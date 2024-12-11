118
  1. Maddamotha
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 5 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Mykolenko > Hall
    B) Lewis > Gomez

    1. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      A

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      A

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of your defenders for this GW.

    4. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      A if you can still field a team with Lewis out this week

  2. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 53 mins ago

    Keep one, bin one:
    Pedro -vs- Cunha

    1. duke313
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Keep both. They both have good fixtures coming up, why would you sell either?

      1. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        Out of form + I want Isak

        1. Karan14
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 59 mins ago

          Out of form for those who bought from GW13 onwards.

          1. Shark Team
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 46 mins ago

            3 gws in a row where both look far away from scoring

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      Probably bring the Cunha transfer forward 2 GWs

    3. Captain Mal
        5 hours, 47 mins ago

        Keep both

      • Tactical Frank
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Of the two, lose Cunha as Pedro can be held for much longer.

        But wouldn’t want to lose him right now

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 46 mins ago

      Some transfer thoughts:

      Gabriels availability pretty much determines whether I need to make a transfer this GW.

      If available, I would save FT as I would like to keep Lewis beyond his suspension and roll FTs to sell RAN/Cunha after IPS and lei.

      Probably wait until GW18 for TAA if I don't buy him this GW.

      A. Save FT
      B. Gabriel to TAA
      C. RAN/Lewis and Cunha to TAA and Raul
      D. RAN/Lewis and Mbeumo to TAA and Enzo/Semenyo

      2FT 1.0ITB
      Raya
      Gabriel RAN Kerkez
      Salah Saka Palmer Mbeumo
      Isak Cunha Pedro
      (Paulsen Rogers Greaves Lewis)

      1. rvp786
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        D

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        I'd keep Cunha over Raul so just monitor Gabriel later on today and this week and sort the defence as need be.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          I don't really want to use a transfer to get a cheap defender, prefer to move up to TAA.

          Cunha downgrade funds to TAA move. Prefer Fulham's attack over Wolves and long term fixtures.

    5. Tactical Frank
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      I have a current team of:

      Sels
      Timber Hall Digne
      Salah Saka Palmer Enzo
      Watkins Cunha Pedro

      Fab, Amad, Van de Berg, Greaves

      6.3m ITB.

      Planning to go Watkins > Haalaand in GW 17, in the hope he becomes a differential for his run of GW from 17 - 20.

      Then Digne to Kerkez / Munoz / another sub 4.8 def.

      Any holes in this thinking?

      1. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        Will you captain Haaland in any of those weeks over Salah or Palmer?

        I'd sooner have Isak or Jackson and upgrade the defence / bench with the money ITB.

        1. Tactical Frank
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yes contemplating C Haaland for GW 18 or 20

      2. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        That is some team value you have there - I'd be > 2m off that team with Haaland. If I could afford it, I'd do it. Haaland can't keep quiet for ever.

    6. Mother Farke
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        Sels
        Gabriel Timber TAA
        Saka Palmer (C) Salah Enzo
        Evanilson Cunha Pedro

        4.0 Bowen Hall Davis

        a) save the transfer
        b) do Cunha + Evanilson to Isak + Raul

        Really want Isak (like a lot of people it seems) but I've got a feeling both Cunha and Evanilson could deliver this week, too.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 32 mins ago

          Save

      • Jafalad
        • 14 Years
        6 hours, 26 mins ago

        Need some relationship advice here.

        My gf has asked me to write her a love poem for Christmas. I started writing it but then decided to see what Chat GPT would come up with.

        It was infinitely better than my tame effort.

        Should I:

        a. use the Chat GPT poem and not tell her
        b. use the Chat GPT poem and tell her
        c. stick with my naff but original effort
        d. buy her perfume instead

        My Christmas depends on this lads so minds on it. 😉

        1. Make United Great Again
          • 12 Years
          6 hours, 24 mins ago

          E. Write your own and ask ChatGPT to clean it up.

          1. Jafalad
            • 14 Years
            6 hours, 22 mins ago

            ...is the correct answer! You win a boiled sweet. 😉

            1. Zimo
              • 6 Years
              6 hours, 7 mins ago

              Do something extra too to surprise her.

