177
177 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    If Cunha banned?

    Raya
    Timber, Gomez, Robinson
    Palmer, Saka, Bruno, Salah, Enzo,
    Isak, Pedro

    Fabs, Milenko, WanB, #Cunha,

    .7

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Roll this week and assess next week.

      Open Controls
    2. Groot the Leveller
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Similar problem to me

      Jackson the obvious upgrade, but will cost Bruno.
      Watkins is not the Watkins of last year.

      Downgrade to wissa? However his plum home fixtures have gone.

      Wood? Can't bring myself to go there.

      Everything else feels a bit blugh

      Open Controls
      1. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Similar position here. The only tasty forward replacements will require sacrificing Bruno and I've kept him for the next 2 or 3 fixtures.

        May just go Wood. Not exciting but sensible.

        Open Controls
  2. chilli con kone
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Which is the better combo if Anderson is available next weekend?

    A. Trent and Anderson
    B. Virgil and Robinson

    Both now same price

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Groot the Leveller
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Cunha was always going to go after LEI, so may go early, but need to sacrifice Bruno if I want Isak.

    Not a ManU fan but Bruno has been good for me in the last 5-6 weeks

    Bruno, Wissa?
    V
    Gordon?, Isak

    0.9 itb
    Raya (4.0)
    Gabriel Gomez Kirkez Hall Lewis
    Saka Salah Palmer Enzo Bruno**
    Jackson Pedro Cunha**

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'd stick and move Cunha to Wood after Lei.

      Open Controls
      1. Groot the Leveller
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        It's the easy /obvious move.

        But Wood though.... I know he's putting the ball in the net, but is he really on for a 20 goal season?

        Are Forrest just giving him so many more opportunities that Burnley? He only used to end up with 10 goals a year there

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          21 mins ago

          I think it will be a 18 goal season, so his scoring rate will slow but be steady.

          Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      We have very similar set ups. What’s happened to Cunha?
      I will upgrade Cunha to Isak by downgrading Porro but you won’t want to sell Gab, what about selling Raya?

      Raya
      Robinson Kerkez Hall
      Salah Palmer Saka Bruno
      Isak Jackson Pedro
      Fab Rogers Munoz VdB

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        https://x.com/TTBITFC/status/1868061089449078868

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Only a little elbow

          Open Controls
          1. Space Monkey Mafia
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Grounds for divorce in my book

            Open Controls
      2. Groot the Leveller
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Hmm
        Raya.... Hadn't even considered that... Let me go look

        Open Controls
      3. Groot the Leveller
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Raya - > Henderson
        Cunha -> Isak

        Hmm
        Maybe a couple of weeks early for palace., but....

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Could work nicely

          Open Controls
  4. Waynoo
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    So many fires in my team.

    Open Controls
    1. AYEW JOKING
        1 min ago

        Your avi triggering my trypophobia

        Open Controls

    2. Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

    3. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Already did Cunha to Isak 5min before the deadline last night. Had exactly the cash in the bank to do so.

      Now, need to sell Air-Nouri for 4.7.

      People seem to go for Hall, but is he really an upgrade. I know he was yesterday, but I'm not sure if this was rather a one hit wonder.

      Any other options? Someone out of position, maybe Munoz or Robinson?

      Open Controls
      1. Groot the Leveller
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Traditional Newcastle home form, hall is cheap and seems pretty nailed. The odd assist is a bonus.

        Munoz is on my radar, once the fixtures settle a bit

        I have Gabriel, so need 2 rotating cheap 4.5 - 5.0 defs out of 4 and have been reasonably happy with hall so far.

        Open Controls
    4. Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Hall assist was crystal clear as per the rules. No one else that pass could have been intended for even though it wouldnt have reached the target without the deflection. Salty Ait Nouri owners should just take their L and pick better options in the future instead of trying to get legit points removed from other players.

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        Nice, good to have you here.

        Open Controls
    5. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      You know your playing with elite managers here. 25k OR but still only 452 in the FPL Scout league

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Humble brag

        Open Controls
      2. Groot the Leveller
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        But on the other hand, I'm currently 169 in the scout league, and I am a rubbish fpl manager.

        Open Controls
    6. Sarri-ball
      • 15 Years
      29 mins ago

      Hojlund become an option if cunha banned?

      Currently own isak/jackson

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yeah nah

        Open Controls
      2. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Interesting

        Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Considering it

        Open Controls
    7. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Best move here? Leaning towards C if Jackson doesn’t get a 5th yellow today.

      A. RAN > Milenkovic
      B. RAN > Munoz
      C. Cunha > Jackson
      D. Cunha > Wood

      Fabianski
      VVD, Gabriel, Hall
      Salah, Palmer, Saka, Rogers
      Isak, Cunha, Pedro

      (Pickford, Semenyo, Faes, RAN*)
      1 FT, 2.2 ITB

      Open Controls
    8. Just a fountain
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Raya to Pickford to fund Cunha>Isak (despite the 1st Pickford GW). Anyone hatong this move?

