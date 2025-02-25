357
357 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bubbles1985
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Current squad:

    Alisson
    Robinson VVD Munoz
    Salah(vc) Palmer(c) Mbuemo Iwobi
    Wood Wissa Isak

    Kepa Murphy Mykolenko Digne

    1.0m itb and 2ft

    I am considering removing Alisson to then gain funds and swap Iwobi to Bowen. Or for -4:

    Out - Alisson, Digne, Murphy
    In - Sa (4.3m), AWB, Bowen

    Silly plan? Do I have better options or bigger priorities?

    AM chip has been played, all others available. FH29 is likely, but maybe I can dead end into GW29, WC30 and FH later on!

    Advice welcome, thanks

    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      40 mins ago

      Would keep the F.H for later and just transfer out non GW29 players.
      I would be shifting Murphy this week and VVD for 29. You can then Bench Salah,Isak and Munoz for 29.

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        38 mins ago

        Just noticed you Will need to shift Robinson too or run with 10 players.

        1. ct mariner
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          What is issue with Robinson in 29?

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            None

            1. ct mariner
              • 6 Years
              just now

        2. Bubbles1985
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I believe Robinson is fine, vs Spurs.

      2. Bubbles1985
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks for the reply.

        These changes on top of the -4 already mentioned?

    2. 112kane112
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      We have some similarities in our team and tactics. I downgraded Alisson to Jose Sa to free up funds for Ndiaye to Cunha.

      Do I think Jose Sa outscores Alisson in GW27-GW30? No. Do I think there is a chance he could? Yes.

      As you're having Kepa as your second keeper however, I think your decision is not as straightforward. I'd downgrade Alisson to Valdimarsson/fodder seeing as you have the transfers and maybe don't need to bank them with an upcoming WC plan. As for using the funds, whatever takes your fancy - but I don't think you need to take a -4, looking at your team.

      1. Bubbles1985
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Great reply, thanks.

        2nd GK fodder is probably the best option, to get the most value in my starting 11.

        I am only looking at -4 to try and shift both Digne and Murphy. Ideally I'd like to keep my striker, but maybe one of Wood or Wissa should go for Cunha...

  2. tabby98
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    What to do here guys??

    Raya
    TAA, Colwill, Robinson
    Salah, MGW, Rogers*, Palmer
    Isak, Wood, Gakpo

    Vald | Aina, Winks, Bednarek*

    3FT
    £0.7m ITB

    1. ebb2sparky
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Hopefully you still have your WC?

  3. ebb2sparky
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    Plan for gw27 was to sell Pedro and Timber for RAN and Cunha. I also have Gakpo who is a risk for minutes.

    Should I:
    A) stick to original plan
    B) sell gakpo instead of Pedro
    C) roll FT (I already have 4ft so don't really need to roll for flexibility)

    Also, how much of a risk is there that Timber doesn't start now White is available?

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      A

  4. gunnersxgooners
      56 mins ago

      Bench one

      a. Kluivert
      b. Wood
      c. Isak

      1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        a

      2. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        A

    • royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      56 mins ago

      Two questions for you for this GW

      Which one to bench out of

      Dango or Sarr

      &

      Best Rogers replacement out of

      Enzo, Mitoma & Kudus

      Any ideas would be welcomed

      1. SharkyT
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Tricky but I’d go Dango & Mitoma

      2. BHA_Seagull
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I've gone for Georginio

    • SharkyT
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      Pickford
      Gab TAA RAN
      Salah Palmer Rodge Bruno Kluiv
      Isak Cunha
      (Fab Hall Faes Ndiaye)

      1FT

      G2G?

    • BHA_Seagull
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Start one.
      A. Marmoush -TOT (A)
      B. Isak - LIV (A)

      1. SharkyT
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Isak all day

    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      53 mins ago

      Repost for those stuck on captaincy decision:

      Gonna stick my neck out here and say I think Salah is clear of Palmer this week for captaincy. The algorithms and FPL Review back Palmer, but I think their assessments are off base. Chelsea are not a good side atm without Jackson up top and Palmer has looked ineffective. Meanwhile Salah is in generational form and looks like he'll score two a game. Southampton are bad but Newcastle defense has equally looked poor since Joelinton's been out and had a really poor second half vs Forest at the weekend. The only time I'd captain someone other than Salah is if I thought he would blank. I just don't at the moment. As we saw this past weekend, it doesn't matter if your differential captain gets points. It only matters if your differential captain does AND Salah doesn't. If Newcastle looked a fortress going into this one and were at home, I'd be warmer towards the move. But they don't. I'm not twisting.

