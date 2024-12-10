79
79 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Any suggestions on how to improve the defence? 0.1 ITB 2 free transfers. I'm happy with all my attackers so don't wanna sell any of them to free up funds. If there's nothing obvious maybe roll again? Persisted with Gabriel no clue about his fitness tho.

    Sanchez (Ward)
    Hall Gabriel Davis (Mykolenko Lewis)
    Palmer Salah Bowen Saka Semenyo
    Cunha Isak (Wood)

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Money is an issue for Taa etc, but Fulham and Palace might be good for long term cheapies.

      Open Controls
    2. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Lack of cash makes it tricky. I’d probably just roll again. Myko has horrendous fixtures so I’d be looking to shift him first.

      Open Controls
    3. The Tonberry
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Wood and Myko to Raul and Gomez

        Open Controls
    4. akhilrajau
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Fabianski, Flekken
      At-Nouri, Gabriel, Lewis, Mykolenko, Greaves
      Saka, Palmer, Salah, Bruno, Rogers
      Delap, Jackson, Cunha
      FT: 2, Bank: 0.3
      A. Lewis, Jackson -> TAA, Pedro
      B. Lewis, Bruno -> TAA,Enzo
      C. Lewis -> Gomez
      D. Save Transfer
      E. Any other

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        D or C

        Open Controls
      2. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours ago

        D) for me

        Open Controls
      3. The Tonberry
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
      4. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Last Man Standing GW15 (702 teams)

        Safety score = 43
        Top score = Joel Stout with 92

        59 teams to be removed, 643 teams through to GW16.
        Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        Open Controls
        1. FPL FROST
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          Survived with 44!

          Open Controls
          1. FPL FROST
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            actually no I'm not in there, whoops.

            Open Controls
        2. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          Eliminated! Oh well, had a decent run. Good luck to all the survivors 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            Thankee!

            Open Controls
      5. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Whatcha reckon? Plan to WC GW18/19:

        A) Save FT
        B) Mbeumo -> 8.4
        C) Mbeumo & Jebbison -> 4.3 & Isak

        Fabianski
        Gabriel, Porro, RAN
        Salah, Palmer, Saka, Mbeumo, Rogers
        Watkins, Pedro

        Hendo, Digne, Johnson, Jebbison
        Bank 0.9m, 2FTs, all chips

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          Not a fan of C as youd have to play Rogers every week, B to Bowen prehaps if you think hes gonna get some form

          Open Controls
          1. Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            Cheers. I’ve been playing Rogers every week for a while, which I think is fine. I’d also still be doing that with a Mbeumo -> xxx move. I guess I’d need to downgrade Mbeumo and upgrade Jebbison to have an option in the front 8 - like either of these?

            Mbeumo & Jebbison ->

            A) Semenyo & Cunha
            B) Bowen & Raul

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 13 mins ago

              True, dont mind B.
              Digne is a good 1st sub for the festive season if you did go the Isak route however

              Kind of a 2 decent players versus 1 great player and a fodder

              Open Controls
      6. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        What to do here? 4 FTs 0.0 ITB

        Raya
        Hall, RAN, Dunk
        Salah, Saka, Palmer, Bruno
        Isak, Cunha, Jackson
        Fabianski, Colwill, Winks, O'Shea

        Open Controls
        1. Dubem_FC
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Arsenal and Pool defender needed.

          Open Controls
          1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            I have Raya. Pool def, I agree. How to get one? Not looking for Gomez

            Open Controls
            1. The Big Fella
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Nobody is looking for Gomez. Gomez just finds you.

              Open Controls
        2. The Tonberry
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Roll

            Open Controls
        3. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Best def under 4.5m here?

          sanchez valdi
          gabriel gvardiol ran xxxx greaves

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            I like Collins and Milenkovic but fixtures for both are difficult.

            Robinson would be my choice here. But Nouri is not an appropriate rotating partner.

            Not much trust on Chelsea's defense but Colwill can possibly do the job for now.

            Open Controls
            1. SpaceCadet
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Cheers. Already have 3 che so cant go there. Aina/ robinson could work.

              Open Controls
          2. The Tonberry
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Hall

              Open Controls
            • Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Maybe just bite the bullet and move Gabriel or Gvardiol to Timber.

