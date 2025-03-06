181
  1. WVA
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    How the hell do people have benching dilemmas or a possible bench boost this game week?!

    I have Fab Gakpo* Hall* VdB* lol

    G2G otherwise?

    Sels
    TAA Munoz Kerkez
    Salah(C) Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Kluivert
    Isak Wood

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      G2G

  2. Count Olaf
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Who would you sell for Haaland

      A) Palmer
      B) Mbeumo and Trent
      C) Isak
      D) Salah
      E) Ignore Haaland

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        None this week, B next week

      2. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        With the possible exception of Palmer, you'll want all of those players back after the blank.

        I'd ignore Haaland unless you have 4 or 5 FTs or are planning a GW30 WC.

        Plenty of good cheap options who could match him.

      3. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours ago

        E

        Even if you sell Palmer you still have to downgrade elsewhere just to fit him in.

        For me, his price makes him too prohibitive to come back into my team at any point now.

      4. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        A or E.

    • Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Best Hall replacement if free hitting in 29? Money no issue. TAA not an option.

      Pickford
      Konate Munoz Neco Maz Hall*

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Gabriel

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Kerkez probably

    • Atimis
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      The conclusion is Wissa as the best striker for the foreseeable (apart from Wood)?

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Wissa or Beto, really nothing in it

    • Jullepuu
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Would you be happy to play Rogers this week?

      1. dshv
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        yes

        1. Jullepuu
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Cheers

      2. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yep

      3. duke313
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        I'll be playing him, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's rotated.

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Nah. Got his rest last weekend

    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Is Aaron Cresswell back.in the West Ham starting 11?

      He's played the 90 mins in the last 2 wins. Or is that wishful thinking?

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Looks like he is, yes. Worth a punt at the very least now.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Yep, always need a cheap defender who could play a BB33.

          Possibly a dgw too.

    • dshv
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Is it good if I use my money in the bank now and then do changes for AM 31-33 again or just hold?

    • JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Gakpoo owners, what are you doing?

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Swearing 😛 don't know yet the honest answer

      2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Sold

      3. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Sold after the (non) DGW25 for Cunha. Frying pan/Fire 😀

    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Which one?
      A. Gabriel Beto
      B. Milenkovic/Aina Wissa

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Surely moving out Hall for a hit not worth it if I can field XI in 29(including Colwill) with FTs and WCing in 31 or so?

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Not for a hit agree

      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I'm going for the hit. I reckon Munoz would repay the -4 with his GW28 & 30.

    • Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Best Hall replacement, not going to FH29

      Pickford
      Hall*-Kerkez-Ait Nouri-Milenkovic-Van Den Berg*

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Munoz or Konate if you can afford him...

        Just bench gw29 if you have enough players further forward.

        Or AWB?

    • Stimps
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Play Dango or Rogers?

      1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Rogers

      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I'm currently playing Rogers and benching Dango. Pressers could change that.

      3. antis0cial
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Rogers

    • Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Play ONE of three.
      Dango.
      Robinson.
      Timber. ( playing Reya )

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Dango

    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      On wildcard with £8.3m for the third forward spot...

      Would you go for Marmoush?

      Along with Isak and Wood.

      The Wissa fixtures put me off, although he's a solid pick.

      Anyone else I'm missing?

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Marmoush, Beto(only for 2 GWs though...) and Wissa seem to be the options. Maybe JP, if you dare to go there ahah.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          59 mins ago

          I was on the wrong side of Pedro points before I folded into Cunha last week.

          Would be frustrating to re-live that.

          I agree that Beto is short term and Man City likely to be doubling in gw33 by accounts.

          https://x.com/BenCrellin/status/1897444495026790426?t=RC3gfVA0pqfw33REf3ixXQ&s=19

      2. Ron_Swanson
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Solanke? He is fit again

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          56 mins ago

          Cheers

          I'll look into him too but Spurs have slightly dodgy fixtures I think

    • CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Would you do Pickford, Dango -> Sa, Mbeumo for free?

      A: Yes
      B: No

      1. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        I would sell Rogers instead of Dango too.

        1. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          *could

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        Yes

        Sa has decent enough fixtures but have they turned the corner?

        1. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          He can be a short term transfer before future WC.

    • estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      What to do here? £2.4m ITB and 1FT

      Henderson
      VVD, Huijsen, Gabriel
      Palmer, Salah, Mbeumo, Bowen
      Gakpo, Mateta*, Wood

      Pickford, Dango, Robinson, Hall

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        If Gakpo plays roll...

        If not sell Mateta?

    • TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Dorgu RC and now Hall have left me with a decimated backline 🙁

      1. Sergio Giorgini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        From a Mateta Isak Hall Dango and Cunha owner I'd say you've got off lightly!

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Indeed.

          Did you think about, or decide to play your wildcard?

    • CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Which one would you sell in GW29?

      A: Munoz
      B: TAA

      1. Sergio Giorgini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Maybe Trent, to save money and considering Muñoz has double coming up

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I wouldn't sell Munoz.

        10 players isn't the end of the world...

        Typically half blank with just 2 or 3 points anyhow.

        1. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          So you would keep both?

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Personally I'd sell Trent and spend the money elsewhere

            But if you can afford him then that's your preference

      3. Traction Engine Foot
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        TAA obviously gives a lot more cash to play with