      Open Controls
      1. Dammit_182
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Issac has hurt me the last few weeks. Just trying to think through if he will continue to do so.

        Open Controls
        1. Groot the Leveller
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Same thoughts...
          New fixtures are pretty good...

          Open Controls
          1. Dammit_182
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            All the way to GW 24 actually! With Wilson out I guess he plays most of December too. I already have Jackson & watkins is not a consideration. My only other thought was trying for Haaland but that involves ripping the team up.

            Open Controls
    9. Dammit_182
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Own both of these clowns. Was 0.1 off swopping them both for Issac & timber 3 GW ago but now feels like that ship has sailed.

      3 free transfers in the bank though. Has the issac & hall ship sailed with the upcoming Newcastle fixtures?

      Was thinking wood up top with Robinson and/or Munoz in defence and some money to improve semenyo?

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Newcastle ship certainly hasn't sailed

        Open Controls
    10. Egg noodle
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bruno captain next GW?

      Open Controls
    11. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Doesn't look like Isak was the intended target for Hall's cross to me. Shouldn't he only get 1 assist?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Mate, so who was really?

        Open Controls
        1. Egg noodle
          • 14 Years
          13 mins ago

          It was a bad cross to nobody

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            But what a fullback would be doing mostly? Just putting these crosses, really not caring who gets the ball.

            Open Controls
            1. Egg noodle
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              The rule talks about 'not a significant deviation' I think? I'd expect it to mean that the cross was going to reach Isak even without the deflection, but I don't think Isak would have touched it on the original path.

              Tbh I don't care enough to argue either way haha but it would be have greater clarity or consistency on what they mean by significant

              Open Controls
          2. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            In a very similar situation they didn't give to TAA in 2022/23. Just saying

            Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Who else was the intended target then

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Wilson

          Open Controls
        2. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Imho he was just crossing to the area in front of the goal and due to reflection it went to Isak at the far post.

          From FPL site:
          An assist can be awarded for a pass or cross, even if an opponent gets a touch before the goal is scored. However, that touch must not significantly alter the intended destination of the ball.

          That "intended destination" can often be a team-mate if he is a clear target. But it may also be an area of the pitch.

          No assist imho.

          Open Controls
    12. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Can't fund Cunha to Isak without selling Bruno, which is far from ideal. Thoughts?

      Flekken
      Gab/Timber/Hall
      Salah/Palmer/Saka/Bruno
      Jackson/Cunha/Pedro

      Fab/Rogers/Lewis/Greaves

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Could sell both Jackson and Cunha to Isak and...?

        Open Controls
        1. Egg noodle
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Tough spot. If you do Jackson to Isak then obviously Jackson will go on a hot streak... Maybe do Cunha to some other forward

          Open Controls
    13. the thinking one
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Gabriel, Virgil, Hall
      Salah, Saka, Palmer, Mbeumo*
      Cunha*, Pedro, Jackson

      Rogers, Digne, THB, Fabianski

      3 FT, 0.1 ITB

      Use 2 FT for:
      Mbeumo -> Iwobi
      Cunha -> Isak

      ?

      Open Controls
    14. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      good morning just woken up and out of the window i can see my rivals 2 points points extracted from robinson floating down the river,first piece of outrageous luck this season for me,unlucky owners though ,my word he is a jolly good player

      Open Controls
    15. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Is the Chlesea triple up worth it?

      Palmer, Enzo and Jackson.

      Or get Isak instead?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sounds too much considering recent Everton xGA

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Chelsea attack is streets ahead of Arsenals attack

          Open Controls
      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        isak,especially with wilson broken

        Open Controls
    16. Mother Farke
        9 mins ago

        This should go without saying, but try holding off any potential Isak move IF you can because Newcastle play midweek. We all know about Isak's injury history.

        Open Controls
      • Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Anyone else strongly consider binning Saka? Arsenal reliance on set pieces for goal threat is Stoke tier...

        Open Controls
        1. Emery Christmas
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Nope

          Open Controls
        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Lead the way

          Open Controls
      • Karan14
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Fabianski
        TAA Gabriel Timber
        Salah Saka Palmer Enzo
        Isak Pedro Cunha

        (Flekken Dunk Greaves Winks)
        2 FT & 0.9m

        Cunha to Raul?

        Frees up funds to upgrade Winks to Eze.

        Open Controls
      • Sterling Archer
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wolves completely lost it, O'Neil sounds like he's trying to get sacked

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          O'Neill is doing a play out of the Scott Parker book of managing from his Fulham days. "They".

          Open Controls
      • Emery Christmas
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        How’s this looking?

        Raya
        TAA Timber Robinson
        (S)alah Palmer Saka Enzo
        Isak Jackson Pedro

        Rogers Hall Burgess

        Open Controls
      • Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Best def here?

        A) Hall
        B) Kerkez
        C) Robinson

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.