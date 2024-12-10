There are 39 Premier League players on the brink of a one-match ban heading into Gameweek 16.

Meanwhile, 11 players are serving suspensions in the upcoming Gameweek.

All you need to know about the disciplinary situation in the English top flight is in this Suspension Tightrope article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

We have taken the table above from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 16?

Six players picked up their fifth booking of the season in Gameweek 15: Pedro Neto (£6.2m), Calvin Bassey (£4.5m), Boubakary Soumare (£4.4m), Yves Bissouma (£4.9m), Emerson Palmieri (£4.4m) and Joao Gomes (£4.9m).

They’ll all miss Gameweek 16 as a result.

So too will Rico Lewis (£4.7m), sent off for two bookable offences in Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Four others remain suspended.

Alexis Mac Allister (£6.2m) was due to serve a one-match ban in the Merseyside derby – until it was postponed. He’ll now miss Gameweek 16 instead.

Jack Stephens (£4.0m) serves game two of a four-match ban, while Tom Cairney (£4.8m) completes a three-game suspension.

Rodrigo Bentancur (£4.9m) has another three fixtures to go of his seven-match suspension.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 16?

No one returns from a ban this weekend.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Seven players joined those on the suspension tightrope in Gameweek 16.

They were: Morgan Rogers (£5.4m), Robert Sanchez (£4.8m), Liam Delap (£5.6m), Neco Williams (£4.3m), Guido Rodriguez (£4.8m), Carlos Soler (£5.0m) and Mario Lemina (£5.0m).

Nicolas Jackson (£8.2m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.9m), who like Sanchez and Rogers boast a double-digit ownership in FPL, were already on four bookings. They avoided a fifth caution in Gameweek 15.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 48 other players on three bookings.

Cole Palmer (£11.1m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) are the most significant names on the list.

Diogo Dalot (£5.2m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) and Lucas Digne (£4.7m) also appear and, like the two aforementioned premium midfielders, have ownerships of over 10%.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