              Open Controls
              1. SpaceCadet
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Yea might do that if Gab is missing from UCL.

                Open Controls
          3. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Considered Salah to Bowen(c) and switch back but my TV is already so low that I cant make room for such value losing moves, shame!

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Well done with the Bowen punt. Smart choice.

              Open Controls
          4. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Planning to WC in GW19 and so just thinking about the next three GWs fixture wise. Priority transfer is out is Konsa and then Gvardiol and Henderson in that order. Who is first in for Konsa?

            A - Trent
            B - Gabriel (subject to midweek CL update) and if out then Saliba
            C - Other suggestion?

            Henderson
            Timber - Gvardiol - Konsa
            Salah - Palmer - Saka - Semenyo
            Cunha - Jackson - Pedro

            Valdi - RAN - Winks - Mosquero

            Open Controls
            1. The Tonberry
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                Don't think you need to make a change with the fixtures this week. Start RAN instead of Konsa.

                Open Controls
                1. Jet5605
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Last night's RAN assist helps but I think ARS v EVE looks like a safe 6 points plus corner points potentially.

                  Open Controls
                2. Jet5605
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Or I could ditch Gvariol instead of RAN given how poor City have been

                  Open Controls
            2. The Tonberry
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Who to bench from Johnson, Rogers, and Wissa?

                I could also do Lewis to Gomez, and go 4 at the back which would mean benching 2 attackers

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Rogers

                  Open Controls
              • PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                UCl fantasy.

                Who is the best differential forward for this matchday apart from the usual suspects?

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Does Alvarez count as differential or Leao?

                  Open Controls
                  1. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 2 mins ago

                    Yes but I prefer Griezzy over Alvarez. There are so many options to pick from this Matchday like David, Morata, di Maria, Havertz, Gimenez etc. Shame if I get it wrong. (Rank-3k).

                    Would you rather have a Milan, Stuttgart, Arsenal or an Atletico defender this round? They seem like the teams to invest in.

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
                    1. Holmes
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                      You on limitless?

                      Demirovic might also get something. Like Pepi as well but he is being used only in league games.

                      I have Nubel and Hernandez from those teams but they seem to be anti-CS. Atletico would probably be my choice if Gabriel is still out.

                      Open Controls
                      1. PartyTime
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 19 mins ago

                        I’ve got no chips at 3k rank.
                        Demi has been inconsistent but Young boys are crap though. I agree, Hernandez / Gimenez are appealing.

                        Good luck this matchday.

                        Open Controls
                2. SpaceCadet
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  On wc and have lewa, gyokeres and alvarez. Alvarez could be a good differential.

                  Open Controls
                  1. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 47 mins ago

                    Why him over Griezmann? Griezzy’s form is better. I think alvarez is a FOMO pick, whereas griezzy is more talismanic.

                    Open Controls
                    1. SpaceCadet
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 45 mins ago

                      Alvarez more explosive imo. Big haul potential, Griezman more steady.

                      Open Controls
                      1. PartyTime
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        Griezmann is equally explosive as a talisman imo. Guaranteed minutes & setpiece duty too. I definitely wouldn’t pick Alvarez over him.

                        Open Controls
                3. mookie
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  Demirovic(Stuttgart)
                  Gimenez(Feyenoord)

                  Open Controls
                  1. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                    Interesting. I considered these options, but they have poor form. Staying clear of Gimenez for now since he just returned from injury.

                    Demirovic has been inconsistent in the Bundesliga. Woltemade might replace him in the XI. Surely, Undav will once he returns. Nevertheless, he is a nice punt but a risky one.
                    It comes down to one’s rank.

                    Open Controls
                    1. mookie
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Do you think Boey will be first choice RB for Bayern going forward? Need a defender playing today, have too many players playing tomorrow...

                      Open Controls
                      1. PartyTime
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour ago

                        Yes but it’s hard to predict Kompany.

                        He has a better chance of starting games than before with the current injury situation. Guerreiro, Laimer will compete for the role but Boey is the natural right back we have available at the moment.

                        Open Controls
                        1. mookie
                          • 11 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Cheers!

