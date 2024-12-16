107
FPL December 16

Best £5.0m-and-under defenders to replace Ait-Nouri in FPL

107 Comments
Share

Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m) was on borrowed time with some of his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) owners – but Gameweek 16’s dismissal was the final nail in the coffin for many.

A red card for two bookable offences means he’ll miss the trip to Leicester City next Saturday.

In this article, we’ll identify some of the best sub-£5.0m FPL defender replacements for the Algerian full-back.

We’ll be using data from our Premium Members Area and graphics from the industry-leading data provider StatsBomb in this piece.

FPL notes: Ait-Nouri banned + Cunha may face FA punishment 2

REASONS FOR KEEPING

This might be a hard sales pitch…

In the interests of balance, there are two main positives: a new head coach and Ait-Nouri’s offensive threat.

No defender has more attacking returns (ARtn, below) this season.

Best Ait-Nouri replacements

He also ranks among the top six defenders for shots in the box and StatsBomb xG.

Then, there’s the new manager bounce.

Gary O’Neil is gone, his position pretty much untenable after turning on his players in recent interviews.

Can the new man – purportedly Vitor Pereira – hit the ground running as Oliver Glasner did at Crystal Palace last season? Pereira has been playing a wing-back system at his current club Al-Shabab, which would be a good fit for Ait-Nouri.

REASONS FOR SELLING

Over 400,000 of Ait-Nouri’s previous owners don’t need any convincing – he has been sold by that many since Saturday’s 3pm GMT deadline.

That’s over three times as many transfers out as the next most-sold player ahead of Gameweek 17.

If you’re one of the few who does require further persuading, there are some compelling reasons to offload.

Ait-Nouri will return in Gameweek 18 but Wolverhampton Wanderers’ fixture run from that point is rough:

Best Ait-Nouri replacements

Wolves face eight of the top 10 in Gameweeks 18-27. And even then, the other two fixtures are against sides you’d expect to finish in the upper reaches of the table: Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Then there are the alarming defensive numbers: 40 goals conceded, one clean sheet. No side has worse figures than that. It means that Ait-Nouri’s points-per-match average, despite all the goals and assists, is a miserable 2.5.

There’s even the threat of Ait-Nouri missing another game through suspension. The two bookings that led to his dismissal on Saturday do not count towards his season’s tally – so he remains on four yellow cards. If he gets booked again in Gameweek 18 or 19, there’ll be another one-match ban to serve.

As for the new manager, will the Algerian even be favoured by O’Neil’s replacement? If it’s a back four in operation, will it affect Ait-Nouri’s attacking threat? A period of watching and waiting is probably advisable, especially with the unfavourable fixtures.

BEST REPLACEMENTS FOR AIT-NOURI

ANTONEE ROBINSON

FPL notes: Robinson in demand, Jota returns + Robertson red 8

  • Club: Fulham
  • Price: £4.8m

Let’s start with the sideways (price-wise) move that many are doing: Ait-Nouri to Antonee Robinson (£4.8m).

The Fulham man timed his audition beautifully with a virtuoso full-back display at Anfield on Saturday, which earned massive praise from his manager and legions of those watching the game.

Two assists took him to six for the season, a total that no other FPL defender can match. Robinson is also joint-fourth among his sub-£5.0m positional peers for chances created (17).

Assists are pretty much the only attacking returns that will arrive: he’s never scored a Premier League goal. Robinson has also had just one shot in the box all season.

It’s mostly by design. Robinson stays wide and bombs on beyond Fulham’s left winger, while opposite number Kenny Tete (£4.5m) is given license to drift infield and shoot.

Tete, incidentally, is the leading sub-£5.0m defender for shots this season (18) – but hasn’t scored from any of them. He’s also now an injury doubt for Gameweek 17.

Best Ait-Nouri replacements

As well as the attacking potential, Fulham are one of the league’s better sides for expected goals conceded (xGC) – even if they’ve only got two clean sheets to show for it.

Joachim Andersen (£4.2m) will at least be back soon to bolster the backline.

The fixtures are the cherry on the cake. Three of the next four are very decent home matches, while struggling West Ham United and Leicester City follow after that.

NIKOLA MILENKOVIC

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

FPL General’s Gameweek 15 team reveal + transfer plans

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


107 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Whats going on with player flags, or lack thereoff?

    Open Controls
    1. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Don’t they kick in once the game week ends … which ones in particular?

