The remaining 10 Premier League managers deliver their Gameweek 27 team news to the media on Tuesday.

As usual, we'll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page.

This is a 'live' article, so it'll be updated as and when manager quotes become available – so keep refreshing for the latest news.

For the headlines from the 10 press conferences held already, read our Monday round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 27: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 27: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER CITY

Erling Haaland‘s involvement in the midweek clash with Tottenham Hotspur remains in doubt.

The striker has been plagued by knee discomfort since the Gameweek 25 win over Newcastle United, remaining an unused substitute in Madrid a week ago and missing out altogether against Liverpool on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola will assess the Norwegian after training.

“Tonight we will know it after training. I hope so but I don’t know yet. “Hope he feels better but the last two games could not play. We will see tomorrow.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

John Stones (quad), Rodri (knee), Manuel Akanji (groin) and Oscar Bobb (leg/ankle) are also on the City injury list.

Guardiola meanwhile was asked about Kevin De Bruyne after the latest sub-par showing from the ageing club legend.

“He’s an exceptional player, was and is. Hopefully will be. What’s going to happen merely belongs to him and the club.” – Pep Guardiola when asked about Kevin De Bruyne’s future

There were kind words for Rico Lewis, too, although a) not unprompted and b) you wouldn’t expect overt criticism from his manager.

“Since he arrived in the first team he has been really, really good. He’s an exceptional defender, so smart, intelligent. Of course his physicality is not like a typical defender in this country but he’s really good, especially with the ball, he gives us a lot of good things. He makes the game better.” – Pep Guardiola on Rico Lewis

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot confirmed that Conor Bradley will be out for “a few weeks” with the muscle injury he picked up in last Wednesday’s draw with Aston Villa.

Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) remain out, too.

Alexis Mac Allister, who sustained a black eye in the win over Manchester City, should be fine, however.

“I think [Mac Allister] will [be okay], I think he will. He will train with us today. Conor doesn’t, he’s out for a few weeks. I cannot exactly tell how many but it’s clear that he went off with a muscle injury. It’s going to take a while before he’s back.” – Arne Slot

We’re not aware of any other fitness issues in the Liverpool camp but then again, Slot wasn’t pressed about fresh concerns.

He was, however, asked about the busy schedule.

“I’m not so sure if it is difficult because these players are trained for this and are used to this. If they go to a World Cup or to the Euros they have to play those amount of games in a short spell of time as well. They’re able to do so but I sometimes feel like if we have one game in between and the game starts, I’m like, ‘Hmm, they’re not as aggressive as they were’. They’re in a certain rhythm and they’ve shown this season many times already that they’re able to. But it was the reason why I changed my line-up against Plymouth so drastically because I don’t think you can do this for a whole season. You need to have once in every 4, 5, 6 weeks a normal week. What I call a normal week is two games in a week instead of three games in a week. Of course that hurt us in the FA Cup but it also means that these players are now able to play five games in a row at the highest possible level.” – Arne Slot

ARSENAL

Ethan Nwaneri is, as expected, okay to feature against Nottingham Forest in midweek.

“Ethan, he was just cramping. Obviously his load has been very different in recent weeks but he’s fine.” – Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Jesus (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) remain out.

“Bukayo and Gabi, they are progressing really well but still a bit far to come back.” – Mikel Arteta

Myles Lewis-Skelly serves a one-match ban, too, following his dismissal at the weekend.

Away from injuries, Mikel Arteta was asked about whether Mikel Merino up front was still a viable option after Saturday’s defeat.

“Yes – in relation to the opposition and the options that we have, and then what the team generates as well. Especially attacking players, [they] depend a lot on what the team is generating, the chemistry, the fluidity, the areas we are hitting, how we interact with each other. It worked really against Leicester; it didn’t work that well the other day because there were a lot of things missing.” – Mikel Arteta

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sven Botman (knee) and Joelinton (knee) are both closing in on returns ahead of the trip to Liverpool.

“Sven’s improving and he’s improving quickly, so we’ll see whether he makes the game or not. It’ll be close. “Again with Joe, it is similar to Sven. Really improving, doing really well, pushing. Again, he is another player who will be quite close.” – Eddie Howe

A minor hamstring injury reduced Sandro Tonali‘s role to second-half substitute on Sunday but the Italy international came through his cameo unscathed.

“He came through fine, I’m anticipating that he will be fully fit.” – Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remains out.