        2. Mighty Duck
            6 hours, 1 min ago

            Use the Chat GPT poem, get a literary prize. And not tell her.

          • Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            5 hours, 54 mins ago

            C, she likes you because your you,she will more than anything else want to have something original and unique by you,merry xmas jafa,do this and you will have a good one ...

        3. Yordan Letchkov
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 25 mins ago

          2FT; 2.2itb

          Flekken Fabianski
          Gabriel Lewis Mazraoui RAN Faes
          Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo Rogers
          Jackson Wissa Pedro

          Defense looks bad and I want Isak.

          Wissa and Lewis to Isak and Hall the sensible move? Any better 4.4 defender?

          Thanks

          1. Captain Mal
              5 hours, 31 mins ago

              You might need a second defender transfer

          2. Make United Great Again
            • 12 Years
            6 hours, 25 mins ago

            Who would you sell for Isak over that next week?

            A. JP
            B. Cunha

            1. Captain Mal
                5 hours, 33 mins ago

                Neither

            2. Flynny
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 24 mins ago

              Who to start?

              A....enzo v Brentford (in addition to jackson and palmer)

              B....semenyo v west ham

              Thanks

              1. Make United Great Again
                • 12 Years
                5 hours, 38 mins ago

                A. Form

            3. PrebenFC
                6 hours, 24 mins ago

                My current team:

                Sanchez
                RAN Gabriel VanDenBerg
                Salah (C) Palmer B.Fernandes Saka
                Cunha Jackson JP

                2ft 0.8itb Rogers Lewis Greaves

                a) Jackson + Fernandes + Greaves to Isak + Enzo + TAA
                b) Roll the transfer

                Im chasing in my Leauge and most of the top teams have Jackson.

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  5 hours, 35 mins ago

                  Plenty of GWs to go so I wouldn't force Jackson out

                  Open Controls
                2. Captain Mal
                    5 hours, 32 mins ago

                    B

                  • PrebenFC
                      5 hours, 8 mins ago

                      I could also go with another option

                      c) Sanchez to Raya + Fernandes/Greaves to Enzo/TAA.

                  • leocarter27
                    • 9 Years
                    6 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Who should I buy this week please?

                    A) Trent
                    B) Gabriel (if fit) - Already have Raya

                    Thanks

                    1. kellamergh
                      • 5 Years
                      5 hours, 28 mins ago

                      A

                  • kellamergh
                    • 5 Years
                    6 hours, 13 mins ago

                    What are your thoughts to these moves for free?

                    Bruno, Konate, Cunha OUT
                    Enzo, TAA, Isak IN

                    Verbruggen
                    Gabriel Ait-Nouri Kerkez
                    Salah Saka Palmer Bruno
                    Pedro Jackson Cunha

                    Fabianski Rogers Van-Hecke Konate

                    0.4m itb
                    3ft

                    1. leocarter27
                      • 9 Years
                      6 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Very nice moves

                    2. Gooner Kebab
                      • 12 Years
                      6 hours, 11 mins ago

                      no brainer to me - just watch out for news on Gabby

                      1. kellamergh
                        • 5 Years
                        6 hours, 4 mins ago

                        Gabby had been seen in training this morning.

                    3. George James
                      • 9 Years
                      6 hours, 8 mins ago

                      I would just do the Bruno + Konate >> Enzo + TAA moves.

                      Cunha could easily match or out score Isak

                      Thoughts on my team below appreciated, cheers

                      1. Zimo
                        • 6 Years
                        6 hours, 5 mins ago

                        Easily is a strong word. Isak has much better underlying data

                    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 10 Years
                      6 hours, 3 mins ago

                      Not keen on losing Bruno

                      1. kellamergh
                        • 5 Years
                        5 hours, 59 mins ago

                        His removal enables other moves.
                        Liverpool have a double gameweek coming up soon, so I think it's important to get on the TAA bandwagon and eventually Allison.