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Cunha and Cucu in my team

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Has Cunha been banned yet?

          Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Looks like I touched a nerve. Lots of flags now

      Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Play Gomez instead of Milenko?

    Raya
    Timber, Robinson, Milenko
    Palmer, Saka, Bruno, Salah, Enzo,
    Isak, Pedro

    Fabs, Gomez, WanB, #Cunha,

    .7

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Stick with Vidic-lite imo.

        Open Controls
    2. Tibbs
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      2FT (have already done RAN to Hall):

      Cunha + Ode >> Amad/ Enzo + Isak?

      Or just Ode to anyone up to 8.5m?

      Took a punt on him a few weeks ago and happy to admit hasn't worked out, great player, just not a great FPL asset

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Isak looking in great form, I think it’s worth the moves

        Open Controls
    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Evening folks,

      Trent/Gordon/Cunha > Virgil/Enzo/Isak -8

      Yes or no?

      Open Controls
      1. Tibbs
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        If for free those are certainly upgrades, but for -8 no.

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Nah, dropping Gordon is a no for me. So is Trent to Van Dijk.

        Open Controls
      3. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        -8 is too much

        Open Controls
      4. twoplustwo
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't do that for free

        Open Controls
    4. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Roll?

      Raya
      Gabriel Robinson Cilwill Kerkez Pau
      Salah Saka Palmer Amad Semenyo
      Isak Jackson Pedro

      Open Controls
    5. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Start Enzo or Rogers?

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Enzo

        Open Controls
      2. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Enzo

        Open Controls
    6. Manani
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Had a horrible week, but save FT? 0.3m ITB

      Henderson
      TAA Robinson Colwill
      Salah Saka Palmer Mbuemo
      Pedro Cunha Jackson
      (Vald Hall Rogers RAN)

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          How did you have a horrible week? Palmer (C)? Benched Hall? Your team looks in good shape to me.

          Open Controls
          1. Manani
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Benched Hall, Robinson, Mbuemo

            Open Controls
            1. Mother Farke
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Ouch! As stated earlier, your team still looks in good shape. I know you didn't get all the points, but your team is still performing.

                Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Horrible? Have you got less than 20pts?

            Open Controls
            1. Manani
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              benched points

              Open Controls
        • Holmes
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Think there are enough option at back allowing to stick with four premiums. Plus the options of Amad and Enzo in midfield. No hurry to get rid of them.

          Open Controls
        • NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Anyone know when we could expect news on possible Cunha suspension?

          Open Controls
          1. JÆKS ⭐
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Been checking so often just to know this haha

            Open Controls
          2. WVA
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Nope

            Open Controls
          3. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Starting to doubt there will be a ban

            Open Controls
          4. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
            • 13 Years
            1 hour ago

            Cheers all. Seen some news now saying they're waiting for the ref's report, no idea how long that takes.

            Open Controls
        • Pino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Who do you think is best of Palmer, Musiala and Wirtz?

          Open Controls
          1. theodosios
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Musiala

            Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Musiala, scored 11pts*2 in UCL fantasy last week

            Open Controls
          3. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Different players but probably Musiala.

            Wirtz is like the German Foden.

            Open Controls
          4. F4L
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Palmer's g+a total alot better than the other 2. Musiala looked better than Wirtz at the Euros, don't watch much of Bundesliga to judge outside of that.

            Palmer for me, PL much tougher league than playing for the best or second best Bundesliga side as well.

            Open Controls
            1. Pino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Its not. Wirtz and Musiala have outscored Palmer by 3-4 goals each. Check the stats on whoscored.com

              Open Controls
              1. Pino
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                And they dont take penalties.

                Open Controls
              2. F4L
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                sorry just looking at the league, not all comps. but in league:

                Palmer - 17 G+A
                Musiala - 9 G+A
                Wirtz - 10 G+A

                last season:

                Palmer - 33 G+A
                Musiala - 15 G+A
                Wirtz - 22 G+A

                fair enough on the pens, but without them Palmer still on top

                Open Controls
                1. Pino
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Fair enough

                  Open Controls
          5. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Different players, all fantastic.
            What Palmer has done puts him slightly above the over two for me

            Open Controls
            1. Jimmy B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Palmer's never played in a meaningful european competition at club level. Also for a talisman it doesnt feel like he has the impact on the big games he ought to for all the plaudits he gets. They got beat by City and Liverpool and only a point at home to Arsenal. Palmers been very quiet in those games.