With Botman nearing a comeback, Howe was asked about the prospect of going to a wing-back system to accommodate the Dutchman.

“Naturally when you’ve got good players you’re always thinking of ways to get your best players consistently in the team – but not to the detriment of the team. I think that’s the key point, it has to work. We felt it would work against Arsenal [in the EFL Cup], I’m sure there’ll be other games that we’ll utilise that system.” – Eddie Howe

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ange Postecoglou reported that his players all came through Saturday’s win at Ipswich Town unscathed.

The Spurs boss is expecting a “similar squad” for the clash with Manchester City, with none of his injured players expected back. That includes Ben Davies, who Postecoglou previously said was merely having his minutes managed in Gameweek 26.

“Good news, everyone who played got through really well. It’s great that we could give guys like Madders and Pedro [Porro] a bit of a rest and still be able to come on and contribute, and get game time into Brennan [Johnson] and Destiny [Udogie]. They all came through really well. “So, it’ll probably be a similar squad for tomorrow. We were hoping maybe Ben [Davies] got up for this game but he won’t make it. So again, we’ve got a seven-day break [after City], so, he’ll miss out.” – Ange Postecoglou

Timo Werner (hamstring) could be the one new squad addition: he is back in training and available.

Meanwhile, Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (knee), Cristian Romero (hamstring) and Richarlison (calf) should all be back by Gameweek 28.

“The other lads are all tracking really well. They are all sort of similar times, hopefully in the next seven to 10 days. A couple of them are already training but over that period, we’ll start incorporating them back into matchday squads.” – Ange Postecoglou on Messrs Solanke, Romero, Richarlison and van de Ven

Radu Dragusin (knee) isn’t included in the above group: he is out for the season.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo says he will assess some players with “knocks” ahead of Arsenal’s visit.

Carlos Miguel (hamstring) was the only confirmed injury-related absentee in Gameweek 26, although Danilo wasn’t involved in the squad.

“We have players to assess, a couple of knocks to assess and see how they get ready for the game. Let’s wait and see.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

MANCHESTER UNITED

Ruben Amorim says he is not expecting anyone to return for the midweek visit of Ipswich Town.

“No, I think it’s the same. They are improving but nobody is recovering for this game.” – Ruben Amorim

Amad Diallo (ankle) and Lisandro Martinez (knee) are out longer term, Kobbie Mainoo (calf) is sidelined for “weeks”, and Jonny Evans (back), Mason Mount (hamstring) and Luke Shaw (hamstring) haven’t been seen since 2024.

Goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton have been absent since the cup win over Leicester City. No return date or details have been provided on their injuries.

Toby Collyer (unknown) was said by Amorim to be the closest to a recovery ahead of the draw with Everton but this latest update makes it sound like even he won’t return.

WEST HAM UNITED

The Leicester City match will come too soon for Lucas Paqueta (ankle) and Vladimir Coufal (hamstring). Coufal could return in Gameweek 28, at least.

“Both are progressing, both won’t make the squad on Thursday but making progress. Vladi [Coufal] certainly has a chance for Newcastle. Lucas [Paquetá], we’ll just have to see how he responds. Certainly for Leicester, no.” – Graham Potter

Niclas Füllkrug (hamstring), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg) also remain sidelined.

EVERTON

Nathan Patterson (hamstring) is back on the grass but the trip to Brentford may come too soon for the defender.

Armando Broja (ankle), Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Seamus Coleman (calf), Dwight McNeil (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Youssef Chermiti (thigh) and Orel Mangala (knee) will miss out again.

“No, no one else back. Nathan Patterson has been back training, he’s only been back a day, but I think it’s going to be too quick for him.” – David Moyes

Jesper Lindstrom and Tim Iroegbunam appear to be over the illnesses that affected them at the weekend, however.

“[Lindstrom] had a bit of fever, or flu-like symptoms, which I knew about and he was struggling with it a little bit. He’s recovered. “Tim had it as well, so there was a couple of boys in the camp had a little bit of it. I think at the moment they’re all fine.” – David Moyes

LEICESTER CITY

Ruud van Nistelrooy says he has no fresh concerns for the trip to West Ham United.

That implies that Caleb Okoli is fine; the defender appeared to be struggling towards the end of the 4-0 thrashing by Brentford.

James Justin (foot) could even make a swift return to action on Thursday.

Abdul Fatawu (knee) is definitely out, while the game will probably come too soon for Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) despite a return to training.



