Raul (if banned)

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Hall Lewis
    Salah Palmer Saka KDB
    Cunha Wissa Pedro

    Fabianski Semenyo Mykolenko Huijsen

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

  3. HurriKane
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Nico Jackson has most non-penalty goals (23) in Premier League since start of the season 2023/24.

    Mo Salah is next with 22 @statmusefc

    Is Jackson the best striker to own after Isak. Just look at those Chelsea fixtures

    Even if he starts 5 of the next 6 i can see him doing remarkably well

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes

      Isak more clinical but Chelsea better.

      The front there is probably Isak, Jackson and Wood at the moment.

      Jota could be in the reckoning again too.

      1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Jota is midfielder

        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 5 Years
          just now

          But yeah I agree with those 3

      2. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yup that is the ideal front 3

        Jota is Liverpool's best finisher after Mo but his minuites will be managed a lot. Liverpool need him fit for the title race

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think that's just a comparison with Salah.
      Haaland - 32
      Isak and Jackson - 23
      Salah - 22
      Palmer - 21

      1. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Those Haaland goals are including pens no?

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          No. He scored 27(7 pens) last season and 13(1 pen) this season.
          https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/players/att_pen_goal

  4. socinicos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    This is the team currently, 3FTs:
    Alisson - Fabianski
    Gabriel - Colwill - Dalot - RAN - VdB
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Gordon - Rogers
    Cunha - Jackson - Evanilson

    Waiting on Cunha news and considering Gordon to Iwobi, and Cunha to Isak.
    Am i wasting a transfer since Gordon 'covers' Isak, or is Isak worth this?

    Thoughts and justify please?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I like both moves.

      Fulham are coming up to a nice run of games and I’m considering Iwobi myself.

      I think Isak is much better pick than Gordon too, especially now Wilson is out injured till Feb now.

  5. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    44 mins ago

    Players I’ve had and sold who have all come back to bite me multiple times this season since leaving my team:

    Robinson
    Mbuemo
    Jackson
    Isak

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      In my case, the players I bring in bite me multiple times

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Add Maddison to that list too! Been on fire since I sold him!

  6. BlzE_94
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Play Enzo or J.Pedro? (Have Palmer & Jackson as well)

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      JP

    2. HurriKane
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      JP. Westham are there for the taking

  7. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Best combo. Other strikers are Jackson & Wood (no Isak)

    A - Bruno & Raul
    B - Gordon & Wissa

  8. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Will u do cunha and eze to isak and iwobi for free?

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not sure about Iwobi, never rated the fella.

      Isak and Enzo or Amad would be my choice

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Quite okay with fulham fixturees

  9. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Would you do Bruno to Amad to fund Cunha to Isak?

    Flekken
    Gab/Timber/Hall
    Salah/Palmer/Saka/Bruno
    Jackson/Cunha/Pedro

    Fab/Rogers/Lewis/Greaves

    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Similar position to me and I'm just going to keep Bruno and go without Isak for now. Plenty of good Wood/Jimenez options to replace Cunha if he's banned.

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd do it. Regardless of Cunha getting banned, his fixtures are about to turn.

      And it's not like Ipswich are pushovers defensively anyway.

    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      ** Got my fixtures mixed up there, apologies - he has LEI next.

  10. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Cant believe im in this position. No idea what do with FTs. Any suggestions?

    0.0 ITB 4 FTs

    Raya
    Robinson, Hall, Colwill
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Bruno
    Isak, Cunha, Jackson
    Fabianski, Dunk, O'Shea, Winks

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      I really don't rate Brighton defence so I suppose you could replace Dunk.

      The lack of funds kind of limits your choice though. Perhaps Martinez or Zabarnyi could work?

      1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah Dunk next in line to go with Cunha. Not keen on lower/same cost defenders though

  11. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Has Keane lost his place with Everton or is he just back from injury? Who is the best 4.1 or less fifth defender?

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Keane wasn't a starter, he was covering for Braithwaite during his injury.

      Not much choice left at that price, VDB or Burgess probably

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keane was never first choice. He played because Branthwaite was injured.
      Outside of van den Berg(Brentford), Ipswich, Soton and Leicester have 4m options.

  12. Test Eagles
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    What’s the story with Cunha and a potential ban?

    1. HurriKane
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Would be soft to get a ban. I have seen worse gone without punishment

      He'll be gone anyway after Leicester

  13. Orion
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    I finally got rid of Haaland… How’s this team looking now? Plan is to get VVD/TAA next gw…

    Raya Vald
    Timber Lewis Burgess Myko Robinson
    Salah Saka Palmer Rogers Amad
    Wissa Isak S. Larsen

    0FT and 4.8 itb

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      It will better when you invest that cash

    2. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd get Gabriel in before TAA or VVD

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Raya Timber Saka

  14. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Ok I think I've nailed it. How is this WC draft looking?

    Henderson - Dubravka
    Gabriel - Timber - Hall - Robinson - VDB
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Amad - Enzo
    Isak - Wood - Jackson

  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    https://x.com/FPLMarcin/status/1868624814157811814?t=XBZzzHYSaT7z799ZzIMeYg&s=19