              Open Controls
        • Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Great article! Only problem now is to pick one of them...

          Open Controls
          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            I wouldn't spend too long on it to be honest. They'll net you a clean or two over the next ten and you might play them for one of them. Robinson does have some attack upside but hes getting a bit pricey now for a Fulham defender.

            Open Controls
          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            The bit they never tell you!

            Open Controls
        • bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Does anybody know why Emile Smith-Rowe's RMT score in the members area is predicted to be 0 for the next three GW, and only 4.02 points for the next 6 GW combined ? He doesn't appear to be banned and there is no flag on him in FPL so am I missing something that is going to prevent him from appearing for Fulham over the festive period?

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Lukic + Berge are playing well together, only leaving 1 spot between Andreas and ESR for the time being. ESR could play LM i guess

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Doesn't explain it. Andreas is suspended for the SOU fixture, and players that haven't played a minute all season have higher RTM scores than 0 for the coming 3 GW.

              Open Controls
              1. F4L
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                ah ignore me then, something definitely off

                Open Controls
        • XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Who is the best Cunha replacement upto £7.7m?

          A. Wood
          B. Hojlund
          C. Gakpo
          D. Solanke
          E. Mateta
          F. Evanilson

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            i cant find a striker outside of Isak worth having right now. every single 1 is losing minutes to competition and has something going against them

            from that list Wood. Fixtures from an attacking point of view look decent enough and he has pens, and his minutes loss is less than others. brentford/spurs/wolves/southampton in next 6. at least the liverpool match is at home

            Open Controls
          2. Dammit_182
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Wood from
            That list

            Open Controls
        • Doozer2008
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I know the fixtures are turning but are people really getting rid of Cunha?

          I have him, Isak and Wissa. You could argue that I should be looking at getting rid of the latter too.

          However, the alternatives just seem a bit “meh”.

          Raul, Wood, Pedro, Evanilson……

          Open Controls
          1. NATSTER
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            I'd sell if he got a retrospective ban.

            Open Controls
          2. WVA
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Isak Jackson up top is the one

            Open Controls
            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              27 mins ago

              Agreed - but with who as the 3rd?

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                Cheapest nailed as on bench as much as possible, Pedro possibly

                Open Controls
              2. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Isak Jackson
                Wood

                ... seems to be the best 3 currently

                Jota soon?

                Open Controls
          3. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Agreed. I've got the same front 3 and the plan was to switch out for Haaland next GW but even he is a bit “meh” ATM

            Open Controls
          4. Utopsis
            • 4 Years
            51 mins ago

            I've got the same front 3 and sticking, more issues in defense this week

            Open Controls
          5. rokka222
            • 1 Year
            22 mins ago

            I agree with you overall. I have Cunha/Isak/Pedro...strikers are pretty subjective without Haaland...Wissa is not a pick for me though. I have Mbuemo and he is on pens, etc. Obviously if Cunha is suspended, a sell is clear to me...Raul is probably the pick as Fulham have the best fixture run.

            Open Controls
          6. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            20 mins ago

            Gone, Isak in. Early transfer to catch price swing.

            Open Controls
        • NejiHyuuga01
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Predicted score of Semenyo today?

          Open Controls
          1. denial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Hoping he's not in squad so haul comes in

            Open Controls
          2. F4L
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            would take 8 (or better 🙂 ). west ham defence leaves alot to be desired, he needs to start delivering on the strong underlying stats

            Open Controls
        • Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Would you rather have

          A) Amad & Wood
          Or
          B) Eze & Raul

          Open Controls
          1. NejiHyuuga01
            • 7 Years
            49 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. ignado
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
        • panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Pep sacked!!! https://shorturl.at/DIKUZ

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            Funneehhh!

            Open Controls
          2. Pino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Not a suprise actually.

            Open Controls
            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yep, it's been coming!

              Open Controls
          3. Sir Matt Bugsby
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Lijnders.. for once I knew beforehand and didn't get baited.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Cant exactly sack Guardiola when no one can stop the relegation

              Open Controls
          4. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            About 3 hours late, last comment got deleted 😉

            Open Controls
            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Ah well!

              Open Controls
        • Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          60pts plus FBs and Kerkez

          Have it

          Open Controls
        • g40steve
          • 6 Years
          58 mins ago

          Who’s your Cap next gw?