                        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                          • 10 Years
                          5 hours, 58 mins ago

                          We don't know when the dgw will be though. Can't have them all I suppose:)

                          1. kellamergh
                            • 5 Years
                            5 hours, 51 mins ago

                            GW19, 24, 25 or 33.

                            19 and 33 unlikely, so it's likely 24 /25.

                  • George James
                    • 9 Years
                    6 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Best move here?

                    0.3itb 2FT

                    Flekken
                    RAN • Gabriel* • Gvardiol
                    Saka • Palmer • Salah • Semenyo
                    Isak • Solanke • Larsen

                    Vlad / Rogers / Myko / Greaves

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      5 hours, 18 mins ago

                      Replace Mykolenko

                      1. kellamergh
                        • 5 Years
                        5 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Mykolenko has a double gameweek coming up, although one against Liverpool.

                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 5 Years
                          5 hours, 11 mins ago

                          GW24/25 at the earliest...

                          Everton's upcoming fixtures are horrible

                          1. kellamergh
                            • 5 Years
                            5 hours, 6 mins ago

                            GW19 at the earliest, but unlikely.

                    2. kellamergh
                      • 5 Years
                      5 hours, 16 mins ago

                      Gabriel has been seen in training this morning.
                      If that was my team, I'd do Semenyo to Enzo and upgrade Gvardiol to TAA.

                      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                        • 10 Years
                        5 hours, 11 mins ago

                        Great news 🙂

                      2. Tonyawesome69
                        • 5 Years
                        5 hours, 10 mins ago

                        There's a difference between seen turning up to the training ground and seen doing actual training...

                        1. kellamergh
                          • 5 Years
                          5 hours, 7 mins ago

                          ...regardless, it's promising.
                          There's a difference between not seeing him at the training ground and seeing him.

                          Seeing him at the training ground increases the chance of him being fit and requires us to keep a close eye on him.
                          Tonight's squad will give us the final answer.

                          1. Tonyawesome69
                            • 5 Years
                            5 hours, 3 mins ago

                            Players also turn up to the training ground to do individual work and rehab indoors

                            https://x.com/SkySportsNews/status/1864999941552193941?t=h-z9c9fdPuWjN_YW9wErKQ&s=19

                            1. kellamergh
                              • 5 Years
                              4 hours, 59 mins ago

                              Let's just wait and see.
                              Tonight's squad will give us the answer we need.

                    3. Stimps
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 47 mins ago

                      Solanke & Greaves -> Evanilson & playing defender? Maybe even Estupinan?

                  • Count Olaf
                      6 hours, 1 min ago

                      Is Jackson+Enzo+Palmer too much?
                      Depending on one team so much feels weird. If Chelsea have a bad game, or even worse have a blank GW, it's guaranteed to be a bad week. Plus Jackson is close to a suspension and Enzo could miss a game at some point, consdering he plays in Europe, too.

                      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                        • 10 Years
                        5 hours, 14 mins ago

                        Too much imo

                      2. kellamergh
                        • 5 Years
                        5 hours, 11 mins ago

                        No it's not too much.
                        The fixtures are, heavily, in Chelsea's favour.
                        They're also one of the most attacking sides in the PL this season.
                        They've got lots of goals in them.

                      3. Count Olaf
                          5 hours, 3 mins ago

                          Thanks to both!
                          Do you think Amad instead of Enzo would make more sense?

                          1. Jonesfromthere
                            • 12 Years
                            4 hours, 4 mins ago

                            Definitely not

                      4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                        • 11 Years
                        6 hours, 1 min ago

                        Save FT?