                          Open Controls
              • Jet5605
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Just saw the WHU WOL highlights. Looked like a penalty to Wolves and a possible 7 points + BAPS lost for Cunha and RAN owners.

                Open Controls
                1. PartyTime
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  I rarely watch PL games these days due to the incompetency. So many controversial decisions before & after the introduction of VAR. Shame this will go on for many years, as it seems some refs, like Coote, etc., are biased so easily.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Big Fella
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Coote isn't a ref

                    Open Controls
              • Al Pacho
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Ver
                Gabriel Ait-Nouri Hall
                Salah Bruno Rogers Mbeumo
                Haaland Wood Cunha

                Fab Kerkez ESR Faes

                Done with Haaland,

                Haaland,Bruno,ESR,Mbeumo (out)
                Isak,Enzo,Palmer,Saka (in)

                Worth the moves ?

                Open Controls
                1. Al Pacho
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  For -8

                  Open Controls
              • Letsgo!
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                Will u do eze to bowen for free now?

                Open Controls
                1. Philosopher's Stones
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
              • Philosopher's Stones
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                Bowen and RAN giving me a small green arrow after the Jackson C disaster. We move.

                Open Controls
              • DavvaMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                Does anyone know when Konate is scheduled to be back?

                Open Controls
                1. Al Pacho
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  First week January

                  Open Controls
                  1. DavvaMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Thanks.

                    Open Controls
              • Holmes
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                -8 too much in UCL fantasy?

                Open Controls
                1. Philosopher's Stones
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  I wouldn't mind a -8 hit in UCL fantasy, since I don't play it!

                  Open Controls
                2. PartyTime
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Hahaha. It depends on one’s mood at the time. Got no chip left?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Limitless for last GW.

                    I feel the moves are sensible but not sure if it can repay.

                    Open Controls
                    1. PartyTime
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Fair enough. Yes, that’s a strategy for some, decided against it since I want to be more aggressive. Considering a -8 myself, however, I would most likely settle for a -4 given the rank.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Holmes
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        Thoughts? 3FTs and 2 hits.

                        Can to Trent
                        Coulibaly to Van Dijk
                        Gittens to Salah
                        Foden to Musiala
                        Haaland to 8.7m forward

                        Open Controls
                        1. PartyTime
                          • 3 Years
                          56 mins ago

                          Looks good imo although I’m not a fan of double liverpool defence

                          Open Controls
                        2. PartyTime
                          • 3 Years
                          50 mins ago

                          Kane —> (alvarez, griezzy, david, morata, di maria, demi)
                          Kühn—> Paixão
                          Akanji—> Stuttgart, Milan or Atletico def.

                          Decision would be made later today. Only sure on Paixão for now 🙂

                          Open Controls
                          1. Holmes
                            • 11 Years
                            42 mins ago

                            Kuhn out? Injured? Dinamo this week followed by Young Boys is pretty tasty.

                            Fey on the other hand has Bayern next week.

                            Open Controls
                            1. PartyTime
                              • 3 Years
                              34 mins ago

                              Got subbed off at HT. I’m not interested in a Celtic problem tbh… can always get him next gw if needed. Punting on Paixão.

                              Open Controls
                            2. PartyTime
                              • 3 Years
                              32 mins ago

                              + his away form is nothing to write home about.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Holmes
                                • 11 Years
                                just now

                                Fair, good luck!

                                Open Controls
                3. SpaceCadet
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Not at all. Go for it

                  Open Controls
              • Netters2018
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                1 ft

                A) Gordon (Have Evanilson)
                Or
                B) for a -4 (Isaak +6m mid)

                Open Controls
              • SpaceCadet
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Thoughts on this UCL wc team? Cap salah or gyokeres?

                maignan israel
                vvd kim grimaldo timber giminez
                salah raphina saka tillman rejinders
                lewa alvarez gyokeres

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 11 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Looks good. Too many players from Day 2?

                  No plan for Mbappe next week?

                  Open Controls
                2. PartyTime
                  • 3 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  g2g. Probably Salah. Good luck!

                  Open Controls
              • adrianh2024
                  just now

                  55 points points - Palmer saved the week which was a disaster elsewhere.

                  A captaining dilemna between him and Salah this weekend. I've already been burnt once on this but im tempted again.

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.