      1. Colonel Getafe
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Totally agree mate

      2. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Interesting post. I too am sticking my neck out and going against both of them this week (currently).

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Botman potentially close to being available in the squad, I think Newcastle could switch to 3/5ATB setup, same as the Arsenal EFL cup game.

        Chelsea tactical tweak in the last game made them better from an attacking perspective when looking at the underlying data

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Neale doesn't think he will start

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Sure, a different prediction based on the same info we all have. He also mentions the potential setup change with Krafth instead of Botman

      4. Nickyboy
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Agreed

      5. Kinder Mbueno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Agree, only time I'll be looking to C someone else is to use triple C on a double, Isak or if another one comes up and looks favourable

    • Sebastes
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Start 2:

      A - Dango
      B - Sarr
      C - Raul
      D - Nkunku -4

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A and B

    • CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Best max 7.2m midfielder to get (Non-BOU)?

      1. STRNATOR
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Maybe Johnson?

    • zensum
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      Would which Chelsea player will u tf jn this week?

      A) Nkunku
      B) Neto

      Appreciate you help.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      Play 2 from:

      1) Kerkez (bha a)
      2) Aina (ars h)
      3) Robinson (wol a)
      4) Mykolenko (bre a)

      And 2 from
      A) Gakbo
      B) Wood
      C) Klyivert
      D) Dango
      E) Isak

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sorry, A to E is bench 1

        1. Udogie-style
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          A or D

      2. Udogie-style
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        2, 3, B, E

    • Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Would you keep and play Gakpo, rolling FTs until BGW29, or sell for Cunha this week?

      I wanted to keep him for SOU but not too confident on his mins.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I’m keeping, see above

        1. Udogie-style
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I think we are in a very similar situation. I've also got to bench one of those. currently playing Gakpo and benching Dango, just to avoid double up of BOU.

      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I keeping and rolling some transfers for BGW29

    • Big W
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Play
      A) N. Williams vs ARS H
      B) Mykolenko vs BRE A

    • Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Is Enzo fit?

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not my cup of tea

    • Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Bench one from these three

      A - Kluivert
      B - Dango
      C - Wood

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        just now

        B only because Evanilson is lurking

    • Nickyboy
      • 14 Years
      40 mins ago

      Who would you bench out of TAA, Kerkez, Robinson and Gabriel?

      1. Adamdashi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        I'm currently benching Kerkez out of those

        1. Nickyboy
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Thanks, have Gabriel on the bench, but that feels wrong

      2. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Have same 4 and benching Kerkez.

      3. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Kerkez

    • MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      Is Rogers —> Neto/Nkunku for a hit worth it?

      1. STRNATOR
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        No way

    • Joyce1998
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Best option here

      A- Gakpo >> Cunha + play AM(Pereira) then WC 30
      or
      B- Gakpo + Rogers>> Cunha + Mitoma then WC 30 and play AM GW31 (Howe)

    • Nickyboy
      • 14 Years
      37 mins ago

      Roll Watkins or switch to Cunha for free?

    • LC1
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      A bit of a different question here chaps..

      I need to win just 1 singular GW in my league before the end of the season and am not focussed at all on my OR, and therefore long term chip strategy.

      So, ultimately, I need to go against the curve and have just thought that perhaps this is the best GW to do it as I can FH and bring in Man U / West Ham / Chelsea which the teams in my league will unlikely have many of, and will be saving their chips for DGWs etc etc.

      Does this GW sound like a good differential of a GW?!

      1. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah I think it's a good week to go against the grain (fixture-wise at least).

    • SharkyT
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      1FT

      Rodgers >
      A) Nkunku
      B) Mitoma
      C) Neto
      D) Kudus

      Or

      Ndiaye >
      E) Beto

    • Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      For all those with a benching headache this week: Whatever decision you make at least you will have decent cover in case of last min no show.

    • The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Anyone rolling Gakpo and not switching to Cunha?
      I was thinkink of keeping for the Southampton game and sell in gw29

      1. SallySlayer
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Keeping and benching this week until Southampton then moving on. Trying to decide whether to play him or Dango this week.

    • Silecro
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Espirito Santo mentions "knocks.." hopefully Wood isnt one of them?

      1. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Knock on Wood.

    • Sebastes
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Start Sarr or Raul?

    • PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      No PL games this weekend. Quite strange…

    • Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Is Dango the one likely to be subbed off for Evanilson?

