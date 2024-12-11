The next rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 16.

We’ll bring you the latest draws and results in this article.

A total of £600 worth of prizes are on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

There’ll be a new name on the trophy after our one remaining former winner, donnellyc, was seen off 71-42 by FPL Bielsa in the third round.

Notlob Legin, our top-ranked manager sitting at 3,895th in the world, beat Brandy’s Geordies 59-48 to progress.

VNFPL, ranked at 214,261st, awaits in round four.

Our other two managers who were in the top 10k, givetngog and GenlyAI, are now out. The former was despatched 56-39 by girthdevon, while the latter suffered an 81-66 loss at the hands of Leo Tam.

We still have a former winner of FPL overall alive and kicking in the fourth round, however. Westfield Irons, aka 2009/10 champ Jon Reeson, was a 68-63 victor over Haywood61.

BC1 awaits in round four.

Two managers having great seasons, Tieron Nobody and Toon H, climbed to 7k and 10k respectively after Gameweek 15. Unfortunately for the former, Toon H prevailed 76-73 in their round-three meeting.

RedLightning, our lowest-ranked manager at just under four million in the world, was finally beaten 61-54 by SH@KTIMAAN.

For the second week running, no one scored more than Bazim. A total of 82 points not only helped to see off PJLFC but lifted them to 32k. They were at 339k two Gameweeks ago!

Stufail matches Bazim’s score with an 82-53 win over TETS MCGEE.

The full third-round results are available here

The full fourth-round draw is available here

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Both our former champions made it through, as they bid to become the first managers to win either of our cup competitions twice.

Chaballer was a 69-50 victor over Team Splendiferous, while Mohd Rohzi 65-53 defeated TonyE in round two.

Baines On Toast and Wolverine respectively await our former winners in round three.

Two of the three managers who were sitting inside the top 10k ahead of Gameweek 15 survive.

Werkself (now 10,169th) beat Boleyn Boy 54-48, while Genly Ai (now 6,273rd) was a comfortable 66-43 winner over Super Paul McShane.

michaaaael and GaribaldiT face those two in round three.

But Creetle (now 9,998th) is out, defeated 61-56 by sandgrounder.

RedLightning remains our lowest-ranked remaining entrant in the FFS Members Cup after a 54-40 win over The Lighthouse Keeper.

Stufail and Bazim, as they did in the FFS Cup, top-scored in the FFS Members Cup this week.

manshizzle was unfortunate to go out, as a 64-all draw with stephensx went the way of the latter due to their superior overall rank.

The full second-round results are available here

The full third-round draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Round 6 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