          Open Controls
          1. Mother Farke
              just now

              Long live the king.

              Open Controls
          2. F4L
            • 10 Years
            58 mins ago

            might be left eating my words, but anyone else think Bowen's a better FPL asset out on the wing? at striker he gets isolated and drifts right anyways but finds no one to cross to

            Open Controls
            1. Utopsis
              • 4 Years
              49 mins ago

              Couldn't agree more.

              Open Controls
            2. Utopsis
              • 4 Years
              48 mins ago

              He's at his best facing up to and running at defenders. He needs space to pick up the ball, turn and do his thing. He gets that space out wide

              Open Controls
          3. Emery Christmas
            • 11 Years
            50 mins ago

            A) Gabriel, Colwill, Jota
            B) TAA, Timber, Amad

            Open Controls
          4. Wild Rover
            • 14 Years
            50 mins ago

            Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Dango Ouattara, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson.

            West Ham XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Coufal; Alvarez, Soucek; Paqueta, Soler, Kudus; Bowen.

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              29 mins ago

              Kerkez haul!!!!

              Open Controls
            2. mookie
              • 11 Years
              28 mins ago

              Cheers!
              Fabs and Kerkez check.

              Open Controls
            3. C_G
              • 9 Years
              28 mins ago

              need Kluivert and Evanilson to haul please

              Open Controls
            4. Salarrivederci
              • 8 Years
              24 mins ago

              Bowen and Evanilson with a combined 5 returns

              Open Controls
              1. ritzyd
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Yes please

                Open Controls
            5. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              19 mins ago

              Kerkez and Semenyo, expecting 2xblank

              Open Controls
            6. Dammit_182
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Second week in a row 10+ points from safety and relying on Mondays game to deliver. Forest did it a few weeks back. Bowen did it last week. Now need Bowen & semenyo to deliver.

              Open Controls
          5. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            49 mins ago

            Already looked at Trent/Cunha to Munoz/Isak just worried about Liv vs Lei

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              14 mins ago

              And Munoz is banned

              Open Controls
              1. Warby84
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Well I know but wouldn’t play this week

                Open Controls
          6. mookie
            • 11 Years
            47 mins ago

            If Bournemouth win by 3 they move into 5th.

            Open Controls
            1. Salarrivederci
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Can live with a 6 - 3 tbh.

              1' Evanilson no assist
              4' Bowen no assist
              7' Bowen no assist
              21' Evanilson no assist
              22' Evanilson no assist
              45+3' Evanilson no assist

              48' Bowen no assist
              51' Evanilson no assist
              55' Evanilson no assist
              (59' Evanilson subbed off)
              (85' Bowen subbed off)

              Open Controls
          7. Yes Ndidi
            • 5 Years
            41 mins ago

            Just out of interest, & irrespective of any ban that may or may not come, Cunha has to be on borrowed time with those fixtures.
            How would you rank the replacements I can afford (already have Wood & JP) please.

            a. Isak
            b. Jackson (have Enzo & Palmer)
            c. Havertz (have Saka & Timber)
            d. Watkins

            TY

            Open Controls
            1. Jimmy B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              Probably got the order there but c (perfecting the Solanke role in defensive midfield) and d (not even the best striker at Villa currently) shouldn't seriously be on the agenda.

              Open Controls
              1. Yes Ndidi
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Thank you. My thoughts too, hence the order

                Open Controls
          8. The Mandalorian
            • 12 Years
            21 mins ago

            Cunha is to receive a 5-match ban but only starts after all managers have sold him.

            Open Controls
            1. OverTinker
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              ?

              Open Controls
          9. MetallicaJack93
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            Is it worth swapping timber for Gabriel?

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Nah, Timber differential

              Open Controls
          10. OverTinker
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            Ait-Nouri to
            1. Gabriel
            2. Karkez
            3. Robinson
            4. Hall
            Can't do Cunha to Isak if I get Gabriel. Already have Timber

            Open Controls
            1. Salarrivederci
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Robinson and Isak

              Open Controls
            2. Deer-in-headlights
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              3

              Open Controls
          11. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            If I am getting a getting a respectable score this week, I need Evanilson to do big things. 41 only Evan left :/

            Open Controls
            1. Mother Farke
                just now

                https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joLQNVjPeHQ

                Some viewing to set the scene.

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.