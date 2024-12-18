FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 16

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 16.

We report on the latest news about the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Sultan Osman leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and moves up to a worldwide 44th.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Abinav C has regained top spot in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having previously been the frontrunner after Gameweek 7. Now 292nd overall, he was fourth in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 15 update.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 16 was the fourth round of the FFS Open Cup.

Notlob Legin (Nigel Bolton) lost his match 67-63 to VNFPL, leaving Toon H – who had to rely on his superior ranking (14,050th) after being held to a 50-50 draw by G-Whizz – as the highest-ranked manager through to round five. Westfield Irons (2009/10 FPL champion Jon Reeson) is there too.

It was also the third round of the FFS Members Cup, for Premium Members only.

One former winner (Mohd Rodzi) is through to round four after defeating Wolverine 52-38, but the other (Chaballer) was beaten 69-51 by Baines on Toast, the team of Jon Wilmore (20th in 2012/13, plus another three top 10k finishes).

Genly Ai (Timo Laukkanen) was beaten 64-59 by GaribaldiT, meaning the highest-ranked manager left is Werkself. This is Charles Richter, currently 8,976th, who is 540th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame).

These cups are old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. Finalists and third-place play-off winners will receive Amazon vouchers as prizes. See this article for full details.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 16 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 42 after hits, with 53 teams to be removed.

It means that 589 are going through to Gameweek 17. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Andrew Bunn was the highest Gameweek 16 scorer, thanks to double-digit hauls from Lewis Hall (£4.6m) and Alexander Isak (£8.7m). He has had four top 9k finishes.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Simon MacNair is leading League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, having previously done so after Gameweek 4. He came 440th in 2021/22, has had another four top 7k finishes, and is 16th in our Live Hall of Fame.

Level on points is Liam McAllister but with a worse overall rank.

The highest scorers in these head-to-head leagues are Andy Whiteley in League 6, Chris Lord in League 7 and five managers in League 9, with 45 points out of a possible 48.

MODS & CONS

Joe Collett is the new number one of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Haythem IlBanney leads for a second successive week and fifth time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

It’s a third successive week on top for Abinav C and the fourth time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

John Stables leads for a fifth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and has risen to 353rd overall. He is 345th in our Live Hall of Fame.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

He remains ahead for a ninth successive week and 10th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk).

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for an eighth week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and overall ranks 149th.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is top of the pile for a fifth consecutive week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i). He is 47th in our Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson leads for an eighth successive week and 12th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Abinav C, who is in first place for the fifth week in a row and eighth time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Chris Bacon leads for a fourth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league ( code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong sets the pace for a sixth week in my Opening Day League and is now 459th worldwide.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Whereas Aidan Freeman is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6) and is 1,375th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Edmond Agbenu makes it two weeks on top of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and is 8,436th altogether. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has a green arrow up to 178th in its own league – the highest position since Gameweek 7.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Haris Sejmenovic is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs) and the team is 1,123rd overall. He has shamefully never previously finished in the top 100k. Marcin Bara has the same points total but did it with more transfers.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, just enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

To receive email notifications whenever future community mini-leagues articles are published, do this by editing your FFS Profile. Simply tick ‘Community’ in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.



