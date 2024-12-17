52
  1. theodosios
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    What are the chances that Cunha will play the match against Leicester as well? I already made the transfer RAN > Robinson, so I’d prefer not to take a hit

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looking 50/50 at the moment, when will the ban be issued, will he appeal it etc

  2. Captain Mal
      44 mins ago

      The list of Cunha' possible replacements is really poor, isn't it?
      Minutes (Raul, Gakpo, Duran, Hojlund), fixtures (Wissa, Strand Larsen, Vardy), fitness (Welbeck), role (Havertz, Solanke), price (Isak, Jackson), weak team (Delap), there's something wrong with all of them.
      Is the super boring player that is Chris Wood the only choice or am I missing something?

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Isak Palmer up top with a big five in midfield looks the way to me.

        1. Captain Mal
            12 mins ago

            Isak Jackson you mean? That would take a compromised defence to afford, especially for someone with as poor team value as me.

            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              Apologies yes Isak Jackson

              Yes cheaper defence needed but nobody worth owning above 5 other than Gab

              1. Captain Mal
                  7 mins ago

                  Yeah, this approach makes lots of sense. I got tricked by the cheap forwards and now it's not easy to change my team structure.

                  1. WVA
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Wood has been wonderful to own mind but can’t fit him in anymore

          • Qaiss
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            Sounds good. Difficult decisions makes the game far better

        2. The Final Boss
          • 7 Years
          44 mins ago

          Guys, team not in a good shape. 2ft. 0.7m itb.

          raya fab
          gabriel ran* greaves* huijsen myko
          saka palmer bruno salah rogers
          solanke cunha* Pedro

          A) ran cunha to robinson jimenez free
          B) ran cunha solanke to robinson isak raul for a hit.

          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            A

          2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            B

        3. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          38 mins ago

          I see FPL towers gave an explanation to the Hall dodgy assist https://www.premierleague.com/video/single/4198952

          I've watched it a few times and to me its wrong, hes hit a hopeful cross in to nobody and its deflected to Isak but they do what they want on these things and ought to only award official assists.

          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            Wrong link by the way https://www.premierleague.com/news/4199449#:~:text=What%20happened%3F,a%20Fantasy%20assist%20was%20awarded.

            1. Qaiss
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Sadly everyone on that Twitter post only responds in a way that benefits them

              It was not an assist. They’re too inconsistent with them but it’s whatever, only 3/4 points

          2. WVA
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            Like you say they do what they want with FPL it’s their game/business

          3. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            19 mins ago

            Rules are kept a bit convoluted so it can be bent when needed. But what else are you gonna expect from the tyrannical overlords...

          4. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            just now

            This a good example of where the intended target is in some ways irrelevant as the execution was so poor. FPL is going to have to either refresh the rules even further or go by the simpler OPTA assists. I fear the former, as all organisations wish to ensure power is never diluted... especially muddy, secretive, left-leaning ones.

        4. blauriecon
          • 13 Years
          36 mins ago

          Watching Chelsea women play on DAZN. Terrible announcer. Makes it sound like Chelsea had a bad half. Chelsea led 8-0 on corners, even on shots and shots on target. Chelsea up with 55%-45% possession. Difference is one finger tip save good for Real Madrid and one not good for Chelsea.

        5. Flynny
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          Who would you downgrade to afford cunha to isak (if banned) - for a hit....

          A....trent to Robinson - 4

          B....Jackson to wood / hojlund - 4 (already got palmer and enzo)

          C....no hit. Just do cunha to wood or hojlund.

          Thanks

          1. Captain Mal
              20 mins ago

              I'm thinking of doing Cunha to Wood myself.

            • WVA
              • 8 Years
              14 mins ago

              A

            • C0YS
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              Depends on your planned team structure.