                        Onana
                        Timber Hall Gomez
                        Palmer Mitoma Mo(c) Saka
                        Pedro Cunha Wood

                        Bench: Rogers RAN Lewis
                        1 FT, 4.5m ITB

                        1. kellamergh
                          • 5 Years
                          5 hours, 10 mins ago

                          Option 1: Upgrade Lewis to TAA.
                          Option 2: Upgrade a striker to Isak/Jackson

                          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                            • 11 Years
                            5 hours, 7 mins ago

                            Yeah, I'm keen on upgrading but looking more at Gabby tbh.

                            Not sure which strike to get rid of this GW. Pedro has CRY and Cunha has IPS. Both good fixtures. But Isak has a better one tbf. Thing is it would prevent me from doing Mitoma > Bruno which is the big plan. Think there's more upside there than with Isak/Jackson.

                            1. kellamergh
                              • 5 Years
                              5 hours, 3 mins ago

                              Bruno prevents other solid moves.
                              I have Bruno, but I'm looking to downgrade.

                      5. Tim2012
                        • 12 Years
                        5 hours, 53 mins ago

                        Lewis to

                        A) Kerkez
                        B) Munoz
                        C) Hall

                        1. rjcv177
                          • 9 Years
                          5 hours, 4 mins ago

                          A

                          1. kellamergh
                            • 5 Years
                            5 hours, 2 mins ago

                            A, but get on B from GW 19.
                            He gets in some really good attacking positions.

                        2. antis0cial
                          • 8 Years
                          4 hours, 4 mins ago

                          I'm tempted to keep Lewis, but C

                      6. Whats the Mata?
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        5 hours, 51 mins ago

                        Raya
                        Gabriel* - Hall - Konsa
                        Saka - Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo
                        Isak - Pedro - Raul

                        Fabianski - Rogers - Lewis** - Greaves**

                        2FTs, 1.1m ITB

                        A. Mbeumo + Raul to Enzo + Jackson (will be down to 2 starting defs if Gabriel doesnt play)
                        or
                        B. Mbeumo + Greaves to Enzo + TAA
                        or
                        C. Mbeumo + Raul to Gordon/Bowen + Evanilson/Wood (will be down to 2 starting defs if Gabriel doesnt play)
                        or
                        D. Mbeumo + Greaves to Gordon/Bowen + cheap defender 4.5m
                        or
                        E. Raul + Lewis to Wood/Evanilson + cheap defender 4.7m

                        Confused af. Help.

                      7. Pringle
                        • 11 Years
                        5 hours, 50 mins ago

                        What combo do you prefer?

                        A. Rogers + Alisson/Raya
                        B. Enzo + Fabianski

                        1. Captain Mal
                            5 hours, 1 min ago

                            Isn't the first way more expensive?

                          • kellamergh
                            • 5 Years
                            5 hours, 1 min ago

                            A but Rogers probably won't start this weekend

                            1. Gommy
                              • 14 Years
                              4 hours, 27 mins ago

                              The amount of weeks this has been said, yet he still continues to start.

                              The turnaround time this week creates a stronger case than last week, where once again, he proved the doubters wrong by starting.

                        2. rjcv177
                          • 9 Years
                          5 hours, 50 mins ago

                          Morning Scouts
                          2ft

                          Verbruggen
                          Gabriel, Nouri, digne
                          Salah, palmer, Saka, bowen
                          Isak, cunha, j.pedro
                          (Flekken, Rogers, Lewis, greaves)

                          A) use 2ft to get timber for free
                          B) save ft and play digne
                          C) other zigzag Im not looking

                          1. antis0cial
                            • 8 Years
                            4 hours, 5 mins ago

                            Depends if Gabriel fit, if so B. Guess no money itb to get Greaves to a starter?

                        3. Zimo
                          • 6 Years
                          5 hours, 47 mins ago

                          I'm thinking of doing Jackson to Wood and Dibling to Enzo next week. Then the week after will do Gomez to Muñoz and Sels to Alisson. Will then have 0.5m remaining in the bank if I want to spruce up my bench further. Would you do something different?