              If 3-5-2 - A could be worth it
              If 3-4-3 - C is a very reasonable transfer.
              Would avoid B

            • Man Chest Hair United
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              I’m looking at a but for free. Still unsure as Trent has big potential

            • g40steve
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              A

              1. Flynny
                • 9 Years
                just now

                As far as I can see isak feels streets ahead of wood / hojlund etc. And so worth the hit.....

                Think I'll regret not getting him....

          2. C0YS
            • 8 Years
            27 mins ago

            Assuming Cunha gets banned before the Leicester game, what's the best way to deal with it?

            1. Play Rogers (MCI)
            2. Rogers -> Fernandes (BOU) for -4
            3. Cunha -> Jackson (eve) for -4

            I'm on the fence on whether the hits can pay off vs playing Rogers. Thoughts?

            1. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              City look very vulnerable, 1.

              1. C0YS
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Cheers

            2. WVA
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              IF Cunha gets banned it will be for a few games so sell him

              1. C0YS
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Bought Cunha at 6.9, I'm okay losing 0.1 on him if I get more points from Rogers. Just comes down to whether Jackson outscores Rogers by 4+

          3. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            Worth 4ph for Rogers to Iwobi? Great fixture

            1. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Neither fixture is bad right now to be fair so no.

            2. Qaiss
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Rogers has a great fixture too

            3. WVA
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              I mean it’s Iwobi lol

            4. Philosopher's Stones
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Do you think panda's can comtemplate the very essence of existence?

          4. Evasivo
            • 14 Years
            25 mins ago

            3FT & 0ITB.

            Surely Wan B and RAN out first, would like to squeeze Isak in but finding funds for Pedro>Isak tricky. Thoughts?

            Flekken
            Saliba Gabriel W.Bissaka RAN VbB
            Saka Muembo Palmer Salah Dibling
            Pedro Jackson Cunha

            Fab

            1. Evasivo
              • 14 Years
              5 mins ago

              *£0.5ITB 🙂

            2. Man Chest Hair United
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Cunha to isak would be the go.

              But no obvious sells to make money could just grab wood and deal with the two defenders you mentioned

              1. Evasivo
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Certainly my thinking too. Had Wood previously and no qualms in bringing him back… Isak does look the one though!

            3. WVA
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              What’s wrong with AWB? Cunha to Isak will be easier if banned

              1. Evasivo
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Hammers been poor of late and my weakest link imo

                1. Evasivo
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  No cash for Cunha>Isak

          5. Man Chest Hair United
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            Worth it for free? Reluctantly would have to sell Trent to fund it

            Cunha and Trent out
            Isak and Robinson in

            1. Captain Mal
                10 mins ago

                Nope

              • David Parkinson
                • 2 Years
                4 mins ago

                A better way of looking at this would be Wood & Trent or Isak & Robinson.

              • C0YS
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Depends on who would play for you instead of Cunha. Keep in mind that if you holding on to keep TAA, you'd be better off keeping him for the Leicester fixture as well

            2. adrianh2024
                22 mins ago

                Flek/Fab
                Timber/Saliba/Aina/Digne
                Palmer Saka Salah Rogers Johnson
                Welbeck Jackson Cunha

                Welbeck/Cunha -> Raul/Isak for a -4?

                Or wait on Cunha suspension news? An Isak price rise kills the above though.

              • Amartey Partey
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                For anyone bringing in Robinson… I’ve had him since GW4 and he seems to only do well in the tougher games when he’s on my bench.

                1. Philosopher's Stones
                  • 4 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Thanks for the info. Might bring him today and sell him for a hit tomorrow then.

                  1. Amartey Partey
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Haha!

                    I'll be starting him against Southampton but I only expect two points. More than Lewis at least.

              • NotsoSpursy
                • 7 Years
                just now

                A)
                Bruno, Palmer, Saka, Salah, Amad
                Jackson, Pedro, Cunha

                Or

                B)
                Bruno, Palmer, Saka, Salah, Winks
                Jackson, Isak, 4.5m fodder