                          Sels
                          Trent Timber Gomez
                          Salah Saka Palmer Bruno
                          Isak Jackson Pedro
                          Fabianski Dibling Greaves Harwood-Bellis

                          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                            • 11 Years
                            5 hours, 43 mins ago

                            I would definitely prioritise sprucing up that bench considering tis the season

                            1. Zimo
                              • 6 Years
                              5 hours, 27 mins ago

                              That's the plan! Thankyou!

                          2. Rasping Drive
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 15 Years
                            5 hours, 43 mins ago

                            Why sell Jackson?

                            1. Zimo
                              • 6 Years
                              5 hours, 32 mins ago

                              I do want Wood tbf. I would sell Pedro if I could. I also need a bench option and Enzo is solid for when the others face Liverpool or Arsenal. Also want Muñoz but then also want to keep double Pool defence. It just ticks all the boxes for me.

                          3. Captain Mal
                              5 hours, 42 mins ago

                              I don't think those upgrades justify losing Jackson.

                              1. Zimo
                                • 6 Years
                                5 hours, 27 mins ago

                                One reason is I don't think Jackson will do well against Everton. He'll get no space to run behind their defence. And then the game after is again a midweek game which he might get rotated again in. Other than that I really want Wood, Muñoz, Alisson. And Enzo as 8th attacker is just really appealing for when someone else faces Arsenal or Pool.

                                1. Captain Mal
                                    5 hours, 25 mins ago

                                    Fair enough, I guess you've made up your mind then, good luck!

                                    1. Zimo
                                      • 6 Years
                                      5 hours, 19 mins ago

                                      Cheers! Mostly yes. Just need an outside perspective to make sure my thinking isn't biased because i want to do the transfers.

                            • Count Olaf
                                5 hours, 35 mins ago

                                Continuing from my post above, where I asked if Enzo+Palmer+Jackson is too much, would you prefer Amad instead of Enzo in that case?

                                1. Bullet Eder
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  4 hours, 42 mins ago

                                  The only decision you need to make is who the best fantasy pick is out of Enzo and Amad. The fact you own two Chelsea players already shouldn’t come into it.

                                  1. Count Olaf
                                      4 hours, 36 mins ago

                                      Don't you think it's possible Maresca rotates both Enzo and Jackson against e.g. Fulham?

                                      1. Bullet Eder
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        4 hours, 17 mins ago

                                        Rotation is always possible, but that is what benches are for. They are more likely to get a rest midweek in Europe. They are genuine title contenders at this point and will look to play their strongest team in the PL as often as possible.

                                        1. Baps hunter
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 7 Years
                                          4 hours, 4 mins ago

                                          Wouldn't bet on it. Maresca can start basically B team at same time.

                                2. realJPickford
                                  • 7 Years
                                  5 hours, 29 mins ago

                                  Currently sitting at 16k trying to push to top 10k over the next few weeks, two free transfers any thoughts on what I should do?

                                  Verbruggen fab
                                  Gabriel timber taa greaves faes
                                  Salah saka palmer brennanJ bruno
                                  JP Jackson Chiwome

                                  Also I’m a Sunderland fan so won’t be bringing in Isak hahah

                                  1. Shultan
                                    • 8 Years
                                    4 hours, 28 mins ago

                                    Faes or Greaves to kerkez
                                    Need good back up if gabriel is out this week

                                    Then next GW downgrade BJ to an Iwobi/rogers/enzo/ amad & upgrade chiwome

                                  2. Funkyav
                                    • 15 Years
                                    3 hours, 47 mins ago

                                    drop your club loyalties if you want to progress!

                                    1. realJPickford
                                      • 7 Years
                                      3 hours, 22 mins ago

                                      Can’t do it! Finished 2k one year so can be done without mags (although they were notably worse then…)

                                3. Shultan
                                  • 8 Years
                                  5 hours, 21 mins ago

                                  Selling flekken this week
                                  Alisson or Raya?

                                  1. Stimps
                                    • 11 Years
                                    4 hours, 33 mins ago

                                    Allison. Raya has been tripe fpl wise

                                    1. Funkyav
                                      • 15 Years
                                      3 hours, 45 mins ago

                                      Raya is 3rd best gk overall and only 7 points behind Onana the top scoring GK

                                  2. FPL Blow-In
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 12 Years
                                    4 hours, 32 mins ago

                                    Lucky you! I’ve wanted to for ages! Both are good options. You can get Gomes for 4.9 though with Konate injured so seems a bit much on Alisson

                                4. Tsparkes10
                                  • 6 Years
                                  5 hours, 15 mins ago

                                  Hi all :). WC still in the bank, 3FT and 2.8 itb...

                                  Raya
                                  Myko Gabriel Mazaroui
                                  Saka Palmer Salah Johnson
                                  Wood Cunha Pedro
                                  (4.0, Rogers, Robinson, 4.0!

                                  Thinking Johnson, Myko to Amad/Enzo/Kudus, TAA

                                  1. Captain Mal
                                      4 hours, 24 mins ago

                                      You might need a second defender transfer

                                  2. have you seen cyan
                                    • 5 Years
                                    5 hours, 3 mins ago

                                    How's Dibling only got a solitary goal..

                                    1. x.jim.x
                                      • 10 Years
                                      3 hours, 25 mins ago

                                      Plays for Southampton

                                  3. The Tonberry
                                      4 hours, 53 mins ago

                                      Will most likely roll transfer this week and dump Cunha and RAN after the Ipswich game.

                                      Who would be the priority to bring in for the next 5-6 weeks from GW17 onwards?

                                      A - Trent
                                      B - Isak
                                      C - Bruno

                                      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                                        • 10 Years
                                        4 hours, 5 mins ago

                                        This is honestly too tough to call. All fab options and depends how your team would look. Taa might be a tad expensive so maybe b or c.

                                      2. Captain Mal
                                          4 hours, 4 mins ago

                                          I chose Bruno, mainly because I think he is a bigger upgrade compared to the cheap midfielders than Isak is to the cheap forwards, but there's arguments for all 3. A matter of preference really.

                                        • Sun God Nika
                                          • 4 Years
                                          3 hours, 56 mins ago

                                          Im defo getting bruno next gw

                                          as a previous Taa owner for the majority of the season im not that fussed about him but easily could pay off

                                          Btween B and C for me

                                      3. FPL Blow-In
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 12 Years
                                        4 hours, 45 mins ago

                                        Flekken
                                        Timber, RAN, Davis
                                        Salah, Palmer, Saka, Bruno, Kluivert
                                        Jackson, Pedro

                                        Vald, Larsen, Mazraoui, Lewis 1ft 2.4 itb

                                        A) Maz to Trent
                                        B) maz and Larsen to Isak and cheapie -4
                                        C) Maz, Bruno and Larsen to Trent, 5.4mid and Isak -8

                                        1. Mother Farke
                                            3 hours, 57 mins ago

                                            Stick to doing A. Definitely wouldn't sack Bruno off given his form.

                                        2. Sun God Nika
                                          • 4 Years
                                          4 hours, 43 mins ago

                                          probably worth holding odegaard this week before shifting

                                          Worth doing Martinez to Allison?

                                          Martinez
                                          Gab AitNouri Kerkez
                                          Saka Salah Palmer Rogers
                                          Pedro Wissa Cunha

                                          Fab - Wissa Greaves Maz

                                        3. pundit of punts
                                          • 11 Years
                                          4 hours, 4 mins ago

                                          GTG? 🙂

                                          Raya
                                          TAA - Saliba - RAN
                                          Salah - Palmer - Saka - Semenyo
                                          Isak - Jackson - Pedro

                                          Valdimarsson - Mykolenko - Harwoord Bellis - Choudhury

                                        4. Flynny
                                          • 9 Years
                                          2 hours, 30 mins ago

                                          So you can use a transfer switching managers

                                          So play slot for the liverpool dgw, possibly in 25

                                          And then move to Brighton in 26 and 27. Hurzeler

